Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Three Christs,’ ‘The Grudge’ and more

Dec. 31

Letter to the Editor

Documentary composed entirely of newspaper photographs from the print edition of the New York Times. Directed by Alan Berliner. (1:28) NR.

Lost in America

Documentary explores the crisis of youth homelessness in America. Featuring Rosario Dawson, Jewel, Tiffany Haddish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, Halle Berry, Sanaa Lathan, Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, Sen. Patrick Leahy, former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Rep. Karen Bass, Rep. Jim McDermott, Rep. John Yarmuth, Rep. Jackie Speier. Written and directed by Rotimi Rainwater. (1:45) NR.

17 Blocks

Drawn from more than 20 years of footage, this documentary chronicles the lives of a Washington, D.C., family through tumultuous times. Directed by Davy Rothbart. (1:36) NR.

Jan. 3

Advocate

Documentary profiles Lea Tsemel, an Jewish-Israeli lawyer who has spent nearly five decades representing political prisoners. Directed by Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche. (1:48)

Advertisement

Ana

A man facing bankruptcy is befriended by a young girl. With Dafne Keen, Andy Garcia, Luna Lauren Velez, Ramon Franco. Written by Cris Cole. Directed by Charles McDougall. NR.

Dear Zachary

Filmmaker Kurt Kuenne collects remembrances of a murdered friend to someday share with the man’s young son in this 2008 documentary. (1:35) NR.

Don’t Be a Dick About It

Maryland siblings Peter and Matthew learn the trials and tribulations of brotherhood over the course of one summer in this documentary. Directed by Ben Mullinkosson. (1:09) NR.

The Grudge

Producer Sam Raimi delivers the latest incarnation of Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror staple about a vengeful ghost. With Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce; story by Pesce and Jeff Buhler. (1:34) R.



Advertisement

Three Christs

An empathetic psychiatrist treats three men suffering from schizophrenia in 1959 Michigan. With Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford, Charlotte Hope, Julianna Margulies. Written by Jon Avnet, Eric Nazarian. Directed by Avnet. (1:57) R.

