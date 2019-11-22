25 free art museums in and around L.A.

The only thing better than an afternoon of culture? An afternoon of culture that’s free.

With the Museum of Contemporary Art announcing that it will start free admission on Jan. 11, we’ve rounded up a sampling of other art museums in or around L.A. that offer free admission year-round or on select days. Some institutions offer free admission under additional circumstances (to visitors of certain ages, for example, or to active jurors), and some do charge for special exhibitions. Check websites for details.

Free year-round

Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City

Broad museum in downtown L.A. (reservations recommended)

California African American Museum in Exposition Park

Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum, Cal State Long Beach

Fowler Museum at UCLA in Westwood

Getty Center in Brentwood

Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades

Hammer Museum in Westwood

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles in downtown L.A.

Institute and Museum of California Art at UC Irvine

MOCA in downtown L.A. (starting Jan. 11)

Orange County Museum of Art temporarily relocated to Santa Ana

USC Fisher Museum of Art in University Park

Vincent Price Art Museum at East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park

Wende Museum in Culver City

Free at select times/days

Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park. Free the second Tuesday of every month.

Craft Contemporary in Mid-Wilshire. Freewill donations every Sunday.

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino. Free on the first Thursday of every month with advance tickets.

Japanese American National Museum in downtown L.A. Free 5-8 p.m. every Thursdays and all day the third Thursday of the month.

Long Beach Museum of Art Free every Thursday after 3 p.m. and half-price all day Friday

Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Mid-Wilshire. Free to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month; free to L.A. County residents every weekdays after 3 p.m.

Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach. Free on Sundays and 5-9 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. Free 5-8 p.m. the first Friday of every month.

Palm Springs Art Museum, free admission 4-8 p.m. every Thursday and all day on the second Sunday of the month

Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood. Free every Thursday.