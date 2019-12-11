Best of 2019: The year in entertainment

-
1Scroll through to see a year’s worth of entertainment photographs from our Los Angeles Times photographers.
-
2The generational divide went beyond ‘OK boomer’ memes in 2019. From Greta Thunberg and the sisters of ‘Frozen 2' admonishing their elders for climate change damage to Billie Eilish’s subversive jolt to pop music and Martin Scorsese’s complaints about Marvel movies, it has been a year of skirmishes between young and old.
-
3The books that Susan Orlean, Laila Lalami, Ronan Farrow, George Takei and other great authors couldn’t put down this year.
-
4‘Richard Jewell,’ ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Little Women’ among 8 memorable books to movies
-
5From critical favorites Solange and Lana Del Rey to rookies Lil Nas X and 100 gecs, the best music of 2019 explored ideas of love, war, family and anxiety.
-
6Ten albums that take listeners to unexpected places while providing a timeless reminder that the boldest creative expression sounds like freedom.
-
7Two clever and wickedly funny looks at class warfare lead a standout year for deeply personal movies.
-
8The year’s best movies are led by the hit true story that proved audiences will still support adult dramas.
-
9Inspired performances, award-show gaffes, old hands still going strong, new faces rising into the limelight. What a remarkable year 2019 proved to be.
-
10The year-end best list also includes a smoking-hot “Hadestown,” plus David Byrne’s “American Utopia” and “Little Shop of Horrors” with Mj Rodriguez.
-
11The performance “Un violador en tu camino,” created by Chilean art collective Lastesis, has been staged around the world. On Sunday, it was at LACMA.
-
12The year-end museums list also includes “Soul of a Nation” at the Broad, “Buried by Vesuvius” at the Getty Villa and MOCA’s “Pattern and Decoration.”
-
1310 ways video games impacted entertainment in 2019: The stories they told plus where and how we play now