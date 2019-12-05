What’s on TV Friday: ‘Dynasty’ on the CW

SERIES

Hawaii Five-0 When Adam’s (Ian Anthony Dale) girlfriend (Brittany Ishibashi) is kidnapped in front of him, he breaks all the rules to get her back in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red and Liz (James Spader, Megan Boone) investigate a clandestine organization called Orion Relocation Services, which arranges for criminals in jeopardy to disappear. Diego Klattenhoff also stars with guest star Laila Robins. 8 p.m. NBC

America’s Most Musical Family Five bands take the stage in the hopes of winning the last two spots in the semifinals in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Dynasty Blake’s (Grant Show) trial begins, and everyone in the Carrington family and their circle gets pulled into the fray in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Blue Bloods After a woman is found dead at a men’s-only club, Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate to determine if the death was an accident. Frank Tom Selleck also stars in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

The Mustang French actress-director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s 2019 drama follows convict Roman Coleman (Matthias Schoenaerts) as he participates in a rehabilitation program involving the training of wild horses. Jason Mitchell, Bruce Dern, Gideon Adlon, Connie Britton and Josh Stewart also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

A Storybook Christmas As the pace of her holidays pick up an event planner (Ali Liebert) realizes that she has to hire some domestic help if she wants to stay in business and make sure her niece (Habree Larratt) enjoys her Christmas season, so she hires a nanny who turns out to be a “manny” (Jake Epstein) in this new holiday romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland stars as Dorothy in this 1939 classic adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s book. Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Morgan costar. 8 p.m. TNT

A Bad Moms Christmas This 2017 sequel to the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms” finds Amy, Kiki and Carla (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn) struggling to keep it together when their own mothers (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon) visit unexpectedly. 8:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

An En Vogue Christmas In this 2014 holiday musical, some old friends turn to En Vogue vocalists Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett for help to keep a beloved family-owned music club in business. 9 p.m. OWN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Gaby Dalkin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Vivica A. Fox (“Christmas Matchmakers”); Marcellas Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Dern; Pentatonix performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kristin Chenoweth; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Sandra Bernhard; chef Ingrid Hoffmann. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cyndi Lauper performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A young girl cries blood from her eyes; radio personality Delilah discusses her life. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show “Love Will Never Do”; Patti LaBelle; Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“A Million Little Pieces”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Five-year-old girl vanished without a trace, reportedly while playing in a park. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker”); Sean Hayes; Camila Cabello performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Safaree (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”); BeBe Winans (“Born for This: My Life in Music”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Surprising families and fulfilling underprivileged kids’ letters to Santa; a veteran’s big surprise. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Impeachment; the NATO summit: Kimberly Atkins, WBUR; Susan Davis, NPR; Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post; Anna Palmer, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Nightline 10 p.m. KABC

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Alan Cumming; Jessica Kirson. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Pharrell Williams; Chris Parnell; the Weeknd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks; Jameela Jamil; Brittany Howard performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Pfeiffer; Chiwetel Ejiofor; George Salazar. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jessica Biel; Jesse Plemons; Brooks Wheelan; Terence Higgins performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper Snoop Dogg. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Iowa visits Michigan, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Providence visits Rhode Island, 4 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits TCU, 6 p.m. ESPN2

FS1

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Washington Capitals visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.