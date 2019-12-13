What’s on TV Saturday plus weekend talk: ‘Green Book’ and more

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Scarlett Johansson takes her sixth turn hosting the sketch-comedy series, and One Direction’s Niall Horan performs. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Ready to Love The men and women meet each other’s families in the season finale of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Heisman Trophy Ceremony College football’s most outstanding player is named at the 85th edition of the annual ceremony. Finalists include quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts and defensive end Chase Young. 5 p.m. ESPN

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The plucky reindeer has a series of misadventures on his way to guiding Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve in this classic stop-motion-animated special based on the song by Johnny Marks. 8 p.m. CBS

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! Auli’i Cravalho and Queen Latifah star in an encore of this special inspired by the 1989 animated musical. 8 p.m. ABC

Frosty the Snowman Jimmy Durante narrates this vintage animated holiday tale, followed by sequel “Frosty Returns” featuring the voices of Jonathan Winters and John Goodman. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Holiday Heist A man gets a job at a jewelry store as part of a robbery scheme but then falls for the owner’s daughter in this new holiday tale starring Chaley Rose and Jatone Smith. 8 p.m. BET

Holiday Date Dumped by her boyfriend right before Christmas, an aspiring designer (Brittany Bristow) hires an actor (Matt Cohen) to fill that role and accompany her when she goes home to see her family in this new romantic comedy. With Bruce Boxleitner. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Hellboy David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) assumes the title role of the half-demon hero in this 2019 reboot of the action-horror franchise. With Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane and Daniel Dae Kim. 8 p.m. HBO

A Christmas Winter Song In this new holiday drama, hip-hop star Ashanti plays the owner of a Christmas shop who befriends a former jazz singer (Stan Shaw) who is now homeless. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Green Book “Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali won his second Academy Award for his performance as an African American concert pianist who hires a New York bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) to be his driver and bodyguard while on tour in the Deep South during the early 1960s in this fact-based 2018 best-picture winner directed by Peter Farrelly. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Frank Buckley Interviews Authors Viet Thanh Nguyen, Tembi Locke, and Brad Meltzer. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Harvey Keitel; Greta Gerwig; Saoirse Ronan; Thomas Friedman. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Impeachment Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Impeachment: Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Panel: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Rick Santorum; Paul Begala; Mary Katharine Ham. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former FBI Director James Comey. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). White House Special Adviser on Impeachment Pam Bondi. Panel: Guy Benson; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Katie Pavlich; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. FNC; 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Impeachment; Brexit: Ian Bremmer; David Miliband; Anne-Marie Slaughter. India disenfranchising minorities: Shashi Tharoor. China’s Uyghurs: James Palmer, Foreign Policy. The Internet: Brad Smith, Microsoft. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Polling: Anthony Salvanto; Ed O’Keefe. Panel: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Kelsey Snell, NPR; Edward Wong, the New York Times; David French, National Review. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Impeachment: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Impeachment: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Impeachment: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Panel: Chris Christie; Patrick Gaspard; Rich Lowry, National Review; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter NDAs: Gretchen Carlson, Lift Our Voices. Right-wing media, President Trump and impeachment: Masha Gessen, the New Yorker; former contestant Tara Dowdell (“The Apprentice”); Mark Lukasiewicz, Hofstra University. Impeachment coverage: Jim Lehrer. Secrets about the war in Afghanistan: Craig Whitlock, the Washington Post. How journalists are portrayed in the “Richard Jewell” movie: Kevin Riley, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Brian Lowry. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Lisa Desjardins, PBS; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jeanne Zaino, Iona College; Chris Stirewalt; author Sean Spicer (“The Briefing”); Philippe Reines. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes An Italian composer has made it his mission to recover music written during the Holocaust. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College football NCAA FCS Championship, Quarterfinal: Illinois State visits North Dakota State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Army and Navy vie for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in the 120th edition of this storied rivalry, Noon CBS

College basketball The UCLA Bruins visit Notre Dame, Noon ABC

Hockey The Ducks host the New York Rangers, 1 p.m. FS Prime

Basketball The Clippers battle the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. FS Prime

