We spent the day with Lana Del Rey. Here are the 15 best outtakes

Dec. 2, 2019 5:50 PM Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin /Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Pop star Lana Del Rey, singer of “Venice Bitch,” is photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019, as part of The Times’ project “Songs of L.A.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)