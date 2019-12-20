The week ahead in classical music: ‘Salute to Vienna’ and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Dec. 22-29:

Der Ring Des Polykrates Numi Opera stages Erich Korngold’s one-act comedy about a happily married musician whose life is upended by the arrival of an old friend. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $29-$75. (866) 811-4111. NumiOpera.org

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Brahms, Bruch, Shostakovich, Berio and Arutiunian. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org

Pacific Chorale Holiday Sing-Along Audience members are invited to raise their voices along with members of the chorale. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Take3 The violin-piano-cello trio is joined by singer Lauren Jelencovich for seasonal favorites. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$40. (909) 477-2752. lewisfamilyplayhouse.com

Tis the Season! Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and the Southern California Children’s Chorus join forces for a holiday celebration. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 5 p.m.; Mon., 7:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

White Christmas Sing-Along A showing of the 1954 Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye film features on-screen lyrics. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 and 8 p.m. $36-$72. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration Family-friendly multicultural show features nearly two dozen local music, dance and choral ensembles including jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Greater LA Cathedral Choir, Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Academy, Pacifico Dance Company, African Soul International, Street Corner Renaissance, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Mariachi Espectacular and Mostly Kosher. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 3 to 6 p.m. Free; no tickets or reservations required; first come, first seated. (213) 972-3099. HolidayCelebration.org

Salute to Vienna The Strauss Symphony of America returns with a cohort of singers and dancers to perform classic waltzes, operetta selections, etc., by Johann Strauss II. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org. Also at Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $45-$129. (800) 745-3000. dolbytheatre.com

Darkness Sounding: Satsang 2 Wild Up’s Chris Rountree reads stories and leads a discussion in this program interspersed with music. Mast on Fig, 4030 N. Figueroa St., L.A. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $10; some free tickets available. wildup.la

LACMA’s Sundays Live Hollywood Piano Trio performs works by Beethoven. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

