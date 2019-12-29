Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What’s on TV Monday: ‘A Star Is Born’ on TCM

Judy Garland and Charles Bickford in “A Star Is Born” (1954).
Judy Garland and Charles Bickford in the 1954 version of “A Star Is Born” on TCM.
(Warner Bros. Television)
By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
Dec. 29, 2019
8 PM
SERIES

Chopped Sweets Four sugar-savvy chefs compete in this new unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

POV Filmmaker Hassan Fazili’s documentary “Midnight Traveler” is an autobiographical account of the journey he and his family made across Asia and into Europe after the Taliban put a bounty on his head. 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS

Food Network Challenge Ian Ziering hosts a flurry of action in the kitchen for four cake artists in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

A Star Is Born TCM airs three versions of the show business drama. Janet Gaynor and Fredric March star in the 1937 original at 5 p.m. Then, at 7, Judy Garland and James Mason star in the 1954 remake. That’s followed at 10:15 by Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 version.

Her Smell Elisabeth Moss stars in writer-director Alex Ross Perry’s 2018 drama as a hard-living fictional rock star whose band skyrockets to fame before her wildly self-destructive behavior tears the group apart. Cara Delevingne, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Dan Stevens, Virginia Madsen, Amber Heard and Eric Stoltz also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Pavarotti U2’s Bono narrates Ron Howard’s 2019 documentary celebrating tenor Luciano Pavarotti. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); Matt Franco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kim Kardashian West. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Author Whoopi Goldberg (“The Unqualified Hostess”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Susan Kelechi Watson; pastry chef Duff Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Director and producer Ava DuVernay; author Shan Boodram; Montell Jordan performs. 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tracee Ellis Ross; Detroit Youth Choir; Kobe Bryant. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A teenage girl has been suspended from school 40 times and parties with gang members. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howard Stern. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Dog saves man’s life; premature birth; compounding pharmacies; spider living in woman’s ear. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “Ageless Vegan: The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Plant-Based Life.” 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Paul Rudd. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Reynolds; Niall Horan; Camila Cabello; DaBaby. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; Adrienne Warren; the 1975 performs; Jacinda Ardern. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Momoa; Alfre Woodard; Hollywood Vampires perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gloria Steinem; Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter; Wilco. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tracee Ellis Ross. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Canisius visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Xavier visits Villanova, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas-Rio Grande Valley visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Seton Hall visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; George Mason visits TCU, 6 p.m. FS Prime

College Football Western Kentucky versus Western Michigan, 9:30 a.m. ESPN; California versus Illinois, 1 p.m. Fox; Music City Bowl: Mississippi State versus Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN; Orange Bowl: Florida versus Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Ed Stockly
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.
