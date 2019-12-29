What’s on TV Monday: ‘A Star Is Born’ on TCM

SERIES

Chopped Sweets Four sugar-savvy chefs compete in this new unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

POV Filmmaker Hassan Fazili’s documentary “Midnight Traveler” is an autobiographical account of the journey he and his family made across Asia and into Europe after the Taliban put a bounty on his head. 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS

Food Network Challenge Ian Ziering hosts a flurry of action in the kitchen for four cake artists in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

A Star Is Born TCM airs three versions of the show business drama. Janet Gaynor and Fredric March star in the 1937 original at 5 p.m. Then, at 7, Judy Garland and James Mason star in the 1954 remake. That’s followed at 10:15 by Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 version.

Her Smell Elisabeth Moss stars in writer-director Alex Ross Perry’s 2018 drama as a hard-living fictional rock star whose band skyrockets to fame before her wildly self-destructive behavior tears the group apart. Cara Delevingne, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Dan Stevens, Virginia Madsen, Amber Heard and Eric Stoltz also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Pavarotti U2’s Bono narrates Ron Howard’s 2019 documentary celebrating tenor Luciano Pavarotti. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); Matt Franco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kim Kardashian West. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Author Whoopi Goldberg (“The Unqualified Hostess”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Susan Kelechi Watson; pastry chef Duff Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Director and producer Ava DuVernay; author Shan Boodram; Montell Jordan performs. 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tracee Ellis Ross; Detroit Youth Choir; Kobe Bryant. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A teenage girl has been suspended from school 40 times and parties with gang members. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howard Stern. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Dog saves man’s life; premature birth; compounding pharmacies; spider living in woman’s ear. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “Ageless Vegan: The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Plant-Based Life.” 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Paul Rudd. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Reynolds; Niall Horan; Camila Cabello; DaBaby. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; Adrienne Warren; the 1975 performs; Jacinda Ardern. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Momoa; Alfre Woodard; Hollywood Vampires perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gloria Steinem; Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter; Wilco. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tracee Ellis Ross. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Canisius visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Xavier visits Villanova, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas-Rio Grande Valley visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Seton Hall visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; George Mason visits TCU, 6 p.m. FS Prime

College Football Western Kentucky versus Western Michigan, 9:30 a.m. ESPN; California versus Illinois, 1 p.m. Fox; Music City Bowl: Mississippi State versus Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN; Orange Bowl: Florida versus Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN

