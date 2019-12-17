What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Vikings’ on History Channel

SERIES

Survivor The unscripted series ends a season that developed its own scandal after accusations from contestant Kellee Kim and others that one of the contestants, Dan Spilo, was doing some “inappropriate touching” during the competition. The two-hour season finale will be followed by a one-hour reunion special. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

The Masked Singer The two-hour season finale opens with a review of the best performances this round. Then the three finalists compete for the golden trophy and all contestants are unmasked. 8 p.m. Fox

Born This Way The cast of this Emmy-winning documentary series reunites to celebrate the holiday season with a heartwarming series finale. The principal cast members reflect on their personal growth over the show’s four-season run, and the impact the series had on how society views people with disabilities. 9 p.m. A&E

The Real Housewives of Dallas Brandi throws a party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Bruin’s adoption in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

Guy’s Grocery Games In the season premiere of this energetic cooking competition, contestants try to prove that dishes usually considered unhealthy can be made healthier and even more delicious. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Great Food Truck Race This seasonal edition of the unscripted competition series wraps things up with “Holiday Hustle: New Champ in Newport.” Host Tyler Florence meets up with the last two food truck teams at a busy farmers market in Newport, R.I., where the rivals go head to head, facing the challenges of rough winter weather even as they serve the biggest crowds yet. 10 p.m. Food Network

Vikings Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) leads her village’s response to the recent attacks, but despite the most valiant effort by her and her forces, the retaliation from their foe has a tragic result. Meanwhile, King Olaf (Steven Berkoff) has a new plan for the future of Norway. Alex Hogh Andersen and Danila Kozlovsky also star. 10 p.m. History

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ Last May, ABC assembled a cast of current stars to re-create one vintage episode each of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” The success of that venture inspired this 90-minute follow-up, once again co-produced by veteran TV producer Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel. Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz reprise their roles as Archie and Edith Bunker and Gloria and Michael Stivic, respectively. 8 p.m. ABC

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 Dean Cain hosts this new holiday special. 9 p.m. CW

Finding the Way Home Filmmakers Jon Alpert and Matthew O’Neill shine a spotlight on Lumos Foundation, author J.K. Rowling’s charity devoted to ending the institutionalization of children in orphanages in favor of finding sustainable, stable and community-based alternatives that would allow the children to stay with other family members. 9 p.m. HBO

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dan White; Liam Payne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michael B. Jordan; John Lithgow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush (“Extra”); Bob Saget; social media influencer Diana Madison. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael B. Jordan (“Just Mercy”); Paula Patton (“Sacrifice”); guest cohost Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Derulo (live-action film adaptation of “Cats”); Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Susan Kelechi Watson; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Roselyn Keo talks about how she scammed men out of thousands of dollars a night. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show How scammers bait people; how to avoid being duped; make-ahead holiday party recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Annie Potts; Rick Ross. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil After a 32-year-old assaulted his parents, his mom kicked him out but still pays his rent. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Harry Styles (“Fine Line”); John Boyega. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real One of the show’s biggest fans has a chance to win prizes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors DIY male enhancement may be dangerous; people going on dates for the free food; liver cancer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”); Dave Koz and Jonathan Butler perform; Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real The Game (“Born to Rap”). 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Paul Reiser; Helen Hunt; Dua Lipa; James Blake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlize Theron; Martha Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Brie Larson; Jamie Foxx; Bryan Stevenson; Molly Hopkins; Yola performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy guest hosts; Laura Dern; Mark Duplass. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Rodrigo Santoro. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Activist Malala Yousafzai. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Women’s College Basketball Arizona State visits New Mexico State, 10 a.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN.

NHL Hockey The Anaheim Ducks visit the New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP

