What’s on TV This Week: A Christmas movie with Lea Michele and more

SUNDAY

Won’t you take me to “Christmas Town”? “Full House’s ”Candace Cameron Bure stars in this holiday tale. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

You take the good, you take the bad: Kim Fields reunites with her former “Facts of Life” costars Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Mindy Cohn in the TV movie “You Light Up My Christmas.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

A long time ago, on a cable channel far, far way…. “Holiday Wars.” Jonathan Bennett hosts this new culinary competition. Followed by the return of “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown” hosted by Paige Davis. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

They’re busy untangling those strands of brightly colored bulbs for a new season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” 8 p.m. ABC

The two-night special “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” airs Monday and Tuesday on A&E. (8TEN, Inc.)

“Biography” gets up close and personal with a country music mega-star in the two-night profile “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On.” 9 p.m. A&E; also Tue.

Former “Parks and Rec” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are as crafty as ever in new episodes of their competition series “Making It.” 10 p.m. NBC; also Thu.

TUESDAY

Mazel tov! The stand-up special “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” finds the “Girls Trip” actress and comic celebrating her Jewish heritage and more. Anytime, Netflix

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” airs Tuesday on NBC.

(Turner Network)

He’s a mean one: The classic animated special “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is back. Boris Karloff narrates, and Thurl Ravenscroft sings the title tune. 8 p.m. NBC

“Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” and to prove it, the country star has recruited famous faces like Peyton Manning, Carrie Underwood and the Jonas Brothers to join him in Nashville for this special. 8 p.m. ABC

Hiccup and Toothless celebrate the holidays in the special “How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming.” 8:30 p.m. NBC

Trisha Yearwood pulls double duty as host and performer for this year’s “CMA Country Christmas.” With Kristin Chenoweth, Lady Antebellum, et al. 9 p.m. ABC

Have surfboard, will travel: The new sports doc “24/7: Kelly Slater” gets up close and personal with the 11-time world champion surfer. 9 p.m. HBO

WEDNESDAY

A husband-and-wife team help struggling small businesses get back on track in the new unscripted series “Five Day Biz Fix.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

John Legend, Idina Menzel, Gwen Stefani and “Glee’s” Lea Michele are just some of the stars who’ll gather ’round for the big tree-lighting ceremony in this year’s edition of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” 8 p.m. NBC

“E! News” correspondent Jason Kennedy is “In the Room” with quarterback Tom Brady in a preview of this new interview series. 8 p.m. E!

Lend me an oar: “Vikings” returns for a sixth and final season with the new special “The Saga of Floki” followed by the two-episode season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. History Channel

“Rescue Me’s” Denis Leary and “Weeds’ ” Elizabeth Perkins play the parental units in the new dysfunctional-family sitcom “The Moodys.” 9 p.m. Fox

It’s “Man vs. Bear” — advantage, bear — in this new human-ursine competition series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Reports of her demise are not greatly exaggerated in the fantasy tale “Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas.” “The Bold Type’s” Aisha Dee stars. 9 p.m. Freeform

THURSDAY

Queen Amber (Rose McIver) is in the family way in the three-quel “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.” Anytime, Netflix

The vampires strike back in the new horror drama “V Wars.” With Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries”) and “Smallville’s” Laura Vandervoort. Anytime, Netflix

You’ll find a stocking stuffed full of classic holiday-themed sketches in “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special.” 8 p.m. NBC

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” airs Thursday on ABC. (United Feature Syndicate)

The Peanuts gang learns the reason for the season in the beloved animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” 8 p.m. ABC

The aforementioned Lea Michele will have you saying “Mele Kalikimaka” in the Hawaii-set holiday romance “Same Time, Next Christmas.” With Nia Vardalos. 9 p.m. ABC

Disorder in the court! “Court Cam” captures defendants gone wild in this new series hosted by Dan Abrams. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Lend me an ear: Willem Dafoe portrays Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s 2018 bio-drama “At Eternity’s Gate.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano put more aspiring fashion designers through their paces in a new cycle of “Project Runway.” 9:30 p.m. Bravo

FRIDAY

The true-crime series “The Confession Killer” reopens the case of Henry Lee Lucas, a convicted murderer who duped Texas authorities into believing he’d committed hundreds of other killings in the 1980s. Anytime, Netflix

Scarlett Johansson costars in “Marriage Story” on Netflix. (Netflix)

Conscious uncoupling ain’t easy for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in writer-director Noah Baumbach’s 2019 drama “Marriage Story.” With Alan Alda and Laura Dern. Anytime, Netflix

Stand-up gal: Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan is back in a third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Hell hath no fury like Abigail Spencer (“Timeless”) in the new revenge saga “Reprisal.” Anytime, Hulu

Whodunit? “Truth Be Told,” a true-crime podcaster is beginning to have her doubts in this new drama starring Octavia Spencer and “Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul. Anytime, Apple TV+

A new generation of do-gooders collect their due in “Young Wonders: A CNN Heroes Special.” Anderson Cooper hosts. 7 p.m. CNN

A violent convict (Matthias Schoenaerts) takes part in a prison program training wild horses in the poignant 2019 drama “The Mustang.” 8 p.m. Cinemax

An event planner (Ali Liebert) is tasked with cooking up “A Storybook Christmas” in this TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime

What did the presidents know about flying saucers, and when did they know it? Find out in the special “UFOs: The White House Files.” 10 p.m. History Channel

A veteran comic tackles topics ranging from the personal to the political in the stand-up special “Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma.” 11 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Direct from Broadway — and Bikini Bottom — it’s “The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Seth Rogen’s schlubby reporter romances Charlize Theron’s presidential candidate in the aptly titled 2019 rom-com “Long Shot.” 7:55 p.m. HBO

“Twas the Chaos Before Christmas,” because two families booked the same short-term rental, in this holiday comedy. With Sherri Shepherd. 8 p.m. BET

The aforementioned Kristin Chenoweth and “Party of Five’s” Scott Wolf share “A Christmas Love Story” in this TV movie. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Doggone! Exes reunite to search for one’s AWOL canine in the holiday romance “Christmas Unleashed.” With Vanessa Lachey. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A couple’s new dream home features great views, ample closet space ... and a creepy former owner (Dennis Quaid) in the 2019 thriller “The Intruder.” With Michael Ealy and Meagan Good. 8 p.m. Starz

“Hustlers’ ” Jennifer Lopez hustles up a third hosting gig on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC