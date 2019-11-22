What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Turkey Drop’ on Freeform

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica and Julia Davidson (“America’s Test Kitchen”) roast the perfect turkey and prepare make-ahead stuffing and gravy in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Saturday Night Live Will Ferrell hosts with musical guest King Princess. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II This new episode documents efforts of scientists to better understand the importance of migrations, long and short, and understand how human demands have impacted the oceans. 9 p.m. BBC America

Ghost Adventures The crew heads to San Francisco to investigate the historic Westerfeld House, which played host to satanic rituals performed by filmmaker Kenneth Anger and Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey. 9 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw Actor, writer and comic Lil Rel Howery makes his HBO stand-up comedy debut in this special taped at Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High School. 10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

ACL Presents: Americana 18th Annual Honors This special episode of “Austin City Limits” presents an hour of highlights from an evening of music showcasing a mix of musical icons and newcomers at the fabled Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The Milk Carton Kids return as hosts. The list of featured performers at the September event included Brandi Carlile, Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens, Delbert McClinton and John Prine. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Christmas Belles Director Terri J. Vaughn’s 2019 yuletide comedy stars Raven Goodwin (“SMILF”) and DomiNque Perry (“Insecure”) as two longtime best friends in their 30s who have achieved career success but struck out with romance. When a handsome minister moves to town, however, both women embark on comically desperate bids to attract his attention. Omar Gooding, Janet Hubert and John Amos also star. 8 p.m. BET

Kaitlin Doubleday and Adrian Grenier in “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” on Hallmark. (Katherine Bomboy/Hallmark)

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays When Harper Ellis (Kaitlin Doubleday, “Nashville”) returns home to Memphis to spend the holidays with her sister (Sunny Mabrey) and family, the whole crowd pays a visit to Graceland, where Harper once worked as a tour guide. They run into Priscilla Presley and Harper’s former boss (Lori Beth Sikes), who coax her into helping them curate an Elvis Christmas exhibit. Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”) also stars in this 2019 romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Us Lupita Nyong’o stars as an emotionally fragile wife and mother whose vacation with her upper-middle-class family is disrupted by a family of unhinged, red-clad doppelgangers who seem inexplicably driven to punish the vacationers for some unknown transgression. Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Evan Alex and Shahadi Wright Joseph also star in this 2019 thriller from writer-director Jordan Peele. 8 p.m. HBO

Twinkle All the Way A wedding planner Cadence Clark (Sarah Drew) is determined to pull off a spectacular Christmas wedding at an exclusive ski lodge, so she teams up with the co-owner (Ryan McPartlin) of a family-run company that makes Christmas decorations and lighting displays. Lesley Ann Warren also stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Turkey Drop Jerry Ciccoritti’s (“Schitt’s Creek”) 2019 holiday comedy stars Olivia Holt as a college freshman who returns home for Thanksgiving convinced that she’s about to get “turkey dropped” — which is to say, dumped by her boyfriend over the holiday. Cheryl Hines also stars. 9 p.m. Freeform

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Jon Bon Jovi, JBJ Soul Kitchen; 96-year-old Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s Inc.; Danny Trejo; chef Jacques Pepin. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment: Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Impeachment: Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). Panel: Jennifer Granholm; Rick Santorum; Mia Love; Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). Philanthropist Bill Pulte. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jessica Tarlov; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS Global political chaos; impeachment hearings; Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu indicted; protests in Iran: Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism”); Thomas Friedman, the New York Times; Anne-Marie Slaughter. The U.S. impeachment inquiry from the Russian point of view: Andrey Kortunov, Russian International Affairs Council. Disinformation; hate speech laws: Richard Stengel. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank.). Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Authors Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch (“Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump”). Panel: Author Michael Eric Dyson (“Jay-Z: Made in America”); Eliana Johnson, the Washington Free Beacon; author Neal Katyal (“Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump”); former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.); Katy Tur. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter What the impeachment process reveals about the Republican Party and right-wing media: Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; Juliet Huddy; Oliver Darcy. President Trump’s unexpected visit to Walter Reed Hospital: Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice President Pence and press freedom: Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists; Kathleen Carroll, the Associated Press. Cult expert discusses Trump’s base: Author Steven Hassan (“The Cult of Trump”). President Trump’s lies: Jake Tapper. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Rafael “Ray” Suarez; John Solomon; David Martosko, DailyMail.com; Cathy Areu. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Technology to interpret human thoughts; Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential election. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Soccer Bundesliga Soccer: Fortuna Düsseldorf versus FC Bayern Munich, 6:30 a.m. FS1; Premier League Soccer: Arsenal FC versus Southampton FC, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester City FC versus Chelsea FC, 9:30 a.m. NBC

Advertisement

College Football UCLA visits USC, 12:30 p.m. ABC. Also: Minnesota visits Northwestern, 9 a.m. ABC; Penn State visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Western Carolina visits Alabama, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Rutgers, 9 a.m. FS1; Kansas visits Iowa State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Boston College visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Boston College visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Texas A&M visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Michigan visits Indiana, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. FS1; North Texas visits Rice, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Purdue visits Wisconsin, 1 p.m. Fox; Arkansas visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; Temple visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits Texas Tech, 4 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits Arizona State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; TCU visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. Fox; Washington visits Colorado, 7 p.m. ESPN; Utah visits Arizona, 7 p.m. FS1; Nevada visits Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.