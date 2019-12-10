What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘South Park’ on Comedy Central

SERIES
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Ellen DeGeneres welcomes guests Robert Downey Jr., Taylor Swift and Melissa McCarthy in this new episode of the holiday miniseries. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs After receiving a stunning Christmas card from the Kremp family, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides she must do an even better family holiday card, but Geoff (Sam Lerner) is offended when he’s not invited to be a part of the picture. Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone and Jeff Garlin also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Schooled CB (Brett Dier) hopes getting Lainey (AJ Michalka) a Beanie Baby for Christmas will show his true feelings for her, but it doesn’t go as planned. Tim Meadows also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Making It This holdiay-themed run of the unscripted competition concludes with a two-episode season finale. In the first contestants must transform an ordinary toolshed into a space representing their ideal vacation getaway. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for George’s (Leah Lewis) missing sister (guest star Ariah Lee), whose kidnapping seems suspiciously similar to the investigation that started Nancy’s mystery-solving career. 9 p.m. CW
Modern Family Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) makes an effort to make sure everyone is happy with the annual Christmas dinner, leading Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) to suspect some kind of hidden agenda. Also, Jay (Ed O’Neill) wants Claire (Julie Bowen) to work at his dog-bed company and Luke (Nolan Gould) faces consequences after kissing Manny’s (Rico Rodriguez) ex-girlfriend (guest star Hillary Anne Matthews). 9 p.m. ABC
Almost Family Julia (Brittany Snow) consults Dr. Isaac (Mustafa Elzein) about her fertility issues while Roxy (Emily Osment) deals with concerns from both her old and new families about drug use. 9 p.m. Fox
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge Tank is on Martha’s team and Paris Hilton is on Snoop’s in a holiday episode of this cooking show. Guest judge Haha Davis picks the winner. 9 p.m. VH1
Single Parents Graham (Tyler Wladis) sends a letter to Santa requesting to either have a white Christmas or to meet his dad, so Angie (Leighton Meester) recruits Will and Sophie (Taran Killam, Marlow Barkley) to help her find a snowy locale in Southern California. Devin Campbell, Kimrie Lewis, Brad Garrett and Mia and Ella Allen also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) goes undercover as a high school substitute teacher after an old classmate enlists her help to find out who planted drugs on her daughter. Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal and Camryn Manheim also star in this new episode with guest star Monica Barbaro.10 p.m. ABC
South Park The animated series from Trey Parker and Matt Stone ends its 23rd season with a holiday special. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements Irene Taylor Brodsky’s 2019 documentary — a sequel to her 2007 film “Hear and Now” — is a deeply personal exploration of deafness from three perspectives. The first is the story of Brodsky’s 11-year-old son, Jonas, who began losing his hearing in infancy and is trying to master Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” Beethoven’s story and the story of Jonas’ grandparents, deaf for decades, also are told. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning “Sesame Street” characters. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Edward Felsenthal; Jenna Bush Hager; Michelle Obama; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Luis Fonsi; Dr. Noelle Reid; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”); AJ Mitchell performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chris Christie; Lupita Nyong’o; Clay Aiken; Ruben Studdard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”); Dave Koz and Jonathan Butler perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Vanessa Williams guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Dr. Ruth Westheimer; Dionne Warwick performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Andrea Barber (“Full House”); Patti LaBelle; Daphne Oz’s sisters. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Lionel Richie; Justin Willman; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Civilians lure possible pedophiles to public locations and confront them while livestreaming. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Hart (“Jumanji: The Next Level”); Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michelle Williams (“A Snow White Christmas”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors IUDs and ovarian cancer; pulmonary arterial hypertension; school lunches; reducing waste; mushrooms. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Giancarlo Esposito. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Keri Russell; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clive Owen; Samantha Power; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Hart; Julia Fox; Finneas performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Anderson; Nick Jonas; Vampire Weekend performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jack Black (“Jumanji: The Next Level”); Ari Melber, MSNBC; Coady Willis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh John Legend. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the Lakers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
College Basketball Winthrop visits TCU, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net