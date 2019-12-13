What’s on TV This Week: ‘A Christmas Story’ and more

SUNDAY

“The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team” features David Boreanaz and company in a prime-time edition of the venerable game show. 8 p.m. CBS

The new documentary “Watson” salutes conservationist and Sea Shepherd founder Capt. Paul Watson of “Whale Wars” fame. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” in this holiday romance about two rival small-town mayors engaged in a little friendly competition. With April Telek and Eric Mabius. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A marketing expert (Vanessa Lengies) uses a magical dating app to score “A Date By Christmas Eve” in this new TV movie. With Evan Williams and Morgan Fairchild. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel” airs Sunday on CBS. (Monty Brinton / CBS)

The new special “A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel” finds the “Wicked” star and musical guests including “American Idol’s” Adam Lambert and Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child joining forces to raise awareness of adoption. 9 p.m. CBS

Correspondent Robin Roberts surveys the highs and lows of the past 12 months in the new special “The Year: 2019.” 9 p.m. ABC

“Mr. Robot,” we hardly knew ye. The cyber-thriller starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater signs off after four seasons. 9 and 10 p.m. USA

MONDAY

“The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen” features the “Knocked Up” star and company in a prime-time edition of the venerable game show. 8 p.m. CBS

Music students and faculty at Tennesse’s Belmont University, with an assist from the Nashville Children’s Choir, offer seasonal favorites in this year’s edition of “Christmas at Belmont.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new special “Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Concert” features stars from the network’s original movies sharing seasonal music, favorite holiday memories and more. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The fantasy drama “His Dark Materials” ends its freshman season. With Dafne Keen, James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson. 9 p.m. HBO

“Sharknado’s” Ian Ziering is your host for a reboot of the 2005-2011 culinary competition “Food Network Challenge.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

One of our favorite comics engages in some family-friendly shenanigans in the star-studded variety special “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.” With Jake Gyllenhaal and Natasha Lyonne. Anytime, Netflix

“Lost in Space” returns for Season 2 on Netflix. With Taylor Russell, left, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Molly Parker and Toby Stephens. (Netflix)

Danger! Danger, Will Robinson! The reboot of the classic TV sci-fi drama “Lost in Space” launches a second season. With Toby Stephens, Molly Parker and Parker Posey. Anytime, Netflix

Local music, dance and choral groups will make a joyful noise at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and you’re all invited — seriously, just show up in person, it’s free — at the “60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.” 3 p.m. KOCE

A family man (James Stewart) is singled out for a little divine intervention, despite the fact that there are surely others more deserving than he, in Frank Capra’s classic 1946 holiday fable “It’s a Wonderful Life.” 8 p.m. NBC

They’ll be trolling the ancient yuletide carol, and some newer ones too, at the “56th Annual Wassail Concert at Chapman University.” From the Musco Center in Orange. 8 p.m. KCET

There’s no story like “A Christmas Story.” The traditional double marathon of the nostalgic 1983 comedy is back, with airings every two hours through Christmas night. With Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin. Begins at 8 p.m. TBS, 9 p.m. TNT

Late-night religious observances include “Christmas Eve Mass” from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. 11:34 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

What’s cracklin’? “The KTLA Yule Log,” that’s what. This annual offering features images of a blazing hearth accompanied by holiday favorites courtesy of local radio station KOST. 6 a.m. KTLA

Sting, Shaggy, Grace VanderWaal from “America’s Got Talent” and the ubiquitous a cappella group Pentatonix are among the performers slated for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.” 9 a.m. ABC

A stocking stuffed full of “NBA Basketball” match-ups includes your Los Angeles Lakers hosting your Los Angeles Clippers. 5 p.m. ABC

The special “Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas” traces the origins of caroling, kissing under mistletoe and other long-lived holiday traditions. Now bring us some figgy pudding! 8 p.m. KOCE

It’s all aboot Christmas, eh, as the Canada-set frontier-era drama “When Calls the Heart” presents its annual holiday episode. With Erin Krakow. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The ladies of Nonnatus House lend a helping hand to locals in Scotland’s remote Outer Hebrides — or was that the Inner Hebrides? — in this year’s “Call the Midwife Holiday Special.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

A car-crazy action-movie franchise begets an animated spinoff with the new series “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.” With the voice of Tyler Posey. Anytime, Netflix

“Gossip Girl’s” Penn Badgley is still your friendly neighborhood stalker when the psychological thriller “You” returns as a streaming series. Anytime, Netflix

For what it’s worth, a new “CNN Special Report” surveys the year that was in “All the Best, All the Worst 2019.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Have TARDIS, will time-travel: “Doctor Who” uses animation and the original audio tracks to reconstruct the venerable British sci-fi drama’s long-lost 1960s-era serial “The Macra Terror.” 9 p.m. BBC America

FRIDAY

The new docu-series “Kevin Hart: Don’t … This Up” gets up close and personal with the standup comic and “Jumanji” star. Anytime, Netflix

The new rock docs “New Order: Decades” and “Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know” catch up with two of the biggest British bands of the 1980s. 7:30 and 9 p.m. Showtime

George Thorogood, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Toto’s Steve Lukather and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons pay tribute to veterans and first responders in the special “America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3.” 8 p.m. The CW

The special “Popstar’s Best of 2019” rehashes the year’s biggest celebrity news, craziest pop culture moments and hottest gossip. Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 9 p.m. The CW

The arts-and-crafts series “Craft in America” returns a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Politics makes strange bedfellows out of Ellen Page and Kate Mara in the 2017 indie romance “My Days of Mercy.” 10 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Christmas may be over but the holiday romances continue, like in the new TV movie “A New Year’s Resolution.” With Aimee Teagarden and is Michael Rady. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Gotta catch ’em all! “Deadpool’s” Ryan Reynolds voices the titular critter in the kid-friendly live-action/animated 2019 tale “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.” 8 p.m. HBO

Definitely not a holiday romance, it’s a “Deadly Hollywood Obsession” instead in this new woman-in-jeopardy thriller. With Sarah Roemer and Jon Prescott. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Jackson A. Dunn stars in the sci-fii thriller “Brightburn.” (Sony Pictures )

A young boy of extraterrestrial origin develops Superman-like powers, sans the Man of Steel’s clear-cut sense of right and wrong, in the 2019 sci-fi tale “Brightburn.” With Jackson A. Dunn and Elizabeth Banks. 8 p.m. Starz

Lyle Lovett, singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin and bluesman Buddy Guy collect career kudos at “Austin City Limits 6th Annual Hall of Fame Honors.” Robert Earl Keen hosts. 11:30 p.m. KOCE