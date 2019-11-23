Dance in L.A. this week: ‘The Nutcracker,’ Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Ballet and more

Here is a list of dance concerts in L.A. for Nov. 24-Dec. 1:

L.A. Dances This weeks-long festival concludes with works by Benjamin Millepied, Bella Lewitzky, Tino Sehgal and Madeline Hollander. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Sonikete Blues: Woodshedding Forever Flamenco presents featured dancer Cihtli “La Gallardi” Ocampo, the Ethan Sultry Group and others in this mashup of flamenco, jazz and delta blues. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite in this intimate and immersive show. Metropolis Los Angeles, Upper Level, 877 S. Francisco St., downtown Los Angeles. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $55-$137. acbdances.com

Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company The troupe reprises its holiday show “Diciembre Mexicano.” Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 343-6600. luckmanarts.org

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet presents its locally touring production of the holiday favorite. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 8. $39 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org (Also in Riverside, Dec. 14-15; and Claremont, Dec. 21-22)

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production sets the holiday tale in the City of Angels circa 1912. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 5 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $34-$109; 10% discount for students, children, seniors and military. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org (Also in Glendale, Dec. 7-8; Westwood, Dec. 13-15; Hollywood, Dec. 20-24; and Redondo Beach, Dec. 28-29)

The Nutcracker Westside Ballet of Santa Monica, with special guests including New York City Ballet soloist Savannah Lowery, performs the holiday favorite with a live orchestra. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 8. $45. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.tix.com

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019 Finalists from the TV dance competition perform. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $44-$74. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com

