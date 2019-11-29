What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Christmas in Rome’ on Hallmark Channel

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode visits Osteria Bigoli for rigatoni carbonara and warm spinach bread. Then, Holmes makes lamb sloppy joes and shops at Seed Bakery for fresh baked bread. 8 p.m. The CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Robert feeds 44 hungry alligators, all at the same time. Also, Terri helps examine Kaitlyn the tiger and makes a thrilling discovery in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II Hosts Steve Backshall, Chris Packham and Liz Bonnin try to predict what the future holds for all living things in the season finale of this nature documentary series. 9 p.m. BBC America

Amanda to the Rescue Host Amanda Giese faces one of her most challenging rescues when a puppy arrives with serious neurological issues in this new episode.10 p.m. Animal Planet

Christmas Cookie Challenge Cookie makers are challenged to create cookies perfect for a Christmas in the tropics in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire & Legend of the Lost Tribe Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant, Britney Spears, James Belushi, Brad Garrett, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, James Woods, Dan Dierdorf and Dick Enberg lend their voices to the off-kilter animated story of the quest of Rudolph’s son to take his father’s place on Santa’s sleigh team. In the follow-up, Robbie opposes Blitzen’s plan for a theme park called Reindeer World. 8 p.m. CBS

The Story of Santa Claus After a toy maker and his wife are evicted from their shop by landlords, they head to an orphanage to deliver their only remaining bag of toys. When they get lost in a storm, they wind up at the North Pole, where they meet a group of elves. Ed Asner and Betty White provide voices in this encore animated special. 9 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

It’s a Wonderful Life Small-town guy George Bailey (James Stewart) defers one big dream after another to stay home, marry a local girl (Donna Reed) and run the family business. Facing financial ruin, he’s pulled from suicidal despair by angel Clarence (Henry Travers), who shows him how terrible the world would have been if he’d never been born. Lionel Barrymore also stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic. 8 p.m. NBC

Christmas in Rome An American tour guide (Lacey Chabert) who lives in the Eternal City leads her tourists off the beaten path once too often and loses her job just before Christmas. Luckily, she runs into a New York executive (Sam Page) who must convince the owner (Franco Nero) of a local company that he knows and understands the “real” Italy in this 2019 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg delivered this charming and funny 2019 adaptation of a DC Comics property, about young Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who gains the power to turn into an adult superhero (played by Zachary Levi). Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou and Meagan Good also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Merry Liddle Christmas Kelly Rowland drew from her own recent Christmas catastrophe for this 2019 romantic comedy, in which the former Destiny’s Child member stars as a successful tech entrepreneur whose messy family descends for the holidays on her pristine new dream home. Thomas Cadrot also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Tamron Hall 9 p.m. KABC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning A woman who used the 262 cemetery plots she inherited to help others in need; Alec Cabacungan, the face of the Shriners Hospitals for Children’s TV ads; singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette on the new Broadway show based on her breakout album “Jagged Little Pill”; a family that makes their living as catalog models; Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce discuss their new film “The Two Popes”; the Global Positioning Satellite network; the controversy over the use of the term “OK Boomer.” (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment, 2020 election, news of the day: Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); impeachment, news of the day: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); Sandy Lerner, Ayrshire Farm (Re-Air). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. Fox News Channel

Fareed Zakaria GPS Impeachment throughout history: Doris Kearns Goodwin, Rick Perlstein, David Rubenstein; what we can learn from schools in Asia; avoiding catastrophes. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Thanksgiving book panel: Authors Michael Duffy, Ruth Marcus, Jon Meacham, Susan Page, David Rubenstein. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Impeachment inquiry: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); impeachment inquiry: Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove); panel on Trump’s actions in military war crimes cases. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Fighting conspiracy theories, defending real reporting; Bloomberg News’ coverage of founder Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid; impeachment hearings; commonalities in the investigations into President Trump; Trump allies using religious language to describe him and his opponents. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight Fox News Channel

60 Minutes YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki discusses the video-sharing site’s policies; homelessness in Seattle; medieval churches carved out of rock at a mysterious holy site in Ethiopia. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College football Georgia visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Clemson visits South Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN; Indiana visits Purdue, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Northwestern visits Illinois, 9 a.m. FS1; Wake Forest visits Syracuse, 9:30 a.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Wisconsin visits Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Baylor visits Kansas, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Miami visits Duke, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Southern Mississippi visits Florida Atlantic, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Notre Dame visits Stanford, 1 p.m. Fox; Southern versus Grambling State, 2 p.m. NBCSP; Texas A&M visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; Navy visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Kansas State, 4 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Utah, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 5 p.m. Fox; Arizona visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN; Fresno State visits San Jose State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; California visits UCLA, 7:30 p.m. FS1

College basketball Lipscomb visits Xavier, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Boston College visits Richmond, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP

Hockey The Winnipeg Jets visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.