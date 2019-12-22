Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

The week ahead in SoCal museums: Max Hooper Schneider at the Hammer

Max Hooper Schneider installation
An immersive installation by Max Hooper Schneider continues at the Hammer in Westwood.
(Jeff McLane)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Dec. 22, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of museum openings, Critics’ Choices, etc., for Dec. 22-29. Capsule review by Leah Ollman (L.O.).

Openings

Seven Stations: Selections from MOCA’s Collection Iconic works and recent acquisitions from the 1950s to the present. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Now on view. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

Critic’s Choice

Max Hooper Schneider For his spectacular Hammer Projects show, Schneider has built a dystopian extravaganza of trash and downscale treasure, fascinating in its alienness, disturbing in its familiarity. Is this an alternate world or the underbelly of our own? A portent of the future or a mirror to the present? The L.A.-based artist’s first solo museum show reads as many things, including as a model — outrageous and incisive — of the beset planetary island we call our own. (Leah Ollman) UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Ends Feb. 2. Closed Mon., Christmas Day. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

