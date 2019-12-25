Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Restaurant Impossible’ on Food Network

Robert Irvine in “Restaurant Impossible” on Food Network.
Robert Irvine in the season premiere of “Restaurant Impossible” on Food Network.
(Food Network)
By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
Dec. 25, 2019
8 PM
SERIES

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition The remaining bakers focus on flaky and flavorful pastries and holiday cookies. 9 p.m. ABC

Doctor Who Fans don’t don’t have to wait until the Jan. 1, 2020, season premiere, as the animated lost episode “The Macra Terror,” features the TARDIS arriving on a human colony that appears to be a holiday camp. The Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and his companions (Anneke Wills, Michael Craze, Frazer Hines) are suspicious. The episode uses surviving audio from 1967 accompanied by new animated visuals. 9 p.m. BBC America

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine rolls up to the Southern Grille of Ellendale, Delaware, in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown When his teacher assigns her elementary-school class the novel “War and Peace” over Christmas break, holiday distractions keep getting in Charlie Brown’s way in this 1986 animated “Peanuts” special. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

The Cincinnati Kid Norman Jewison’s 1965 screen adaptation of Richard Jessup’s novel casts a charismatic Steve McQueen as a cocky young Depression-era poker player who challenges the reigning champion (Edward G. Robinson) to a high-stakes game. Joan Blondell, Ann-Margret, Karl Malden and Tuesday Weld also star. Ring Lardner Jr. and Terry Southern co-wrote the screenplay. 5 p.m. TCM

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors Alyvia Alyn Lind stars as the nine-year-old Country music superstar and Jennifer Nettles and Rick Schroder play her parents in this 2015 biography. Gerald McRaney also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nutritionist Maya Feller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Issa Rae, Hilltop Coffee; “Love Actually.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan From Las Vegas: Shania Twain; a tour of the hottest restaurants in town. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hillary Rodham Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; Ben Platt. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray NFL players Nick Mangold and Amani Toomer; Sunny Anderson, Food Network. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Mona Scott-Young (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk The hosts take a road trip to Las Vegas for the final “Donny & Marie” show. 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gary Gulman (“The Great Depresh”). 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Duane “Dog” Chapman discusses losing his wife; the latest on R. Kelly’s sex-crime charges. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show “The Voice” coaches; the wine down; guessing a famous voice; pregnancy photos. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says there is something demonic in her. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Lil Nas X performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jackée Harry; Tisha Campbell. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”); mental health days for students; eucalyptus in the shower. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Rosario Dawson; Dulcé Sloan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Kacey Musgraves performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Rudd; Adrienne Warren. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! James Corden; Mena Massoud; Brad Paisley; Ozuna performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; Jim Gaffigan. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothée Chalamet; Cynthia Erivo; Miranda Lambert performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Daisy Ridley. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Football Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech versus Miami, 1 p.m. ESPN; Pittsburgh versus Eastern Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

