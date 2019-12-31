Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Michelle Williams is engaged to ‘Fosse/Verdon’ director, and they’re having a baby

“Fosse/Verdon” star Michelle Williams.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Dec. 31, 2019
9:27 AM
Actress Michelle Williams is engaged to “Fosse/Verdon” director Thomas Kail and is said to be expecting a baby with him.

The Oscar-nominated star and the celebrated Broadway director were photographed together recently in London, where she’s filming “Venom 2,” apparently shopping for baby clothes and leading People magazine’s sources to believe that wedding bells and babies are in their future.

Reps for Williams declined to comment on the magazine’s report. A rep for Kail could not immediately be reached.

It’s unclear how long the two have been an item or how far along in the pregnancy she is.

If the report is to be believed, this would be the second child for Williams. The “Manchester by the Sea” actress has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, with late actor Heath Ledger. She later married musician Phil Elverum, but the two split earlier this year, nearly a year after getting hitched. Kail was married to actress Angela Christian.

Theater director Thomas Kail.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Kail’s stage credits include directing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” the latter of which earned him a Tony Award. He more recently directed Willliams in the FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon.” The show he cocreated earned them both recognition at the Emmy Awards earlier this year, including a lead actress trophy for Williams for her performance as Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon and a directing nomination for him.

Kail previously won an Emmy for directing Fox’s “Grease: Live” musical in 2016.

Nardine Saad
