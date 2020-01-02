What’s on TV Friday: ‘Hawaii Five-0' and ‘Magnum P.I.’ crossover event on CBS

SERIES

America’s Most Musical Family Six groups perform as the unscripted competition continues with new episodes. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hawaii Five-0 When U.S. national security is threatened by the theft of a classified document that contains the names of undercover CIA agents, Steve (Alex O’Loughlin) and his team enlist the help of Magnum, Higgins, Rick and TC (guest stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill) to retrieve it in the opener of a Hawaii-set crossover event that concludes on “Magnum P.I.” 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

20/20 This new episode of the magazine series features interviews with Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who made headlines when they escaped their Cleveland kidnapper’s home after a decade of captivity. 9 p.m. ABC

Surviving R. Kelly In the first of two new episodes of this documentary series, singer R. Kelly faces his first round of criminal charges after the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly.” In the second episode he’s released from jail and does a controversial interview with journalist Gayle King. 9 and 10:06 p.m. Lifetime

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate a chain of ambulance robberies after an EMT is fatally shot. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) defends New York’s homeless community against a new mayoral policy, and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) tries to put away a suspect whom a judge recently acquitted. Will Estes and Vanessa Ray also star in this new episode of the police family drama. 10 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

The Wedding Guest Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) stars in this 2018 British-American thriller as a hit man who travels from Great Britain to Pakistan, where he kidnaps Samira (Radhika Apte), a young Muslim woman. Jim Sarbh also stars. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cold and flu survival guide; top destinations for travel; the best and worst foods in America. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Marsai Martin; Geoffrey Zakarian; Bela Gandhi; Matt Stell performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); Michelle Monaghan (“Messiah”); Amy Dewhurst, L.A. Yoga Magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ashton Kutcher (“The Ranch”); Constance Wu (“Hustlers”); Camila Mendes; Ben Rector performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Cameron Douglas; Shooter Jennings performs. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Henry Winkler. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Luann de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”; Thanksgiving ice cream; Chrissy Teigen; James Wolk. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Tiffany’s twin brother accuses their mother, Wanda, of stealing his wife’s wedding rings. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”); Ashley Graham (ellentube’s “Fearless With Ashley Graham”). 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Iowa caucuses; foreign policy; Iran; North Korea; impeachment: Michael Crowley, the New York Times; Lisa Desjardins; PBS; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chadwick Boseman; Evan Rachel Wood; David Byrne; a performance from David Byrne’s “American Utopia.” 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Stephen Colbert: the Newest Zealander. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Margot Robbie; John Kasich; White Reaper performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kris Jenner; James Van Der Beek; Half Alive. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Driver; Jonathan Groff; Hozier; Jon Theodore. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Esther Povitsky; Brenda Song. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Football Ohio versus Nevada, 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball UCF visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Wisconsin visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgetown visits Seton Hall, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.