What’s on TV Friday: ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ on ABC

SERIES

American Housewife Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) look for activities that will keep them connected as a couple in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Top Elf In this new unscripted holiday competition series, seven kid contestants with building and design skills are challenged by Santa and Mrs. Jingles to make winning holiday themed creations. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) gets a shot as a contestant on the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” hosted by Regis Philbin (himself), in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us This new episode celebrates the holiday season with magicians, costumes and a trophy. 9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

20/20 Thirty years after she learned she was switched at birth, Kimberly Mays reveals details about her tough childhood and her struggle with her identity in this new episode of the news magazine series. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” centers on a duo that embraces differences to create a line of footwear. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri opens a new season of his popular traveling culinary series in Kansas City, Mo., where the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, tackles pigskin. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Secret Life of the Zoo In the new episode “Rhino Surprise!,” a pregnant rhinoceros goes into labor after her keepers go home for the night. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Advertisement

Room 104 Aasif Mandvi, Ethan Kent, Davie-Blue and Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris are featured in the season finale of the quirky anthology series. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Frosty the Snowman In this animated classic, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, Jackie Vernon provides the voice of Frosty, the legendary snowman with a corncob pipe and a button nose. Jimmy Durante narrates. “Frosty Returns,” a 1992 sequel, immediately follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

The Operative Israeli director and screenwriter Yuval Adler adapted a Hebrew novel called “The English Teacher” for this 2019 political thriller. Diane Kruger stars as a woman recruited by Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency. After some successful missions, she goes rogue and disappears without notice, forcing her handler (Martin Freeman) to determine whether she is now a threat to Israel. Cas Anvar also stars. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy This third installment in the “Christmas in Evergreen” holiday movie franchise stars Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) as a novelist and freelance writer who is assigned to write a magazine piece on an idyllic town. Paul Greene, Holly Robinson Peete, Jill Wagner, Ashley Williams, Barbara Niven and Rukiya Bernard costar. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Staging Christmas A woman (Soleil Moon Frye) who stages homes on the real estate market is hired by a wealthy widower (George Stults) to spruce up his home for the holidays, not to sell it but to lift the spirits of his daughter, who misses her mother. Jaleel White also stars in this 2019 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Baking Christmas When a bakery owner (Aloma Wright) decides she’s ready to retire, her three children (Khalilah Joi, Leigh-Ann Rose and Arnell Powell) each seem qualified to run the business, so she holds a Christmas cake bake-off to see who can create the most stunning yuletide confections in this 2019 holiday comedy. Tim Reid also stars. 9 p.m. OWN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Susan Page; Kyle Buchanan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today NCT 127 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Brad Paisley; Garth Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chance the Rapper; Jillian Bell. 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ray Romano (“The Irishman”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Paying to have a baby named; a passive workout for everyone; taking a sauna with Dr. Travis. 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Luann de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City,” cabaret show “Countess & Friends”). 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Lil’ Kim (“Found You”). 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Thanksgiving edition. Impeachment and the presidency, past and present; President Trump and impeachment: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Jon Meacham, Time. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Judd Apatow; Danny Brown performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Aniston; Thomas Middleditch. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Garth Brooks performs; comic Mike Birbiglia. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Elizabeth Banks; David Tennant; Billy Ray Cyrus performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Robert Pattinson; Al Gore; Nicole Rucker; Jon Theodore performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Ashley Graham. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, third place, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; final, 11 a.m. ESPN. Orlando Invitational, first semifinal, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; second semifinal, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2. Wooden Legacy, first semifinal, 11 a.m. ESPN2; second semifinal, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. DePaul visits Minnesota, noon FS1. NIT season tip-off, third place, 4 p.m. ESPN2; final, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Las Vegas Invitational, final, 5 p.m. FS1; third place, 7:30 p.m. FS1

College Football Virginia Tech visits Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas Tech visits Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; Missouri visits Arkansas, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Cincinnati visits Memphis, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Washington State visits Washington, 1 p.m. Fox; West Virginia visits TCU, 1:15 p.m. ESPN; South Florida visits UCF, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 10 a.m. NBC; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Ducks, 1 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Washington Wizards visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.