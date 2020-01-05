What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS

SERIES

The Neighborhood Deborah Baker Jr. (“Stan Against Evil”) guest stars as Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) sister, who shows up without warning and plans to stay indefinitely. Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold also star. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Ten acts perform and four advance to the next round in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Airline pilot Peter Weber, who got his heart broken when Hannah Brown ended their relationship on “The Bachelorette,” is in the title role in a new season of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

Bob Hearts Abishola While Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) struggle to lift Dottie (Christine Ebersole) out of her depression, Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) come over to boost her spirits. 8:30 p.m. CBS

American Experience Sharon Grimberg’s two-hour documentary “McCarthy,” based in part on David M. Oshinsky’s book “A Conspiracy So Immense: The World of Joe McCarthy,” profiles the rise and fall of the Wisconsin senator whose ferocious crusade against communists tested the limits of American decency and democracy in the early 1950s. Abetted by attorney Roy Cohn, McCarthy’s crusade played out against the backdrop of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Kids Baking Championship Returning hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome a new group of young bakers in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network

Manifest This head-spinning science fiction mystery series about a planeload of passengers and crew who experienced a time jump five years into the future during a flight from Jamaica to New York returns for a new season. J.R. Ramirez, Matt Long and Athena Karkanis star. 10 p.m. NBC

Bull In this new episode of the legal drama, Bull (Michael Weatherly) works to select jurors who are inclined to empathize with an individual’s need and right to personal privacy for a case involving Marissa’s (Geneva Carr) friend (guest star Aaron Dean Eisenberg), who is suing a prominent philanthropic businessman for abusing him as a child. Richard Gallagher and Kevin Kilner also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS

Food Network Challenge In this new episode of the unscripted competition, contestants celebrate the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier; Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group; Oprah Winfrey; RuPaul. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Marcellas Reynolds; Billy Bush (“Extra”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rose Byrne (“Like a Boss”); James Holzhauer. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Stephen Dorff (“Deputy”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kevin Frazier; Carrie Ann Inaba’s birthday celebration. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Jimmy Kimmel discusses his young son’s health struggles; Dr. Oz’s new health plan, System 20. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Andy Grammer; Lisa Vanderpump; Jake Hoot performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her husband was abusive and that he is using their children to pressure her to reconcile. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Awkwafina (“The Farewell”); Mario Lopez (“Access Hollywood”); Dua Lipa plays “Speak the Lyrics.” (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Whether eating meat is healthy; a couple struggles to reclaim intimacy; marijuana use and surgery. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Deon Cole (“Black-ish”). 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Jacqueline Novak; Lil Baby performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Fonda; Tan France; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden John Travolta; Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Sam Taylor-Johnson. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elizabeth Warren; David Byrne; H.E.R. performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Russell Peters; Michael Ealy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Ohio State visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Iowa State, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.