Dating app Bumble blocks Sharon Stone, proving there’s ‘no hope for the rest of us’

Looks as if Bumble users’ basic instincts were wrong: Sharon Stone really does have an account on the dating app. Well, she did.

The actress tweeted Sunday night that she had opened a Bumble account only to have it shut down by the company after “several” users reported her profile as a fake.

“Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” Stone said, peppering her words liberally with emojis.

It was unclear how long the 61-year-old’s pictures and bio managed to stay live the first time around, or whether she had any initial success connecting with possible romantic interests.

“The New Pope” actress followed up an hour later with a screen shot of a message from the dating site that read, “We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

“There’s no hope for the rest of us I guess,” replied “Watchmen” actress Frances Fisher. “Let us know how it shakes out.”

Meanwhile, “Gotham” actor Donal Logue could only laugh.

But it did shake out OK for Stone. A Bumble rep got back to Stone a couple of hours later and restored her access, and then the company officially replied Monday morning.

“There can only be one [crown emoji] Stone,” the official account said. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”