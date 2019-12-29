Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘Goldfinger’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for Dec. 29-Jan. 5:

Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic. With Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15.

Goldfinger Sean Connery is Agent 007, Honor Blackman is Pussy Galore, Gert Fröbe is the titular supervillain and Shirley Bassey belts the theme song in this 1964 entry in the Bond franchise. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Mon., 7 p.m. $15. (310) 478-3836.

The Poseidon Adventure / Beyond the Poseidon Adventure A luxury liner is struck by a tidal wave and capsized on New Year’s Eve in the original 1972 disaster flick starring Gene Hackman, followed by the 1979 sequel starring Michael Caine and Sally Field. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon.-Tue., 7:30 p.m. $10.

A Night at the Opera / A Night in Casablanca Double bill pairs the Marx Brothers’ classic 1935 farce with their 1946 caper. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Wed., 1 p.m. $12.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Paul Reubens’ eccentric alter-ego is on a quest to recover his stolen bike in director Tim Burton’s 1985 comedy. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12; no one under 18 admitted.

To Heck With Your Don’ts and Be Carefuls This two-night, four-film festival of pre-Code flicks include a double bill of the 1931 melodramas “Safe in Hell” and “Party Husband” (Fri., 7:30 p.m.) and a pairing of the classic 1933 Busby Berkeley musicals “42nd Street” and “Gold Diggers of 1933” (Sat., 7:30 p.m.). UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. $8-$10.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse Secret Movie Club screens this computer-animated 2018 tale featuring multiple versions of Marvel Comic’s friendly neighborhood webslinger. With the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, et al. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Sat., 10:30 a.m. $11, $12.75. Info at Eventbrite.

