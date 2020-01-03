Movies on TV this week: ‘Schindler’s List’ on Starz and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 5 - 11, 2020

Alien (1979) HBO Thur. 1 a.m.

Aliens (1986) HBO Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Sun. 10 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Wed. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:50 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Syfy Sun. 6:27 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) IFC Thur. 6:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Encore Sun. 1:02 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Sun. 10 a.m.

Rashomon (1950) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

The Shining (1980) AMC Wed. 2 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Showtime Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Titanic (1997) AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) History Sat. 3 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 5 - 11, 2020

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:23 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8:53 p.m.

The Dead Pool (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Tues. 8:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ AMC Tues. 3 a.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:52 p.m. WE Wed. 7 p.m. WE Wed. 9:32 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:23 a.m.

Sudden Impact (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:20 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:10 a.m. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ E Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:26 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:10 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 5 - 11, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Encore Mon. 7:18 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:29 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ HBO Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:48 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ USA Thur. 8 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1 a.m. Paramount Sat. 10 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Encore Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:23 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:02 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 9:50 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:48 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 1:50 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 6:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8:53 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Encore Thur. 10:33 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Sun. 12:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 9:07 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Tues. 5:30 p.m. E Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ BET Fri. 9:05 p.m. BET Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Freeform Sat. 8:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Syfy Sun. 6:27 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:20 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:55 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Sat. 8:10 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 10:25 a.m. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Thur. 6:53 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Paramount Sun. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 12:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 7:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 9:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 4:45 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:53 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:17 a.m. Encore Thur. 8:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:03 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ WGN America Tues. 7 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ TBS Sun. 10 a.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:05 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 11:35 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ AMC Tues. 3 a.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Showtime Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:52 p.m. WE Wed. 7 p.m. WE Wed. 9:32 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 1:02 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 10 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Fri. 6 p.m. MTV Sat. 2 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:41 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 2 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ CMT Mon. 9:30 p.m. CMT Tues. Noon CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ CMT Wed. Noon CMT Wed. 8 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:23 a.m.

Sudden Impact (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ HBO Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Starz Tues. 3:51 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ History Sat. 3 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Sun. 4 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Wed. 1:40 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Starz Sun. 7:28 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:01 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:11 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:53 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Ovation Mon. 11 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Jan 5 - 11, 2020

A

Abducted on Air (2020) Perrey Reeves, Kim Shaw. Kidnapped and held captive, a TV news reporter stages a dramatic escape -- only to learn that she may still be in grave danger. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:35 a.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Act of Violence (1949) ★★ Van Heflin, Robert Ryan. A crippled World War II veteran stalks a contractor whose prison-camp betrayal caused a massacre. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 a.m. TCM Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 7:18 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:29 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 10:33 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:11 p.m.

Adventures of Jane Arden (1939) ★ Rosella Towne, William Gargan. Ace reporter Jane of comic-strip fame gets the scoop on a smuggling ring for her Manhattan daily. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Air Force (1943) ★★★ John Ridgely, Gig Young. A B-17 Flying Fortress crew reaches Pearl Harbor too late, then continues on to the Philippines. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Al Capone (1959) ★★★ Rod Steiger, Fay Spain. Based on the violent life of the racketeer who ruled Chicago’s criminal underworld during the ‘20s and ‘30s. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m. HBO Sun. 2:34 a.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 1 a.m.

Alien Resurrection (1997) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder. Cloned Ellen Ripley and others aboard a spaceship battle rampaging aliens. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:13 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

All That Heaven Allows (1955) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. Friends and family want a rich widow to end her romance with a tree surgeon about 15 years her junior. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Mon. 2:20 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:14 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:02 a.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Thur. 2 p.m. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 11 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs (2016) Voices of Ben Diskin, Lindsay Torrance. Animated. After Kate, Humphrey, and their three pups are forced to relocate their den, they discover Amy, a friendly raptor who came to life after being uncovered during a big dig. (NR) 45 mins. HBO Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:30 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. FX Thur. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Angel and the Badman (1947) ★★★ John Wayne, Gail Russell. A Quaker and her family reform a wounded outlaw who has a killer on his trail. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Derry Robinson, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Anna Karenina (1948) ★★ Vivien Leigh, Ralph Richardson. Tolstoy’s tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVCR Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Another Earth (2011) ★★★ Brit Marling, William Mapother. Following her release from prison, a morose young woman seeks out the man whose life she shattered in a car accident several years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:10 a.m.

El Ansia de Matar (1987) Mario Almada, Gilberto Trujillo. Un experimentado cazador y un hombre guatemalteco recorren el bosque en busca de una guerrilla mexicana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Anthony Adverse (1936) ★★★ Fredric March, Olivia de Havilland. The hero finds his wife has become an opera star and mistress to Napoleon Bonaparte. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sat. 5:48 p.m.

The Appaloosa (1966) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Anjanette Comer. A lone cowboy undertakes a dangerous quest to retrieve his horse from Mexican bandits. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 10:20 a.m.

Armored Car Robbery (1950) ★ Charles McGraw, Adele Jergens. A Los Angeles policeman hunts the mastermind of a theft gang that killed his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Arsenal (2017) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. When his brother is kidnapped and held for a ransom by a ruthless crime boss, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against a relentless army of gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 2 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:40 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m.

Attack of the Killer Donuts (2016) Kayla Compton, Justin Ray. A chemical accident turns ordinary donuts into bloodthirsty killers. Now it’s up to a group of friends to save their town from the fried fiends. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Starz Sat. 10:17 a.m.

B

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:05 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Bachelor Bait (1934) ★★ Stuart Erwin, Rochelle Hudson. A marriage license clerk, tired of just handing out licenses, opens a lonely-hearts club and winds up getting a wife. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Thur. 8 p.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Bad Parents (2012) Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus. Kathy is thrust into the hypercompetitive world of club soccer when she signs up her 7-year-old daughter for a team that has many crazy parents involved. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Bad Sister (2016) Ryan Newman, Devon Werkheiser. A student at a Roman Catholic boarding school learns that a new nun is an impostor who’s obsessed with her brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 9:57 p.m.

Bardelys the Magnificent (1926) John Gilbert, Eleanor Boardman. Silent. A dashing rogue assumes the identity of a dead traitor and hides at the estate of a lovely, but icy, aristocrat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Beach Party (1963) ★★★ Bob Cummings, Dorothy Malone. An anthropologist studying the sex habits of young people finds himself in the middle of a pie-throwing brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Wed. 2 p.m. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 11 p.m.

Beastly (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Beautiful Girls (1996) ★★ Timothy Hutton, Matt Dillon. The opposite sex preoccupies working-class pals gathered for their high-school reunion in small-town Massachusetts. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 5:06 p.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

Before Dawn (1933) ★ Stuart Erwin, Dorothy Wilson. An unorthodox detective enlists the aid of a phony mystic in his investigation into a triple murder. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Before Stonewall (1984) ★★★ Interviews with historians and activists highlight a portrait of America’s gay and lesbian community prior to 1970. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Best Laid Plans (1999) ★★ Alessandro Nivola, Reese Witherspoon. A young man gets caught up with a teacher who has a girl threatening to file rape charges chained in his basement. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:35 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m. Paramount Sat. 10 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m. Ovation Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

The Big Night (1951) ★★ John Barrymore Jr., Preston Foster. A 17-year-old grabs a pistol and goes looking for the sportswriter who caned his father. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Big Sleep (1946) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe follows two wealthy sisters through a maze of murders. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall. A trucker and a lawyer become trapped in a sorcerer’s empire beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 9 a.m. HBO Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:55 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Blade II (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sat. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:23 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Fri. 1 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sun. 10:02 p.m.

Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys (1944) Bob Wills. A bridge between four classics of Bob Wills. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Body and Soul (1925) ★★ Paul Robeson, Julia Theresa Russell. Silent. A gospel preacher sinks in sin and corruption. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Body Double (1984) ★★ Craig Wasson, Melanie Griffith. An actor house-sits a friend’s Hollywood home and sees a woman murdered next door. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Boiling Point (1993) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Dennis Hopper. A Treasury agent and a mobster hunt each other according to their separate-but-equal deadlines for success. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 10:11 a.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:20 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Boots and Saddles (1937) ★★ Gene Autry, Smiley Burnette. A singing ranch foreman and his sidekick convince a young British nobleman to keep, rather than sell, the ranch left to him by his late father. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 9:50 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:48 p.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 6:22 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:55 a.m.

Boys and Girls (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Claire Forlani. Two longtime friends, each with a string of failed romances, wonder if they should date each other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Fri. 7:25 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Bravest of the Brave (1938) John Burton, Sergei Arabeloff. A glimpse into the life of Michel Ney, who fought at Napoleon’s side and was made a Marshall of France. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 4 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Brides Are Like That (1936) ★★ Ross Alexander, Anita Louise. A small-town girl marries the penniless, lazy nephew of a rich owner of an apple orchard. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Bright Leaf (1950) ★★ Gary Cooper, Lauren Bacall. Backed by a rich madam, a Southerner ruins a tobacco tycoon with a cigarette-making machine. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 8:02 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:24 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:01 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:47 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:19 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:50 a.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m. Audience Fri. 1 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 6:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Burning Hills (1957) ★★ Tab Hunter, Natalie Wood. A young man and a part-Mexican girl hide from a cattle baron’s son and killer henchmen. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Bus Stop (1956) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Don Murray. A brash young cowboy gets off the bus in Phoenix and courts a cafe singer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Capote (2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book ``In Cold Blood.’' (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Thur. 5 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Car Wash (1976) ★★★ Richard Pryor, Franklin Ajaye. A preacher, a cabby, other customers and employees mingle to disco music at a Los Angeles car wash. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 4:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:55 a.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Mon. 6 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon

Chaos (2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ryan Phillippe. Un detective veterano es enviado junto con un policía principiante para negociar en el secuestro de un banco. Unos de los secuestradores es un experto informático que ha desarrollado un virus para vaciar todas las cuentas. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 2:41 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sat. 9:35 p.m.

The China Syndrome (1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:58 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Mon. 5:35 a.m. HBO Thur. Noon

The Choice (2016) ★ Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Clerks (1994) ★★★ Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson. A 22-year-old clerk takes in a day’s worth of customers at a convenience store in New Jersey. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Clipped Wings (1953) ★ Bowery Boys, Renie Riano. The Boys accidentally get themselves recruited into the military and find they’ve ended up in the female barracks. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:50 a.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 10:50 a.m. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:20 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Columbo: Prescription: Murder (1968) ★★ Peter Falk, Gene Barry. Despite an alibi, Lt. Columbo thinks that a smooth Hollywood psychiatrist has killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8:53 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 8:42 a.m.

The Couch Trip (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Walter Matthau. An escaped mental patient plays psychiatrist and fills in for a Los Angeles radio therapist. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Coupe de Ville (1990) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Arye Gross. Three rival brothers drive their father’s creampuff 1954 Cadillac from Detroit to 1963 Florida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Sat. 9 a.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 6 p.m. HBO Wed. 6 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Sat. 12:30 p.m. BET Sat. 7:55 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002) ★★ Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin. Steve and Terri Irwin encounter bumbling CIA agents who are trying to find a fallen U.S. spy satellite. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 9:20 a.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

D

D.C. Cab (1983) ★★ Adam Baldwin, Mr. T. Motley Washington cabbies rally to thwart a kidnapping and save their shabby garage. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 2:20 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 10:33 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m.

Damage (2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Danger Signal (1945) ★★ Faye Emerson, Zachary Scott. A suave schemer flees to California, where he preys on two sisters for a payoff. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman tiene que mantener el equilibrio entre el heroísmo y el vigilantismo para pelear contra un vil criminal conocido como el Guasón, que pretende sumir Ciudad Gótica en la anarquía. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 3:35 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. POP Tues. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 12:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Tues. 4 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:48 p.m.

De pulquero a millonario (1982) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un líder marxista, hijo de la pobreza, amigo de sus amigos y enemigo del trabajo, de súbito se convierte en millonario. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:10 p.m.

The Dead Pool (1988) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson. San Francisco’s ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan protects a newswoman and others on a celebrity hit list. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2010) ★★ Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m. BET Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 5:31 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:14 a.m.

Death Warrant (1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Deep Cover (1992) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum. An undercover officer hooks up with a lawyer who deals drugs for a West Coast cartel run by a foreign diplomat. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 3:26 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Delirio tropical (1952) Amalia Aguilar, Carlos Valadez. Un bailarín quiere llevar a una joven a la capital para convertirla en una bailarina profesional, pero sus planes no son tan sencillos. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 11:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 6:25 p.m. Disney Sat. 10 a.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:05 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer’s true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Madonna. The comic-strip detective woos Tess Trueheart, dodges Breathless Mahoney and chases nicknamed crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:07 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4 p.m.

Diego Maradona (2019) Diego Armando Maradona. On July 5, 1984, Diego Maradona arrives in Naples for a world-record fee. The world’s most celebrated soccer icon and the most passionate but dangerous city in Europe are a perfect match for each other. (NR) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 6:45 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Dim Sum Funeral (2008) ★★ Bai Ling, Steph Song. The grown children of an overbearing Chinese matriarch reluctantly gather to take part in seven days’ worth of traditional funeral rites. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:25 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Tues. 5:30 p.m. E Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. The morning after a London barrister lets a mystery woman stay in his suite, a friend files for divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. BET Fri. 9:05 p.m. BET Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Doña Bárbara (1943) ★★★ María Félix, Julián Soler. La vida de una extraña mujer cambia radicalmente cuando se enamora de un intelectual. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Doorway to Hell (1930) ★★ Lew Ayres, James Cagney. A Manhattan bootlegger courts a woman who has been flirting with his right-hand man. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ John Wayne, Robert Mitchum. An old gunfighter, a drifter and a deputy sober up a sheriff to track down killers. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Thur. 1:04 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 4:29 a.m.

Drugstore Cowboy (1989) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Kelly Lynch. An addict, his wife and another couple steal the drugs they live for in 1971 Portland, Ore. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 9:32 a.m.

Duelos de pasarelas (2008) Marjorie De Sousa, Evelyn Santos. Una reina de belleza latina se muda a Miami para iniciar su carrera como modelo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:27 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Tues. 7:37 a.m.

Eddie the Eagle (2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. La historia del saltador de esquí británico Michael ``Eddie’’ Edwards; cómo se preparó para participar en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Calgary en 1988. Su entrenamiento lo dirigió Bronson Peary, un hombre carismático y polémico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:59 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) ★★★ Elvis Presley, James Burton. Clips show Elvis Presley backstage, in rehearsal, and on the road before his 1970 Las Vegas opening night. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sat. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 4 a.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:55 a.m.

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count’s fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Es mi vida (1986) Juan Gabriel, Meche Carreño. Una historia sobre el popular cantautor mexicano Juan Gabriel, su tiempo en prisión y el efecto que causó en su música. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. GALA Tues. 1 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Thur. 11:09 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:11 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon. 4 a.m.

Everything’s Rosie (1931) ★ Robert Woolsey, Anita Louise. A medicine-show quack meets his adopted daughter’s boyfriend’s parents. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Thur. 10:31 a.m.

Extraterrestrial (2014) ★★ Brittany Allen, Freddie Stroma. Malevolent aliens interrupt five collegians’ vacation at a remote woodland cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

F

A Face in the Crowd (1957) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal. A TV woman turns Arkansas bum Lonesome Rhodes into a homespun media hero rotten with power. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 8:10 a.m.

Family (2018) Kate McKinnon, Taylor Schilling. An emotionally stunted aunt struggles to bond with her teenage niece, who wants nothing more than to run away from home and become a juggalo. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Fri. 9:13 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:44 a.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Thur. 9:45 p.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:25 a.m.

The Fastest Guitar Alive (1967) ★★ Roy Orbison, Sammy Jackson. A Rebel spy with a shotgun guitar robs a mint with his partner, then learns Lee has surrendered. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Female Trouble (1975) ★★ Divine, David Lochary. An obese woman gives birth to an obnoxious child and embarks upon a bizarre and violent life of crime. (NC-17) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:20 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ Topol, Norma Crane. A poor Jewish milkman and his wife try to marry off their five daughters in czarist Russia. (G) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:40 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Mon. 12:27 p.m. Starz Mon. 1:36 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Fire With Fire (2012) Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson. A firefighter does something unexpected after a man that he has been ordered to testify against threatens him. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 6:17 a.m.

The Firebird (1934) ★★ Verree Teasdale, Ricardo Cortez. Upstairs neighbors are suspected of killing a Romeo who summoned his lovers with loud classical music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

First Lady (1937) ★★★ Kay Francis, Preston Foster. The secretary of state’s Washington-wise wife wants him to be president. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

Flamingo Road (1949) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott. A small-town Florida sheriff frames his political pawn’s dancer girlfriend for prostitution. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:55 a.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Flypaper (2011) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Ashley Judd. A man tries to protect a teller, whom he secretly loves, after two groups rob her bank at the same time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sat. 2:15 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 8:10 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Wed. 4:55 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Fountainhead (1949) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Patricia Neal. When a rogue architect learns his designs have been changed by the company that hired him, he goes to drastic measures to protect his ideals. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Frankie and Johnny (1966) ★★ Elvis Presley, Donna Douglas. A singing riverboat gambler risks losing his money and his girlfriend on the Mississippi. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 p.m.

From Straight A’s to XXX (2017) Haley Pullos, Judd Nelson. A college student endures cyberbullying and even death threats when it is revealed that she has chosen to become a porn star under a pseudonym to pay off her sizable tuition expenses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Fruitvale Station (2013) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer. Flashbacks reveal the last day in the life of Oscar Grant, a young man shot dead during an altercation with California police. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:35 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Gambler (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. A literature professor with gambling debts borrows money from a mobster and offers his life as collateral while immersing himself in an illicit, underground world. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:01 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m.

Gaslight (1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire. A journalist moves to New York City and poses as a Jew to experience anti-Semitism for a magazine article. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:25 a.m. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 4:57 p.m.

Girl Most Likely (2012) ★★ Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening. After losing her job and her boyfriend, a woman moves in with her estranged mother and finds an assortment of strange characters inhabiting the home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Girlfriends (1978) ★★ Melanie Mayron, Anita Skinner. A chubby photographer is on her own in Manhattan after her best friend moves out. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956) ★★ Raymond Burr, Takashi Shimura. A U.S. newsman in Tokyo recounts the story of a huge dinosaur roused from the sea by an atomic blast. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Thur. 6:53 p.m.

A Good Year (2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:51 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 6:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Griff the Invisible (2010) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Maeve Dermody. An office worker who imagines himself a superhero by night becomes involved with a woman who has a few idiosyncrasies of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:15 a.m.

The Group (1966) ★★★ Candice Bergen, Joan Hackett. Eight inseparable college friends become involved in widely differing lifestyles after graduation. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 10:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Guess Who (2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m.

H

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 9 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Tues. 8:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:35 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Hamlet (1990) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Glenn Close. Shakespeare’s Danish prince avenges his father, slain by his mother’s new husband. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Sun. 1 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sat. 7:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Starz Mon. 5:55 a.m.

The Hasty Heart (1949) ★★★ Ronald Reagan, Patricia Neal. A patient and a nurse comfort a dying Scottish soldier in World War II Burma. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

The Haunting (1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Hawaii (1966) ★★★ Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow. A New England missionary and his bride bring Christianity to 1820s Hawaii. (NR) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:35 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 4:30 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m. CMT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 11 p.m.

The Hitman (1991) ★ Chuck Norris, Michael Parks. Shot by his partner and left for dead, a policeman turns up years later as a mobster’s right-hand man. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 2:54 a.m.

Holes (2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Disney Sun. 6:25 p.m. Disney Mon. 2 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Honeysuckle Rose (1980) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Dyan Cannon. A country singer loves his wife, drinks too much and fools around with his ex-partner’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Hootenanny Hoot (1963) ★★ Peter Breck, Ruta Lee. A TV director, having split up with his producer-wife, decides to telecast a traveling hootenanny show. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 5:56 p.m. Starz Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1959) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Huddle (1932) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Madge Evans. A proud steel-mill worker from Gary, Ind., Antonio ''Tony’’ Amatto wins a scholarship to attend Yale University, where his dedication to his studies alienates his football-mad classmates. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 9:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Hunt the Man Down (1950) ★★ Gig Young, Lynne Roberts. When loner Bill Jackson prevents a robbery at the bar where he works, the ensuing media attention reveals that he is actually Richard Kinkaid, a fugitive wanted in connection with a decade-old murder case. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Un instructor de combate sale de su retiro para capturar al exestudiante que ha estado matando civiles en Oregón. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:05 a.m.

I Am Somebody (1970) In 1969, 400 underpaid black women go on strike to demand union recognition. (NR) 28 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:55 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:53 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 6:51 a.m. HBO Fri. 1:35 p.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. 3:20 a.m.

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 6:20 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:15 p.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:25 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 9 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:10 p.m.

The Indestructible Man (1956) ★ Lon Chaney Jr., Marian Carr. An executed killer called the Butcher is zapped back to life in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Tues. 1:40 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:06 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:20 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 1:10 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. 8 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:17 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:44 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Jackson Nicoll. Irving Zisman takes his young and impressionable grandson on a cross-country trip in which they encounter male strippers, biker-bar patrons and other unsuspecting citizens. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke. Following a terrorist attack in Indonesia, a hot-headed American joins forces with a Muslim detective to find the mastermind behind the attack. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:07 a.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11 p.m.

John Loves Mary (1949) ★★★ Ronald Reagan, Patricia Neal. A GI’s fiancee resents his marriage of convenience to a buddy’s English girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TNT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Juegos Bajo la Luna (2000) Orlando Urdaneta, Arcelia Ramírez. Un grupo de jóvenes rebeldes se reúnen a finales de los años cincuenta cuando la dictadura de Pérez Jiménez estaba a punto de caer en Venezuela. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Collins. A British spy abroad taps into a New York computer operator’s bank terminal and asks her for help. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 12:37 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance (2016) Jennie Garth, Dan Payne. When a couple who began as childhood friends find their relationship on the rocks, they decide to put their divorce on hold when their daughter announces her engagement. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Kepler’s Dream (2016) Kelly Lynch, Sean Patrick Flanery. Ella searches for a rare book that is missing from her grandmother’s collection and tries to understand why her family is fractured. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 8 a.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Kill Switch (2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Tues. 11:40 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:13 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:54 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Killing Hasselhoff (2016) Ken Jeong, Voice of David Hasselhoff. A man involved in a high-stakes celebrity death pool resorts to desperate measure to pay off a loan shark. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 1:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 2:05 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Fri. 6:03 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014) Kirk Cameron, Darren Doane. Kirk’s sister’s annual Christmas party is about to be ruined by Christian, his brother-in-law, and Kirk realizes he has to show Christian how important Christ is to the holiday season. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 3 a.m.

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. A town sheriff has to find a way to kill a gigantic crocodile and anaconda before they kill and destroy the whole town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:26 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:45 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. WE Wed. 4:30 p.m. WE Thur. 12:04 p.m.

The Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. Raiden, un afortunado caballero al que su maestro Bartok nombra heredero, debe desterrar a su mentor para no tener que decapitarlo, según las órdenes del emperador Mott. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3 p.m.

The Lavender Scare (2017) Narrated by Glenn Close, Voice of Cynthia Nixon. At the height of the Cold War, President Eisenhower deems homosexuals to be security risks. A vicious witch hunt ensues, ruining thousands of American lives. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KPBS Mon. 11 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:50 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiliado y vendido a la esclavitud debido a un amor prohibido, Hércules debe usar sus formidables poderes para luchar por su reino legítimo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6 p.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sun. 5:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sun. 1:53 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:17 a.m. Encore Thur. 8:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:03 p.m.

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (2019) The history of the Statue of Liberty and its meaning to the people of this world. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Life of Crime (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:05 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1:05 a.m.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) ★★★ Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene. A clerk in a Skid Row flower shop feeds people to Audrey II, his talking plant from outer space. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:40 p.m.

The Little Stranger (2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 9:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Little Women (1949) ★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Thur. 6:15 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Lost Squadron (1932) ★★★ Richard Dix, Mary Astor. A Prussian director demands realism from a Hollywood stunt pilot and his buddies. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. WGN America Tues. 7 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces ``Pet Sounds’’ and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Love Happens (2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 6:44 a.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew W. Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew W. Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Sat. Noon

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Wed. 10 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Lifetime Fri. 5 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Magic (1978) ★★★ Voice of Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret. A neurotic ventriloquist’s belief that his stage dummy controls his actions leads him to murder, madness and more. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Magnificent Obsession (1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Major and the Minor (1942) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Ray Milland. A military-school major eyes a blonde posing as a half-fare 12-year-old on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. MLB Wed. 5 p.m.

Major Payne (1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 5:39 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:50 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Los malvados (1966) Manuel Capetillo, Emilio Fernández. Un anciano es defendido por tres bandidos de unos asaltantes, y cuando muere, les pide que cuiden de su joven nieta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:50 p.m.

Marci X (2003) ★ Lisa Kudrow, Damon Wayans. A woman must deal with a controversial rapper who sings for her father’s record label. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Marvin’s Room (1996) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio. A Florida leukemia patient needs her sister’s bone marrow, but first they must end a 20-year feud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 1:55 a.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Más terco que una mula (1986) Jacqueline Andere, Álvaro de Luna. Una maestra de pueblo se enfrenta a ciertos inconvenientes cuando se opone al padre de un niño analfabeto que opta porque el pequeño no se eduque. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:45 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Sat. 7 a.m. FXX Sat. 2:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

Me Ha Besado un Hombre (1944) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Al final de la Guerra Civil Española, la joven Luisa se hace pasar por su hermano Luis para poder refugiarse en México. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:40 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:35 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 7:57 a.m. Starz Wed. 3 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:48 p.m. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Mercury Rising (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin. An FBI renegade tries to stop his nemesis from killing an autistic boy who cracked a government code. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Thur. 10 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3 a.m.

Millie (1931) ★★ Helen Twelvetrees, Lilyan Tashman. A woman stands trial for shooting her lover but will not reveal why, to protect her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Mimic (1997) ★★ Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam. Married scientists battle killer cockroaches that develop the ability to assume human form. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7 a.m.

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 8 p.m.

Misconduct (2016) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Al Pacino. An ambitious lawyer lands in hot water when he takes on a case against the corrupt executive of a pharmaceutical company. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:01 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 4:17 p.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 12:23 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Nuts (1994) ★★ Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn. The proprietor of a telephone help-line receives an eviction notice during the holiday season. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 7:10 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Emma de Caunes. Bumbling Bean takes a holiday on the French Riviera and is mistaken for a kidnapper and an avante-garde filmmaker. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. 7:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:48 a.m.

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) ★★★ Cary Grant, Myrna Loy. A New York adman and his calm wife buy a big old fixer-upper in rural Connecticut. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins. HBO Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Mulholland Falls (1996) ★★ Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith. An ex-lover’s murder creates problems for the married head of an elite police unit in early ‘50s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:25 a.m.

Multiple Maniacs (1970) ★★ Divine, David Lochary. The Cavalcade of Perversion, a traveling freak-show, is a front for a band of psychotic kidnappers and murderers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 1:15 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:27 a.m.

Murder in the First (1995) ★★★ Christian Slater, Kevin Bacon. A young lawyer argues inhumane treatment in the murder defense of a 1930s Alcatraz inmate. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 2:01 p.m.

Music From Another Room (1998) ★★★ Jude Law, Gretchen Mol. A young man feels fated to marry a woman who is indifferent to him and betrothed to another. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Mustang (2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:42 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:05 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Mon. 8:09 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:18 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:58 p.m.

My Days of Mercy (2017) Kate Mara, Ellen Page. The daughter of a man on death row falls in love with a woman who is on the opposing side of her family’s political cause. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Thur. 4:25 a.m.

My Dog Skip (2000) ★★★ Frankie Muniz, Diane Lane. In 1942 a shy boy receives an exuberant Jack Russell terrier that plays matchmaker and helps protect him from bullies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 6:03 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 3:45 a.m.

New in Town (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr. An ambitious executive has a life-changing experience when she accepts an assignment to restructure a manufacturing plant in a backwater town. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 7:21 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:46 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Audience Tues. 2 p.m. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Next Day Air (2009) ★ Donald Faison, Mike Epps. A courier lands in the middle of a drug deal gone awry when he accidentally delivers a box of cocaine to the wrong address. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:03 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 8 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage ``no good deed goes unpunished’’ when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. Noon

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:20 a.m.

La noche de la bestia (1988) Arsenio Campos, Sergio Reynoso. Cinco amigos y un grupo de arqueólogos se enfrentan a un extraterrestre que aterrizó en la Tierra. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:50 p.m.

Norm of the North (2016) ★ Voices of Rob Schneider, Heather Graham. Animada. Un oso polar y tres leminos traviesos viajan a Nueva York para evitar que un malvado constructor edifique unos condominios de lujo en el Ártico. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 11:35 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m. FX Mon. Noon

Nowhere Boy (2009) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Raised by his aunt, teenage John Lennon meets his birth mother, Julia, who gives him the gift of music. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Mon. Noon

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:25 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:12 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Tues. 3 a.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Old Acquaintance (1943) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Two best friends from girlhood clash over the years as serious writer and racy novelist. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 5:10 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5:45 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Open Season (2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Operativo de guerra (1998) Fernando Saenz, Fabián López. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. Un trabajador del acero toma un asunto en sus propias manos cuando su hermano se involucra con uno de los sindicatos del crimen más rudos del noreste y luego desaparece. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considered a suspect in a deadly arson, a police chief must cover his tracks while trying to prove his innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Outlaw Blues (1977) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Susan Saint James. When a country-western singer steals his song, an ex-con tries desperately to retrieve his recording rights. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. History Sat. Noon

The Outrage (1964) ★★ Paul Newman, Laurence Harvey. A Mexican bandit, a victim, an Indian and a prospector have different versions of a rape/murder. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

La pachanga (1981) Julissa, Claudia Islas. En un edificio, al mismo tiempo se festeja el cumpleaños de una muchacha y se vela a un viejo que murió de frío. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Package (1989) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Joanna Cassidy. An Army sergeant and his officer ex-wife are caught in a Cold War plot over a military prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:55 a.m.

Paddington 2 (2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. Tras descubrir que él es el hijo del dios griego Poseidón, un joven se convierte en el principal sospechoso del robo del relámpago de Zeus. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Personal Maid’s Secret (1935) ★★ Ruth Donnelly, Margaret Lindsay. After hiring a maid, a family experiences a drastic change for the better in their social standing. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 2 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:01 a.m.

The Phantom of Crestwood (1932) ★★★ Ricardo Cortez, Karen Morley. A police detective grills five men about a shady woman found slain. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

The Phenix City Story (1955) ★★★ John McIntire, Richard Kiley. The son of an ill-fated anti-crime crusader tries to clean up his notorious Alabama hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Showtime Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Piranha DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams. A suburban couple’s little girl is drawn from her bedroom into a nightmarish other dimension. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

El portero (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Silvia Pinal. Cantinflas es el encargado de una humilde pensión y por dinero, se dedica a escribir cartas para los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Possession (2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:15 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sat. 8:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:52 p.m. WE Wed. 7 p.m. WE Wed. 9:32 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9 p.m. AXS Thur. 2 p.m.

Primal Rage (2018) Andrew Joseph Montgomery, Casey Gagliardi. Deep in the Pacific Northwest, Ashley and Max Carr become lost in a forest where a mysterious creature dwells. They soon find themselves in a fierce fight for survival against a terrifying beast that may be the legendary Bigfoot. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 1:02 a.m.

Psycho Brother-In-Law (2018) Brittany Falardeau, Zach Gold. Kate’s brother-in-law David has been a blessing around the house while her husband is working. But when his behavior starts getting out of line, Kate realizes that David will do anything it takes to be the new head of the family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Psycho Ex-Girlfriend (2018) Elisabeth Harnois, Morgan Kelly. Kara and Tyler are planning on getting married when Tyler’s ex-girlfriend returns from rehab, determined to get her life back - starting with Tyler. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Psycho Mother-in-Law (2019) Victoria Diamond, Romy Rosemont. A woman is looking forward to her upcoming marriage until her mother shows up for a visit and enters into an increasingly psychotic battle with her future mother-in-law for her daughter’s affection. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Psycho Nurse (2019) Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb. A couple hire a live-in nurse to care for their sick son. They soon realize she is an angel of death and plans to replace the wife through any means necessary. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Psycho She Met Online (2017) Charity Shea, Chelsea Hobbs. When her husband is hospitalized due to a car accident, a woman decides to rent out spare rooms in their new, expensive house to help defray costs. All goes well until she begins to suspect that something is off with their newest ``guest.’' (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Psycho Stripper (2019) Karissa Lee Staples, Tyler Johnson. A week before her wedding, a dance studio instructor suddenly finds herself the obsession of the brooding, sexy, exotic male dancer from her bachelorette party, a man who is harboring a very dark vendetta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Psycho Wedding Crasher (2017) Heather Morris, Fiona Vroom. A dressmaker longs to meet a man, get married and move away from her abusive aunt. When she meets the man of her dreams, she decides she’ll stop at nothing to have him and her dream wedding -- even if it means killing his fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

El pueblo fantasma (1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Elsa Cárdenas. Un hombre descubre un pueblo aterrorizado por la desaparición de cadáveres y reta a duelo a un pistolero sobrenatural. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

El puma (1958) Rene Cardona Jr., Sofia Alvarez. A principios del siglo XX, un joven se recibe de abogado y regresa al rancho de sus padres para ayudar a la comunidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. Un agente del FBI se convierte en vigilante luego de que un corrupto ejecutivo ordenara el asesinato de su familia. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Que viva Tepito (1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 8:18 a.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:01 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:08 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m.

The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:55 a.m.

Ransom for a Dead Man (1971) ★★ Peter Falk, Lee Grant. Lt. Columbo outwits a lawyer who has killed her husband but made it look like a kidnapping. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

Rashomon (1950) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Machiko Kyo. Three parties and a witness have four versions of a rape/murder in ninth-century Japan. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Red Corner (1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:21 a.m.

Red Dust (1932) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. Two kinds of women love a he-man rubber planter in Indochina. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:45 a.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 12:35 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:18 p.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 2:53 a.m.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017) ★★ Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Sentenced to perform 200 hours of community service, a former child star learns valuable new lessons after landing the lead role of Jesus Christ in a stage production by his hometown church. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:37 a.m.

El Rey (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Carmen Montejo. Un hombre valiente y audaz ante el peligro tiene un corazón generoso, en el que caben muchas mujeres al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Ride the High Country (1962) ★★★ Randolph Scott, Joel McCrea. Two old ex-lawmen and their sidekick guard a gold shipment and rescue a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

River’s Edge (1987) ★★★ Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves. Small-town teens react oddly after a peer strangles his girlfriend and shows them the corpse. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sat. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Roadkill (2011) ★★ Diarmuid Noyes, Kacey Barnfield. A gigantic predatory bird stalks two siblings and a group of friends in the wilderness. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

The Roaring Twenties (1939) ★★★ James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart. Three World War I buddies return to New York, where two become bootleggers. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show ``Afghan Star.’' (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sat. 3:03 a.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Rookie of the Year (1993) ★★★ Thomas Ian Nicholas, Gary Busey. A boy lands a job with the Chicago Cubs after an arm injury leaves him with major-league pitching talent. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:35 a.m.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston. An errant father tries to reconcile with his eccentric and underachieving family in New York. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

The Ruins (2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:10 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 2:45 p.m. HBO Tues. 3:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Fri. 6 p.m. MTV Sat. 2 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Fri. 8 p.m. MTV Sat. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:41 a.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Tues. 3:40 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Mon. 3:29 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Sandman (2017) Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell. A monster from a little girl’s nightmares comes to life and attacks anyone who would harm her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 a.m.

Scandal: The Trial of Mary Astor (2018) Narrated by Lee Grant. A woman has to make a difficult choice after learning her personal diaries have been stolen. (NR) TCM Mon. 5 p.m. TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Scarface (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Ann Dvorak. Despite warnings from crime boss Johnny Lovo, reckless mobster Tony Camonte shoots his way to the top of the Chicago underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Sun. 4:30 p.m. HBO Fri. Noon

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 1:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:21 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:18 p.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Secondhand Hearts (2017) Ben Isaacs, Mallory Corinne. A photographer discovers that the woman he fell in love with while on a trip to Japan is his girlfriend’s older sister. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:20 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

El Secuestro (2007) Irán Castillo, Valentín Trujillo Jr. Las vidas monótonas de los integrantes de una pareja se transforman radicalmente cuando uno de ellos es secuestrado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Golf Mon. 9 p.m. Golf Mon. 11:30 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 8:46 a.m. HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Sexy Beast (2000) ★★★ Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley. A criminal reluctantly agrees to return to London from retirement in Spain to help former associates rob a heavily guarded bank. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:10 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:40 a.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Shadows of the Dead (2016) Kennedy Tucker, Thomas Miguel Ruff. A creature that lives in the shadows single-mindedly hunts down a group of teenagers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sat. 3 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 2 a.m.

The Shop on Main Street (1965) ★★★ Jozef Kroner, Ida Kaminska. Nazis put a Slovak carpenter in charge of the button shop of a deaf old Jewish woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 3:55 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Kate Macer, una agente de élite del FBI, viaja a la frontera de México y EE. UU. para intentar capturar a un importante narcotraficante con la ayuda de otro oscuro jefe de un cártel. Durante la misión, su ética y sus valores se debilitan. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Wed. 6:55 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:46 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sat. 2 p.m. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:55 a.m.

The Singing Detective (2003) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robin Wright Penn. Hospitalized for a severe skin disease, a bitter writer imagines he is the gumshoe from his novel. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Slap Shot (1977) ★★★ Paul Newman, Michael Ontkean. A minor-league hockey team makes sports history when its members decide to spruce up the team’s image by playing dirty. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sat. 5:16 a.m.

Slaughter Trail (1951) ★★ Brian Donlevy, Gig Young. A cavalry captain holds a bandit and his girlfriend at a fort when Indians attack. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Sleeping With My Student (2019) Gina Holden, Jessica Belkin. New school headmaster Kathy discovers her vacation fling with charming 18-year-old Ian was no accident when he transfers to her school and targets Kathy and her teenage daughter Bree in a deadly scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 1:30 p.m. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 1:05 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:40 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 a.m. FX Thur. 1 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Lindy Booth, Trevor Donovan. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,’' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Solace (2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Son-in-Law (1993) ★ Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino. A college freshman comes home to her family’s South Dakota farm, with her goofy California boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Song (2014) ★★ Alan Powell, Ali Faulkner. A long-struggling musician finally hits the big time with a love song he wrote for his wife, but sudden fame and temptation cause his life and marriage to crumble. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 12:43 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Mon. 9:30 p.m. CMT Tues. Noon CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Spotlight (2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 7:17 p.m.

The Squeeze (2015) Jeremy Sumpter, Christopher McDonald. A young man with uncommon golf skills becomes caught up in a deadly high-stakes golf match between big-time gamblers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Golf Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1967) ★★ Jason Robards, George Segal. Al Capone and his gang go to war with Bugs Moran’s gang, ending with a setup in 1929 Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

State and Main (2000) ★★★ Alec Baldwin, William H. Macy. A filmmaker copes with a predatory actor, a demanding actress and a major location problem as he tries to shoot a movie in small-town Vermont. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:50 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. E Tues. 3:30 p.m. E Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Stepfather (1987) ★★★ Terry O’Quinn, Jill Schoelen. A Pacific Northwest teen suspects that her mother’s smiling new husband is not what he appears to be. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:42 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Wed. Noon CMT Wed. 8 p.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:23 a.m.

Stir of Echoes (1999) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Erbe. After being hypnotized at a party, a man has visions of deaths and of a girl who disappeared six months earlier. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sat. 4:06 p.m.

The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936) ★★★ Paul Muni, Josephine Hutchinson. French scientist Louis Pasteur discovers cures for rabies and anthrax, and develops a process for sterilizing raw milk. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Strawberry Blonde (1941) ★★★ James Cagney, Olivia de Havilland. A turn-of-the-century gold digger is loved by a decent young dentist and a brash contractor. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

A Student’s Obsession (2015) Louise Lombard, Ella Wahlestedt. A high-school teacher must use her wits and strength to protect her family from a student who is stalking her. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Sube y baja (1958) Cantinflas, Teresa Velázquez. Un tonto logra que le den trabajo en una tienda de departamentos, sin saber que esto se convertirá en su pesadilla. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Sudden Impact (1983) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. San Francisco’s ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan meets an artist with her own code of vigilante justice. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Surviving the Wild (2018) Aidan Cullen, Jon Voight. A young boy and his dog embark on a dangerous adventure into the wild to go to a remote mountaintop and spread the ashes of his beloved grandfather. (PG-13) TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Swung (2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

A Teacher’s Obsession (2015) Mia Rose Frampton, Boti Bliss. A high-school English teacher becomes dangerously obsessed with a star athlete who needs academic help. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. Un comando americano y sus hombres tratan de llevar a una doctora y a refugiados africanos a un lugar seguro. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 1:10 p.m.

10,000 B.C. (2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. A young mammoth-hunter leads a small band of tribesmen on a journey to the ends of the Earth on a mission to save his beloved from her warlord kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Tues. 4:05 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:35 p.m.

The Tenant (1976) ★★★ Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani. A Polish clerk rents a Paris flat and begins to act like the former tenant, who committed suicide. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:10 a.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Terror (1963) ★ Boris Karloff, Jack Nicholson. A French lieutenant follows a ghostly beauty to a baron’s Baltic coast castle. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

That Awkward Moment (2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. E Sat. Noon

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

That’s the Spirit (1933) F.E. Miller, Mantan Moreland. Two night watchmen listen as ghosts fill a pawn shop with music. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

They Remain (2017) Rebecca Henderson, William Jackson Harper. Scientists Keith and Jessica investigate a horrific incident that occurred at a cult’s remote encampment. Soon, the discovery of a mysterious artifact leads Keith to experience paranoia and strange visions as he slowly loses his grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 4:55 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 11:46 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:06 a.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Sun. 10:30 p.m. BET Mon. 1:30 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 4 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Ticklish Affair (1963) ★★★ Shirley Jones, Gig Young. A Navy commander answers an SOS flashing from a window in a San Diego widow’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sun. 8 p.m. HBO Mon. Noon HBO Fri. 10 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4:40 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Tues. 4 p.m. Golf Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Too Young to Kiss (1951) ★★ June Allyson, Van Johnson. A pianist poses as a teenage prodigy to fool a concert impresario who has snubbed her. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Tormented (1960) ★★ Richard Carlson, Juli Reding. A jazz pianist is haunted by his dead ex-lover’s crawling hand and floating head. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Mon. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 3:51 a.m.

Trust the Man (2005) ★★ David Duchovny, Julianne Moore. Two New York couples with too much spare time try to navigate through the challenges and pitfalls of love and marriage. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 p.m.

The Tunnel of Love (1958) ★★★ Doris Day, Richard Widmark. A cartoonist and his wife adopt a baby who looks a bit too much like the cartoonist. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Two on a Guillotine (1965) ★★ Connie Stevens, Dean Jones. The daughter of a mad magician must sleep in his mansion to earn his estate; a newsman tags along. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Two Weeks Notice (2002) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant. A millionaire confronts his feelings for his lawyer, who is quitting after five years of service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 5 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Ulee’s Gold (1997) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Patricia Richardson. A Florida beekeeper looks for the missing wife of his jailed son but finds thugs looking for stolen loot. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:59 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:20 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 3:10 a.m. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. History Sat. 3 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 10 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:25 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Very Bad Things (1998) ★ Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz. An accidental death leads to escalating violence and immorality for a bride, a bridegroom and their friends. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 2:17 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:17 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Victory (1981) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine. Allied prisoners can either play soccer with the Germans or try to escape. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 11:19 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. E Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:26 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:10 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 11:46 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:42 a.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:40 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:23 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 4 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Wed. 1:40 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Tues. 11:10 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:04 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Well Groomed (2019) Nicole Beckman. The visually stunning and humorous world of creative dog groomers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 10:50 a.m.

What a Girl Wants (2003) ★ Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth. A vivacious teenager leaves New York in order to meet her estranged father in London. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Tues. 4:30 p.m. POP Wed. 6:30 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:20 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

What’s Your Number? (2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:40 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Fri. 10:44 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:09 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 5:33 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:45 a.m. Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 2:20 a.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AXS Fri. 4:50 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Wildling (2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 4:50 p.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 a.m.

Winter’s Dream (2018) Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson. When a former ski champion re-enters the competitive world after a 16-year-old downhill racer asks for help, she finds a new love and reawakens an old passion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 2:15 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:34 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sun. 5:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:15 a.m.

The Woman in White (1948) ★★★ Eleanor Parker, Alexis Smith. Based on the novel by Wilkie Collins. A mansion and its inhabitants are haunted by a strange spell. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

A Woman Under the Influence (1974) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Peter Falk. The loving wife of a blue-collar boss somehow crosses the line from quirkiness to madness. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Written on the Wind (1956) ★★ Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall. A Texas oilman’s sister makes him doubt his wife and best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. El profesor Xavier lidera a Wolverine y otros superhéroes contra Magneto, un mutante que dominará a la humanidad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 7:28 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:01 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:11 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:53 p.m.

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008) ★★★ William Hurt, Maria Bello. An ex-con, a heartbroken teen and an insecure young man form a close bond as they travel together through post-Katrina Louisiana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Yogi Bear (2010) ★ Voices of Dan Aykroyd, Justin Timberlake. Live action/animated. Yogi, Boo Boo and Ranger Smith team up to stop the mayor from closing Jellystone Park and selling it to loggers. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Sat. 7:39 a.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:02 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:43 p.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:35 a.m.

You for Me (1952) ★★ Peter Lawford, Jane Greer. A doctor urges an outspoken nurse to charm a playboy patient who supports the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 3:59 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Your Cheatin’ Heart (1964) ★★★ George Hamilton, Susan Oliver. Country singer/composer Hank Williams’ wife drives him to fame, cut short by tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Zeeland: The Hidden Paradise (1935) James A. FitzPatrick. The customs and culture of the Dutch province, Zeeland. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:21 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 11:31 a.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) ★★★★ Anthony Quinn, Alan Bates. A lusty Greek peasant shows a British writer how to live and run a lignite mine. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

