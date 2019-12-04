What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Project Runway’ on Bravo

SERIES
Young Sheldon Mary (Zoe Perry) gets Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) involved when Sheldon (Iain Armitage) isn’t invited to Billy’s (Wyatt McClure) birthday party. Also, George Sr. (Lance Barber) spends time with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Whale Wars: Watson’s Last Stand After seven years battling at sea, the Sea Shepherd’s victory is short-lived after Japan promises to resume hunting whales in Antarctica in the opener of the two-episode season premiere. 8 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Ghost Adventures The crew travels to San Francisco to investigate a mysterious castle in this new episode. 8 p.m. Travel
The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) pretends to be dating Caroline (guest star Betsy Brandt) to avoid being set up on blind dates in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Court Cam ABC chief legal analyst Dan Abrams is host and an executive producer behind this new half-hour unscripted series, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at courtrooms across the country. In the first of the two-episode premiere a defendant leaps over a balcony headfirst in a dangerous escape attempt. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E
Santa’s Baking Blizzard Host Casey Webb challenges three teams of holiday bakers and ice sculptors to show off a new side of Santa’s better half with cake designs and displays in this new episode of the holiday competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Project Runway Host Karlie Kloss welcomes 16 new designers as the unscripted competition opens its 18th season in New York. Former “Project Runway” winner Christian Siriano returns as mentor, along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Evil David (Mike Colter) learns he is being sued for inflicting psychological harm on Caroline Hopkins (guest star Karen Pittman) after he assisted in her exorcism and begins to question his future as a priest. Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Making It The makers celebrate the holidays with Nick and Amy by making a wreath out of unconventional materials for the “faster craft” challenge and then building an interactive lawn display. 10 p.m. NBC
A Charlie Brown Christmas Charlie Brown needs Linus’ help to learn the true meaning of Christmas in this 1965 animated classic. 8 p.m. ABC
Same Time, Next Christmas Lea Michele (“Glee”) and Charles Michael Davis (“The Originals”) star in this 2019 holiday romance as a pair of childhood sweethearts who are unexpectedly reunited in Hawaii during their Christmas vacations. Bryan Greenberg (“The Mindy Project”), Nia Vardalos, George Newbern, Phil Morris and Dannah Lockett also star. 9 p.m. ABC
At Eternity’s Gate Willem Dafoe stars as artist Vincent Van Gogh in director Julian Schnabel’s 2018 biopic, which chronicles the final years in the life of the troubled artist. Rupert Friend, Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric and Emmanuelle Seigner also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Beals; cooking with Carla Hall, Michael Chernow and Stephen Hopcraft. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Perkins (“The Moodys”); Ashanti (“Christmas Movie”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Smits; Lea Michele performs; Monica Mangin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bari Weiss; Josh Groban. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Cary Elwes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Fashion designer Christian Siriano (“Project Runway”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jimmy Kimmel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Elaine Welteroth (“Project Runway”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The death of a woman found stabbed 20 times inside her locked apartment was labeled a suicide. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Chrissy Metz performs; Iain Armitage; Diane Warren. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Women speak of their experiences with ex-Olympic and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”); Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jameela Jamil. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Camila Cabello performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Scarlett Johansson; Joe Pera; the Weeknd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sam Rockwell; Francesca Hayward; Andy Ruiz Jr.; Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rebel Wilson; Kacey Musgraves. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Lizzy Caplan; Sam Fender performs; Terence Higgins performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Anna Faris. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. Fox
