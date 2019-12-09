What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC

SERIES

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Ellen DeGeneres kicks off the holidays with heartwarming surprises as she presents gifts with the help of special guests Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Sterling K. Brown. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash: Crisis on Infinite Earths In the third installment of the CW’s superhero crossover event, Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). 8 p.m. CW

The Conners “Smoking Penguins and Santa on Santa Action” Dan (John Goodman) is disappointed when everyone but Becky (Alicia Goranson) forgets about his birthday. Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Chopped Junior In the “Holiday Gift Baskets” episode, young chefs celebrate the season with guest judge Corey Fogelmanis. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bless This Mess Mike and Rio’s (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) first Christmas alone together as a married couple is interrupted by one crisis after another in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Voice Two singers will be eliminated and three will compete for the fourth and last spot in the finale. 9 p.m. NBC

mixed-ish Alicia and Paul (Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar) want to maintain their winter solstice traditions from the commune, but their families want a more traditional Christmas with the kids in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

The Moodys When Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) invites unexpected guests to Christmas Eve dinner, Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) starts to unravel in the finale of this holiday miniseries. François Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Chopped Holiday desserts take center stage as four former “Chopped” champions return for a sweet competition with sugar and spice in the baskets. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) is surprised when Pops (Laurence Fishburne) is full of holiday cheer in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Making It In the Master Craft the contestants must design a fun and unique bedroom any kid would enjoy. Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler host this new episode of the unscripted competition. 10 p.m. NBC

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Bear Grylls and former WWE World Champion Dave Bautista are in the Arizona desert. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Crisis Aftermath This new special celebrates the DC crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Kevin Smith hosts. 9 p.m. CW

Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching This new sports special documents the four-decade friendship and respective coaching histories of Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, and their repeated championship success on the fields of professional and college football. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sally Field; Ed Smart, father of kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jenna Bush Hager; Michelle Obama; Saoirse Ronan; Eliza Scanlen; Florence Pugh; Idina Menzel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kathy Bates; Chris Morocco; Dionne Warwick and Aloe Blacc. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Paula Patton. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Saoirse Ronan; the new Miss Universe, South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Marla Gibbs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Forgiving the unforgivable: a conversation with the mother of a killer and the mother of his victim. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed’s brother discusses the stay of his execution. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kathy Bates; John Legend sings “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her daughter is addicted to medication and had a “psychotic break.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: the Next Level”); Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ally Brooke. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Country music artist Drake White collapses onstage from a rare brain disorder; Seth Rogen’s mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Valerie Tosi. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlie Puth performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clive Owen; Florence Pugh; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dwayne Johnson; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; She & Him perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Harry Styles guest hosts; Tracee Ellis Ross; Kendall Jenner. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Saoirse Ronan; Alex Borstein; Dan Soder; Coady Willis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tom Lennon; Aisling Bea. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Texas Tech versus Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Penn State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Brown visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Indiana versus Connecticut, 6 p.m. ESPN; Butler visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the New York Rangers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Miami Heat, 5 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.