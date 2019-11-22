MOCA employees announce a campaign to unionize

More than 120 workers at the Museum of Contemporary Art joined a growing arts-world labor movement Friday by announcing their campaign to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

More than 50 employees presented MOCA management with a statement of intent that asked the museum to recognize their campaign. They had hoped to meet with museum Director Klaus Biesenbach, but he was traveling, so they met with Mia Locks, senior curator and head of new initiatives.

The workers come from nearly every department at MOCA, including visitor engagement, education, exhibitions, communications, retail and audio-visual, but not curatorial. Among their motivations to unionize: pay, working conditions, and quality of internal communications or “lack of transparency” between management and employees.

“We know that forming a union is the best way to protect not only our well-being, but to advocate for the people who work here for years to come,” said Christine Samples, a gallery attendant at MOCA who’s also on the union organizing committee. “I want art to be impactful for the community, and I’m looking for more investment from MOCA into the workers so we can invest more in the public’s experience of art.”

MOCA released a statement in response to the campaign: “While we respect the right of employees to decide whether or not they wish to be represented by a union, we do not believe that this union is in the best interest of our employees or the museum.”

Earlier this week, MOCA announced it will start free admission Jan. 11 and make a sweeping effort to be more open and accessible to visitors. “We see ourselves as a civic institution,” Biesenbach said, “as a public institution, as a resident among residents, as part of the communities we live in.”

But MOCA employees said the museum doesn’t extend that sentiment to its own workers.

“In order to fulfill MOCA’s civic responsibility,” their statement to management read, “we call on you to not only consider your duty to the community through improvements for the audience, but to afford the same sentiments toward the workers who actively embody the primary mission of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.”

