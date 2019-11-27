What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ on ABC

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In the first of two special Thanksgiving episodes, Jessica and her crew prepare holiday fare such as Eric Spillman’s beer-can turkey and Lynette Romero’s Hatch green chile stuffing. In part two, Jessica hosts a Friendsgiving celebration for her KTLA family. 9 and 9:30 a.m. CW

Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson recruits five cookie makers to make decorated cookie toys. 8 p.m. Food Network

Santa’s Baking Blizzard In the premiere of this seasonal cooking competition host Casey Webb challenges three teams of bakers to create fantasy snow globe cakes that capture the magic and joy of the holidays. Jocelyn Delk Adams, Amanda Freitag and Zac Young are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Outrageous Holiday Houses Former ‘NSYNC band member Lance Bass hosts this colorful tour of some of the most spectacular holiday displays in the United States and Canada. The hour begins in Los Angeles with Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”) and his wife, Linda Phan, who transform their historic home into a whimsical gingerbread house bakery. 11 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

The Thanksgiving Day Parade Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host coverage of the event that has become a New York tradition. Among the scheduled performers is country music superstar Miranda Lambert. 9 a.m. CBS

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie anchor this broadcast of the 93rd edition of a parade filled with giant balloons, elaborate floats and performances by some of today’s biggest stars. Al Roker will be stationed on the parade route. Scheduled entertainers include Ciara, the band Chicago, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, plus several Broadway show casts. 9 a.m. NBC

Friends Marathon The first episode of the long-running comedy kicks off a day-long marathon that concludes at 5 and 5:30 p.m. with the two-episode series finale. 10 a.m. CW

The National Dog Show John O’Hurley and David Frei, American Kennel Club, return to co-host this prestigious competition. Mary Carillo reports from inside the show ring and former U.S. Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir provide backstage commentary. Noon NBC

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Matthew Morrison (“Glee”), Emma Bunton and Jesse Palmer co-host this new special from Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland. Scheduled musical performers include Morrison and Bunton, Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix, Ingrid Michaelson, Andy Grammer, Ally Brooke and Lindsey Stirling. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Christmas at the Plaza A historian (Elizabeth Henstridge) is commissioned to create an exhibit honoring the history of Christmas at New York City’s Plaza Hotel in this new holiday romance. Ryan Paevey, Bruce Davison and Julia Duffy also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

A Christmas Wish In keeping with a Christmas tradition in their hometown of Ponchatoula, La., a woman (Megan Park) encourages her sister (Hilarie Burton) to write down her heart’s desire and drop it into a “wishing box” in the city’s park. The very next day, they’re shocked when her wish seems to come true and she meets a handsome and eligible bachelor (Cristian de la Fuente). 8 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sports analyst Bill Cowher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Thanksgiving Day parade; Idina Menzel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jamika Pessoa; Eddie Jackson; Dan Churchill; Vanessa Lachey; Kim Fields; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Paris Hilton; author Deborah Norville; chef Aarón Sánchez. 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Douglas. 10 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A man is unable to get past his son being injured at a holiday gathering five years ago. Noon KCAL, 3 p.m. KCAL

Tamron Hall Jordin Spark. 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Lil’ Kim (“Found You”); the hosts offer highly discounted fashionista finds. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley; internal decapitation; electric scooters; probiotics; a giveaway. 3 p.m. KCOP

Conan In Ghana with actor Sam Richardson. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helen Mirren; Ian McKellen. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracy Morgan; Brian Regan; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Bell; Idina Menzel; Josh Gad; Jonathan Groff; the Teskey Brothers perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ashley Tisdale; Taran Killam; Cherry Glazerr; Reggie Watts. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Josh Meyers; Seth’s parents Hilary and Larry Meyers. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper Snoop Dogg. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Orlando Invitational: Maryland versus Temple, 8 a.m. ESPN2; Texas A&M versus Harvard, 10 a.m. ESPN2; Davidson versus Marquette, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis: First Semifinal, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; Second Semifinal, 1 p.m. ESPN; Second Consolation, 6 p.m. ESPN2. NC State versus Memphis, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Las Vegas Invitational: Texas Tech versus Iowa, 5 p.m. FS1; San Diego State versus Creighton, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Wooden Legacy: Pepperdine versus Arizona, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. Fox; the Buffalo Bills visit the Dallas Cowboys, 1:30 p.m. CBS; the New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons, 5:15 p.m. NBC

