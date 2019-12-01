What’s on TV Monday: ‘Making It’ on NBC

SERIES

The Voice The top 10 perform. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) can’t get excited about his football ranking and gets some guidance from Layla (Greta Onieogou) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Great Christmas Light Fight Lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak return as celebrity judges for a seventh season of this competition series, which launches with a two-hour premiere, which includes a stop in Fillmore. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Christmas is shaping up to be the most accident-prone time of the year as first responders help victims of holiday-themed mishaps. Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star. 8 p.m. Fox

Prodigal Son Knowing that the “Junkyard Killer” was in cahoots with his father (Michael Sheen), Malcolm (Tom Payne) Malcolm decides to go against the FBI’s wishes and investigate the case in this new episode. Lou Diamond Phillips also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship Jesse Palmer teaches the bakers a lesson in repurposing holiday gifts in the first round, when they must turn panettone, the classic holiday Italian sweet bread, into an entirely new dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wrap Battle In the first of two new episodes, wrappers get a special delivery direct from the North Pole, then compete to deliver the freshest vacation-themed gift basket concept they can. In the second they stay up all night to wrap gifts for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots holiday gift drive. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

His Dark Materials The alethiometer sends Lyra and Iorek (Dafne Keen, Joe Tandberg) on a new path that leads to a shocking but vital clue. 9 p.m. HBO

Making It This arts and crafts series launches a two-week sprint with new episodes airing tonight through Thursday this week, Monday and Tuesday next week and a two-hour finale next Wednesday. In the season premiere, hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman welcome 10 new contestants for holiday-themed challenges. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) visits his father (Michael Trucco) on his deathbed and the family reunion reveals unexpected results in this new episode of the medical drama. Joanna Going also guest stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Christmas Cookie Challenge In this new episode, the cookie makers craft imaginative Christmas cards out of cookies. Ree Drummond, Gesine Prado and Aarti Sequeira judge the results. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer A reindeer with an incandescent nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in the holiday favorite based on the song by Johnny Marks. 8 p.m. CBS

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On This new two-part documentary offers an intimate look into the country music superstar’s life as a musician and father. 9 p.m. A&E; concludes Tue.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Patrick Schwarzenegger; actress-model Corinne Foxx; Top Property with Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Yvette Nicole Brown guest co-hosts; presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Offerman; Kellie Pickler. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe (“Holiday in the Wild”); Zara Larsson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Adam Scott. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Mulaney; model Karlie Kloss; Solange performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College basketball Miami visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Minnesota, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. ESPN

Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net, FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.