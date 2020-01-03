What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The Aftermath’ on HBO

SERIES

Surviving R. Kelly As R. Kelly is taken into federal custody without bail, the families of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary wonder if they’ll ever return home in the season finale of the documentary series. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Say Yes to the Dress Randy begins his “Say Yes America Tour” when he shows up at Katie’s front door and she gets the shock of her life. 8 p.m. TLC

MOVIES

The Aftermath Set in 1945 postwar Germany, James Kent’s 2019 adaptation of Rhidian Brook’s 2013 novel of the same title stars Keira Knightley as a woman who drifts into an affair with a handsome German architect (Alexander Skarsgard) while she and her husband (Jason Clarke), a British colonel, are stationed in Hamburg. Martin Compston, Fionn O’Shea, Kate Phillips and Flora Thiemann also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Winter in Vail Lacey Chabert stars in this 2020 romance as a Los Angeles event planner who quits her job and moves to Vail, Colo., after inheriting a chalet there. Tyler Hynes also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Upside Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart star in director Neil Burger’s 2017 dramedy about a paralyzed billionaire (Cranston) who hires a recently paroled convict (Hart) to take care of him. Nicole Kidman, Tate Donovan, Aja Naomi King and Julianna Margulies also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas); Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

CBS News Sunday Morning Singer-songwriter David Byrne (“American Utopia”). Tanya Tucker. Endangered species: Photographer Joel Sartore. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of State Mike Pompeo. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Charles Rivkin, MPAA. Panel: Josh Holmes; Donna Edwards, the Washington Post; Michael Anton; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Face the Nation Sec. of State Mike Pompeo. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Former CIA director David H. Petraeus. Panel: Michael Crowley, the New York Times; Robin Wright, the New Yorker; David Martin. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Kasie Hunt; former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.); Jeh Johnson; Betsy Woodruff. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Iran: Sec. of State Mike Pompeo. Iran; impeachment: Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America. ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Pompeo to discuss the latest on the U.S. strike killing Iran’s top military leader. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Guy Benson; Richard Fowler; Gillian Turner; Mara Liasson; Buck Sexton. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Jeffrey Epstein’s death; antibiotics; Shakira. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi versus Tulane, 8:30 a.m. ESPN

College Basketball Indiana visits Maryland, 9 a.m. Fox; Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; Wake Forest visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Georgia visits Memphis, 10 a.m. CBS; Villanova visits Marquette, 11 a.m. Fox; Florida State visits Louisville, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Providence visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Virginia, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Notre Dame visits Syracuse, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama visits Florida, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Miami, 5 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Baylor, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Pepperdine visits Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

High School Football All-American Bowl, 10 a.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime

NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans, 1:35 p.m. ABC and ESPN; the Tennessee Titans visit the New England Patriots, 5 p.m. CBS

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.