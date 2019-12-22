What’s on TV Monday: ‘His Dark Materials’ season finale

SERIES
The Christmas Caroler Challenge Six semifinalists compete in the first of two new episodes before the winner is revealed in the season finale. 8 and 9 p.m. CW
Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer challenges the three remaining bakers to make a Christmas morning brunch that incorporates the seasonal flavors of gingerbread, cinnamon and eggnog. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale evaluate their efforts and pick the winner in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
His Dark Materials As the sinister forces of the Magisterium close in, Lyra (Dafne Keen) discovers more about Asriel’s (James McAvoy) rebellion, but she realizes that the only way she can help him will carry a devastating personal cost in the season finale of this adaptation of Philip Pullman’s literary fantasy. Ruth Wilson, Will Keen, Ariyon Bakare and Amir Wilson also star. Helen McCrory provides the voice of one of the daemons. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
Challenge Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) takes over as host as this competition for bakers, cake makers and sugar artists returns for a new season. Pastry chef Keegan Gerhard, Matt Adlard and “MasterChef” winner Claudia Sandoval are on the judges panel. 10 p.m. Food Network
Christmas Cookie Challenge In the season finale, host Eddie Jackson challenges five contestants to decorate cookies using only detail, texture and relief, no colors. And in the final round they make tarts built from cookie layers using ingredients with vibrant colors, including kiwi and pomegranate. 11 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration Locally based artists and community groups showcase their talent, artistry and traditions on stage at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in this three-hour special. 3 and 9 p.m. KOCE
The Price Is Right at Night Holiday Extravaganza Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, play the game show for charity. 8 p.m. CBS
Christmas at Belmont Musician Michael W. Smith and gospel artist CeCe Winans are the guest artists for this 2019 holiday concert, which was recorded at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. Musical selections include “Joy to the World,” “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “White Christmas.” 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Concert Lacey Chabert, Jen Lilley, Nikki DeLoach, Larissa Wohl, Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Jack Wagner are featured in this new holiday special. 9 p.m. Hallmark
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Trevor Jackson; chef Angie Mar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Morgan Fairchild (“All Good Things”); the winner of “The Masked Singer”; Yunnie Kim; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Bosworth (“The I-Land”); Michael Sheen (“Prodigal Son”); animal expert Peter Gros. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Denis Leary. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Elton John. 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Author Mitch Albom; Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) and son; Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar”). 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Wendy Williams; Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”). 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Aaron Gray and Josh Arnett; Idina Menzel; Mykal-Michelle Harris; King Calaway performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Wrongfully convicted Amanda Knox fights to save the life of Texas death-row inmate Rodney Reed. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (“Office Ladies” podcast); “The Masked Singer” winner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Sensory processing disorder; miniature horse service animals; washing a makeup brush; a giveaway. 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Film festival winner for U.S. history: “Red Phone Project.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Jeffrey Dean Morgan. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Jenny Slate; Megan Gailey. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Scarlett Johansson; the Weeknd performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Rebel Wilson (“Cats”); singer Kacey Musgraves. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Ashley Graham. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Football Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF versus Marshall, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
College Basketball Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: Semifinals, 4 and 8 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NFL Football The Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings, 5 p.m. ESPN
