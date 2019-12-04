Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Emma Stone flashes a new engagement ring on fiancé’s Instagram account

Emma Stone
Oscar winner Emma Stone is engaged.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Dec. 4, 2019
6:19 PM
Share

Live from Instagram, it’s Emma Stone’s engagement ring!

“The Favourite” star is engaged to “Saturday Night Live” writer and director Dave McCary, whom she’s been dating for about two years.

The reveal came late Wednesday with a photo of the beaming bride- and groom-to-be showing off Stone’s pearly — or is it just blurry? — engagement ring on McCary’s Instagram account. He kept the caption simple with a double heart emoji. Stone’s publicist also confirmed to The Times that they were affianced.

Stone, 31, and McCary, 34, have been fiercely private since being romantically linked in late 2017. They reportedly met when the Oscar-winning “La La Land” star hosted “SNL” at the end of 2016, according to People. The actress appeared in “SNL’s” “Wells for Boys” sketch that McCary directed. She hosted the NBC variety show for a second time in April.

Advertisement

He also accompanied Stone to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards last January when she was nominated for for her turns in “The Favourite” and the Netflix series “Maniac.”

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by @ davemccary on

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Nardine Saad
Follow Us
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement