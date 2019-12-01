Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Museums in L.A. this week: Rina Banerjee at the Fowler and more

Rina Banerjee’s “Dodo bird...”
Rina Banerjee’s 2013 watercolor “Dodo bird...” is among the pieces on display in a survey of the artist’s works at UCLA’s Fowler Museum.
(Simon Chantasirivisal)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Dec. 1, 2019
9 AM
Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for Dec. 1-8:

Openings

Käthe Kollwitz: Prints, Process, Politics Works on paper by the celebrated graphic artist known for her depictions of war, poverty and injustice. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends March 29. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Walk, Don’t Run: 60 Years of the Ventures Salute to the influential rock band includes musical instruments, photos, vinyl records and more. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 3. Closed Tue. $13, $15; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World Installations, assemblages, sculptures and works on paper by the Indian-born, London-bred artist. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends May 31. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
