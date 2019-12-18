What’s on TV Thursday: ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019' on The CW

SERIES
Whale Wars: Watson’s Last Stand Capt. Paul Watson is forced to step down, leaving four rookie captains to continue his mission in the first of two new episodes of this documentary series. 8 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition The bakers create sweet and savory creations using spices, then take on one of Paul Hollywood’s toughest challenges. 9 p.m. ABC
Santa’s Baking Blizzard In the season finale host Casey Webb challenges the three remaining teams of bakers and ice sculptors to create a “Night Before Christmas” cake display that prominently features Santa. Jocelyn Delk Adams, Amanda Freitag and Zac Young decide which team wins. 9 p.m. Food Network
Project Runway The designers are challenged to show their holiday spirit with the perfect party dress. 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Ghost Adventures This new episode visits the Riverside’s March Field Air Museum. 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Democratic Presidential Debate Former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Andrew Yang are the seven candidates participating in this round, from Loyola Marymount University. Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, Yamiche Alcindor and Tim Alberta moderate. 5 p.m. KCET, KOCE, KPBS and CNN; 9 p.m. KCET; 10 p.m. CNN
A Christmas Carol Ebenezer Scrooge (Guy Pearce) experiences a dark night of the soul in an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic holiday ghost story in this new special. Andy Serkis also stars. 7:30 p.m. FX
Miss America 2020 Continuing a long tradition, 51 hopefuls from across the United States compete in a series of categories for potentially life-changing scholarships in a pageant held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin of New York, will crown her successor. 8 p.m. NBC
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and 5 Seconds of Summer are among the musical artists in this year’s edition of the annual holiday special that salutes the season with highlights from concerts across the United States. 8 p.m. CW
Disney Prep & Landing An elite unit of elves ensures that homes around the world are properly prepared to be visited by Santa Claus each Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. ABC. The sequel “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” follows at 8:30 p.m. ABC
Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Guests Blake Shelton, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Ne-Yo and Ken Jeong and others celebrate the holidays with a dazzling night of song, dance and satire. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Greta Gerwig; author Ina Garten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Oscar Isaac; Kimberly Kennedy (“Wrap Battle”); Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jenna Dewan (“Flirty Dancing”); Aldis Hodge: (“Clemency”); breast implant illness: Terry Dubrow; interior designer J. Pickens; Issa Rae, Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Kendrick; Kathleen Turner; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Greta Gerwig; Boris Kodjoe and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Jill Biden; David Muir (“World News Tonight”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Morris Day (“On Time”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ana Gasteyer; Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall LaChanze (“A Christmas Carol”) and daughter Celia Rose Gooding (“Jagged Little Pill”) perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The latest updates on Harvey Weinstein; more than 20 women accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping them. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “Christmas Eve” song with a children’s choir; Jennifer Hudson; Joel Kim Booster. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 70-year-old woman says that as a result of her daughter’s actions, she is homeless and living in her car. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Henry Winkler (“Alien Superstar”); comic Rhea Butcher performs; Shin Lim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Stacey Abrams (Fair Fight 2020). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Hope for cystic fibrosis; retail therapy; 3-year-old downs 18 yogurt cups; digital vision boards. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Sandler. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Hudson; Jonathan Pryce; Sharon Van Etten performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Margot Robbie; John Kasich; White Reaper performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Jason Derulo; Francesca Hayward; Andrew Lloyd Webber. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Lithgow; Ana Gasteyer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Charlize Theron. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Wofford visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; NC State visits Auburn, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.