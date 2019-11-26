What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

SERIES

NOVA In the new episode “Animal Espionage,” camera traps and drones offer looks at animals (including whales, tigers and giant armadillos) without disturbing them. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SEAL Team While Jason (David Boreanaz) is sidelined with an injury, Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) leads the team on a mission to rescue a Marine pilot who was shot down in enemy territory. 9 p.m. CBS

Almost Family Julia (Brittany Snow) develops feelings for Donovan (Michael Stahl-David) but they seem to disagree when it comes to children. 9 p.m. Fox

Extinct or Alive In Vietnam, host Forrest Galante teams up with a conservation group working to save the largest turtle species in the world from extinction. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The Great Food Truck Race Host Tyler Florence kicks off a four-episode holiday edition of this competition, which finds five teams in wintry New England locations. 10 p.m. Food Network

Baroness von Sketch Show The comedy series ends its season.12:30 a.m. IFC

SPECIALS

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving In this animated “Peanuts” classic from 1973, the pressure is on for Charlie Brown after Peppermint Patty decides she and the gang will have Thanksgiving dinner at his house. 8 p.m. ABC.

The Plastic Problem In this new special from “PBS NewsHour,” journalist Amna Nawaz and producer Lorna Baldwin document the damage plastic has caused in the U.S. and abroad and suggest innovations and solutions that may help reduce plastic waste. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness and Omar Sharif star in director David Lean’s 1962 epic. 5 p.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston star in this 2016 fantasy set in the Harry Potter universe, in 1926 New York. 7:05 p.m. Syfy

The Christmas Club Two strangers (Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison) meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

A Very Vintage Christmas An antique shop owner (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos and makes it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner in this new romantic comedy. Jesse Hutch and Patricia Richardson also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Run the Race Brothers Tim and Robby Tebow are executive producers on this 2019 faith-based fictional drama about a pair of athletic brothers (Tanner Stine, Evan Hofer) who take different paths in a bid to win college scholarships and a ticket out of their dead-end town. Kristoffer Polaha, Kelsey Reinhardt, Mario Van Peebles, Mykelti Williamson and Frances Fisher also star. 10 p.m. Epix

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda; Jeff Goldblum; Jon Batiste; poet Amanda Gorman. (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today Boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs; Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler perform. (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Good Day L.A. Bret Michaels, Poison; psychologist Judy Ho; Kim Kardashian; Larry Miller, Sit ’n Sleep; model Courtney Sixx. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Boyega; Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”); chef Alfred Portale. (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View A performance from “Disney on Ice.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Tamron Hall Kelly Rowland; Julia Collin Davison. (N) 1 p.m. ABC

The Dr. Oz Show Daphne Oz and Jamika Pessoa make over macaroni and cheese with a grown-up version inspired by buffalo wings and one with a clever vegan twist; saving money while traveling. (N) 1 p.m. Fox

The Kelly Clarkson Show Josh Gad; Grace VanderWaal. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s son is a troubled teen who sells, smokes and vapes marijuana and may be headed to prison. 3 p.m. CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”). 3 p.m. NBC

The Real Sheryl Lee Ralph (“29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing Musical”); Jill Marie Jones. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The Tate/LaBianca murders; Joan Lunden discusses breast cancer; relationship revenge. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lin-Manuel Miranda of “His Dark Materials.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Boyega; Abigail Spencer; JP Saxe and Julia Michaels perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert LL Cool J; chef José Andrés. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patrick Stewart; Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Carrie Underwood; Old Dominion performs. 11:35 p.m. ABC

Conan Conan Without Borders: Greenland.12:30 a.m. TBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Evan Rachel Wood; Melissa Benoist; Mike Birbiglia; Bloc Party performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeff Goldblum; Jacqueline Novak. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Esther Povitsky; Brenda Song. (N) 1:38 a.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan versus Iowa State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Alabama versus North Carolina, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Oregon versus Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Fifth Place, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Final, 2 p.m. ESPN; Third Place, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. NIT Season Tip-Off: Ole Miss versus Penn State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma State versus Syracuse, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off, Third Place, 3 p.m. FS1; Final, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State versus San Jose State, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6:30 p.m. KCOP; the New York Islanders visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

