Gabrielle Union let her Uber driver use her bathroom. Then tweeted about it

To allow a stranger in need to use your bathroom is a gracious thing. To call that person out on social media afterward? Not so much.

2020 got off to a stinky start for celebrity couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, who invited their Uber driver into their home on New Year’s Eve after he asked to use their bathroom.

“Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom,” she wrote Tuesday evening. “15-20 min later Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams ‘Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool.’”

The encounter elicited reactions, with several people expressing their admiration for the movie and TV star’s down-to-earth hospitality, as well as their horror at the result. Many advised Union and her NBA husband to check the room for newly hidden cameras.

“Welcome to 2020 folks,” she tweeted.

It was unclear what drove the driver to request the favor — and not everyone was down with making fun of the driver.

“This is his busiest work night of the year. And he doesn’t have a toilet in the office,” one Twitter user pointed out.

“As someone who uses to drive for Uber in LA I appreciate you letting him use your bathroom,” another said. “After a certain time finding places that are open and have a public restaurant that you can use is really hard. So thanks for being so nice to your driver.”

Another user criticized the actress: “Not so awesome sharing it on social media. Low class!”

And yet another noted a critical but universal fact: “Bathroom rights are human rights. Chill out lady. Everybody poops. As long as he flushed and didn’t leave a mess, he’s good.”

The driver was not the only guest that night at the former “America’s Got Talent” judge’s residence, where she and Wade hosted a lively New Year’s Eve party. The pair later posted some Instagram videos of themselves singing and dancing to Gerald Levert’s “Casanova” and SWV’s “Weak” to commemorate the evening.

The bash served as a carefree way to ring in the new year after 2019 ended in scandal for Union. The entertainer made headlines last month following reports that NBC fired her from “America’s Got Talent” after she spoke up about an allegedly racist and toxic environment on set.

The “L.A.'s Finest” star has since met with the network, which has announced plans to launch a deeper investigation into the show based on Union’s allegations in order to “come to a positive resolution.”

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union wrote on social media in December. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”