Dinnerstein and Haimovitz make beautiful music together and more classical concerts in SoCal this week

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Jan. 5-12:

Bradford House Chamber Concerts The Avanti Ensemble plays pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Dohnanyi. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470. thebradfordhouse.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Robert Thies, violinist Lucia Micarelli and cellist Eric Byers perform. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Mehta’s Mahler Conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta leads the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, soprano Chen Reiss and mezzo-soprano Mihoko Fujimura in Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$240. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Junction Trio Piano trios by Beethoven and group member and composer-pianist Conrad Tao. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Darkness Sounding: On Sensory Deprivation Theater artist Annie Saunders and Wild Up’s Christopher Rountree discuss a new theater project they are working on in collaboration with composer Emma O’Halloran. Mast on Fig, 4030 N. Figueroa St., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $10. wildup.org

Dinnerstein/Haimovitz: Beethoven/Glass Pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz performs works by Beethoven and Philip Glass. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. thewallis.org

Mehta Conducts Wagner & More Mehta leads the LA Phil in selections from Wagner’s “Götterdämmerung” featuring soprano Christine Goerke, plus Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony and Webern’s Six Pieces for Orchestra and Concerto for Nine Instruments. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Thousand Oaks Philharmonic Rising young artists perform with a professional orchestra. Camarillo United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation, $10-$20. Also at Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $7, $27. (800) 745-3000. tophil.org

Liv a Little! Pittance Chamber Music presents soprano Liv Redpath and members of the LA Opera Orchestra in a program that includes works by Schubert, Mendelssohn and Brahms. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 3 p.m. $10-$35. PittanceChamberMusic.org

Darkness Sounding: Satsang 4 Singer-composer Odeya Nini leads rounds, chants, etc., in this song circle presented by Wild Up. House of the Book, American Jewish University, Peppertree Lane, Brandeis. Sat., 5 p.m. $15. wildup.org

Camerata Pacifica Chamber music for winds by Beethoven, Dvorak and Nielsen. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org (Also in San Marino, Jan. 14, downtown L.A., Jan. 16; and Santa Barbara, Jan. 17)

The Complete Organ Symphonies of Louis Vierne Organist Eric Plutz salutes the French composer in two distinct programs. All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 5 p.m.; Mon., Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $10, $20. (310) 275-0123. allsaintsbh.org

King Arthur Long Beach Opera puts a sci-fi spin on Henry Purcell’s opera about the king of the Britons in this new adaptation by artistic director Andreas Mitisek and the comedy trio Culture Clash; with Baroque orchestra Musica Angelica. Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 19. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org

Le Salon de Musiques The chamber-music series presents “Embark on the Volga,” a program of works for strings and piano by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Arensky. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Restoration Concerts Chamber music for piano and strings by Beethoven, Kodaly and Dvorak; with violinist Roger Wilkie, et al. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Jan. 12. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Christian Schmitt The organist plays works by Bach, Schumann, Reger, Toshio Toshio and Arvo Pärt. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Second Sundays at Two Cellist Eric Byers and pianist Fabio Bidini play pieces by Schumann, Stravinsky and David Popper. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. rhumc.org

Sundays with Coleman Concerto Italiano performs chamber music by Corelli, Vivaldi, Scarlatti, Handel, et al. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 3:30 p.m. $20-$55. (626) 793-4191 colemanchambermusic.org

