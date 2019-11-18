What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ CBS

SERIES

NCIS The team investigates the murder of a musician in an elite Navy band in this new episode of the hit procedural drama. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice In the live results show, 10 artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes and the other three battle to stay in the competition. 8 p.m. NBC

The Conners Dan (John Goodman) gets the entire family together for Thanksgiving dinner, but Jackie and Becky’s (Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson) disagreement with Darleen (Sara Gilbert) continues to escalate. 8 p.m. ABC

Chopped Junior The kid cooks give new life to Thanksgiving leftovers in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bless This Mess Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) take care of the little piglets in this new episode of the fish-out-of-water comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Lost LA The new episode “Shindana Toy Company: Changing The American Doll Industry” explores the lasting impact of the company created out of the need for community empowerment. 8:30 p.m. KCET

FBI After a photographer dies in a car crash Maggie (Missy Peregrym) sympathizes with his widow and notices similarities with her own husband’s death. Zeeko Zaki also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us The Pearson family gathers for its first Thanksgiving at Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) Philadelphia townhouse. Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Arrow The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his team return to Russia on a mission to gather all the materials they need. Elsewhere, Diggle (David Ramsey) reconnects with a figure from out of his past. Joseph David-Jones, Rick Gonzalez and Katherine McNamara also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 9 p.m. CW

Mixed-ish Rainbow’s (Arica Himmel) passion for science deflates when her peers convince her that science isn’t cool. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire After realizing that music is her real first love, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) tries to get back into the music world while Lucious (Terrence Howard) sabotages Andre’s (Trai Byers) vision for Empire in an attempt to regain control of the company. 9 p.m. Fox

Chopped Four amateur chefs compete to give the judges an unforgettable Thanksgiving meal. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Purge Marcus (Derek Luke) sinks even more deeply into darkness, while Esme (Paola Nunez) continues on the run. Also, Ben (Joel Allen) returns home, and Ryan (Max Martini) gets an unexpected visitor. Rochelle Aytes also stars. 9 p.m. USA

NCIS: New Orleans Sebastian (Ron Kerkovich) asks the team to help with what may be a kidnapping after a dignitary’s son he was protecting disappears from a concert. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Emergence Jo and Chris (Allison Tolman, Robert Bailey Jr.) race to find Emily (guest star Maria Dizzia) before she can harm Piper (Alexa Swinton). Donald Faison, Clancy Brown and Owain Yeoman also star, and Terry O’Quinn continues his guest role. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline Filmmaker and young mother Waad al-Kateab sends a love letter to her daughter in the new documentary “For Sama,” which chronicles Waad’s life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Bear Grylls leads Cara Delevingne (“Carnival Row”) into the mountains of Sardinia, where she pulls herself across a horizontal line suspended 200 feet in the air and rappels down a waterfall. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Impeachment Inquiry Scheduled to testify: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman; Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence, 5 a.m. CSPN-3; Kurt Volker, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; Tim Morrison, National Security Council, 11:30 a.m. CSPN-3. Both sessions: 5 p.m. CSPN-2

MOVIES

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops This new documentary from filmmaker Jenifer McShane follows two members of the San Antonio Police Department’s Mental Health Unit, a 10-person team dedicated to changing how police respond to mental health calls. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Screenwriter Lena Waithe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tom Hanks; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Katharine McPhee performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cara Dumaplin; Garth Brooks; Vashti Harrison; “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Rapper Chamillionaire; Angie Fitzsimmons and Tom Hurley,Go Country 105. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Oprah’s favorite things: Gayle King and Adam Glassman; Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kristin Chenoweth (“A Christmas Love Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bruno Tonioli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Award-winning director/producer Ava DuVernay; Shan Boodram. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman who was tortured and raped for 19 years by her stepfather; a realtor is lured to her death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chrissy Teigen; James Wolk; Chicago double Dutch. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Amanda Knox fights to save the life of Texas death-row inmate Rodney Reed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”); “The Bachelor Live on Stage” stars. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Cheryl Hines and Olivia Holt (“Turkey Drop”); guest co-host Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors YouTube star GloZell talks about hoarding; medical excuses for sale; bad teachers; hair banks. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lin-Manuel Miranda. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chadwick Boseman; Evan Rachel Wood; David Byrne; a performance from David Byrne’s American Utopia. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helena Bonham Carter; Lena Waithe; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Douglas; Victoria Beckham; DJ Shadow; De La Soul. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; Anna Camp; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Robert Pattinson; Al Gore; Nicole Rucker; Jon Theodore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rainn Wilson; Matteo Lane. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Merrimack visits Providence, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Vermont visits Virginia, 4 p.m. FS Prime

CONCACAF Nations League Soccer Cuba versus the United States, from Cayman Islands, 4:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visits the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visits the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.