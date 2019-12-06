What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Christmas Love Story’ on Hallmark

SERIES
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen In “19th-Century Holiday Feast,” a new Christmas episode, host Guy Fieri invites some chef friends to drop by the ranch to prepare a holiday meal inspired by Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Marc Murphy starts things off with a pumpkin eggnog and a delicious roasted squash with sage, ricotta and pomegranate, then roasts a whole fish in a crusted salt shell. Alex Guarnaschelli contributes a potato-turnip gratin and black-pepper chicken, followed by Michael Voltaggio’s tangy sausage balls. Also on the menu are roast goose and figgy pudding. 12:30 p.m. Food Network
Rose Parade Uncovered This new miniseries offers viewers different takes on the New Year’s Day event. The premiere takes viewers behinds the scenes and has an inside look at float building. 7 p.m. CW
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica joins Julie Tanous in making sweet potato pie bars, then visits Compartes Chocolate Factory where she makes her own chocolate bar. 8 p.m. CW
Saturday Night Live Jennifer Lopez hosts with musical guest DaBaby. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Madagascar David Attenborough tells the story of the large island where unique wildlife has evolved, more than 80% of which is found nowhere else. 9 p.m. BBC America
Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson welcomes five cookie makers into Santa’s workshop where they prepare two different decorated Christmas tree cookies. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! SpongeBob and all the denizens of Bikini Bottom face the potential of total annihilation of their undersea world in this new special. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary In a stand-up performance from the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, the comic discusses drug dogs at the airport, the customer service generation and what it’s like to have an alcoholic dad who’s a lot of fun. 10 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Long Shot In director Jonathan Levine’s 2019 romantic comedy a journalist (Seth Rogen) is hired as a speech writer by his former babysitter and childhood crush (Charlize Theron), who’s now the secretary of State and is about to launch a presidential bid. Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk and Alexander Skarsgard also star. 7:55 p.m. HBO
The Star Timothy Reckart’s 2017 CGI-animated, faith-based comedy takes the story of the Nativity as a starting point with plenty of family-friendly laughs and prominently featuring talking animals. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi provide the voices of Mary and Joseph. The voice cast also includes Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth, Patricia Heaton, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry and Christopher Plummer. 8 p.m. FXX
A Christmas Love Story A former Broadway star who becomes a New York school choir director (Kristin Chenoweth) faces serious challenges as she prepares her students for their annual Christmas Eve concert when one of her main vocalists falls ill in this new holiday drama. Kevin Quinn and Scott Wolf also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Christmas Unleashed When a woman’s (Vanessa Lachey) headstrong little dog runs away on Christmas Eve, she doesn’t have much choice but to recruit her ex-boyfriend (Christopher Russell) to help her with the search in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Frank Buckley Interviews Reza Aslan. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment: Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-.N.Y.). Impeachment: Rep. Mark Meadows(R-N.C.). Panel: Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); David Urban; Jen Psaki; Linda Chavez. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI.). Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Keith Melton, Spy Museum. Panel: Michele Flournoy; former Sen. Sam Nunn (D-Ga.), Nuclear Threat Initiative; Karl Rove; Jennifer Griffin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS NATO meeting: Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO (2014-present). Brexit: Nigel Farage, UK Brexit Party. Upcoming U.K. election; Brexit: Alastair Campbell; Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist. Unrest in Iran: Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien. Author Neal Katyal (“Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump”). Panel: Ed O’Keefe; Josh Holmes; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Adam Entous, the New Yorker. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Impeachment: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.). Panel: Robert Costa; Carlos Curbelo; Stephanie CutterPartner; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Impeachment: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose); Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America; Alice Stewart. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Impeachment coverage: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; author David Frum (“Trumpocracy”). When politicians sue for defamation: Liz Mair, Republican political consultant being sued by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Smartphones and news: Damon De Ionno, Revealing Reality. Author Thomas Patterson (“How America Lost Its Mind”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham; Mollie Hemingway; Griff Jenkins; Mo Elleithee; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Profile of geneticist George Church; Palestinian businessman Bashar Masri; Adam Sandler. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Big 12 Championship: Baylor versus Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ABC; Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana visits Appalachian State, 9 a.m. ESPN; MAC Championship: Central Michigan versus Miami (Ohio), 9 a.m. ESPN2; American Championship: Cincinnati visits Memphis, 12:30 p.m. ABC; SEC Championship: Georgia versus LSU, 1 p.m. CBS; MWC Championship: Hawaii visits Boise State, 1 p.m. ESPN; ACC Championship: Virginia versus Clemson, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Big Ten Championship: Ohio State versus Wisconsin, 5 p.m. Fox
College Basketball Florida visits Butler, 9 a.m. Fox; West Virginia visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. FS1; Nebraska visits Creighton, 11:30 a.m. FS1; Villanova visits Saint Joseph’s, Noon ESPN2; Illinois visits Maryland, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Cincinnati visits Xavier, 2 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Kansas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.