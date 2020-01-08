8 best things to do in L.A. and O.C. including Blue Man Group

A new year brings new shows to local stages: Blue Man Group at Segerstrom in Costa Mesa, pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz at the Wallis in Beverly Hills, and the annual Dance at the Odyssey festival on the Westside. Long Beach Opera takes on “King Arthur,” a tribute band plays a classic Beatles album, Pittance Chamber Music presents soprano Liv Redpath, and REDCAT and the Downtown Independent cohost the Dance Camera West film festival. And if you like your culture free and family-friendly, MOCA is the place to be Saturday.

Am I blue?

Blue Man Group, that mysterious trio of nameless, interchangeable, cobalt-painted performance artists, returns to SoCal in yet another stage show brimming with musically enhanced shenanigans. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein performs with cellist Matt Haimovitz at the Wallis this weekend. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

A bit of the old Ludwig van

This year we’ll see the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, and pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz are marking the occasion with a program that includes a pair of the German composer’s cello sonatas. Also on the bill: solo piano and cello pieces by Philip Glass. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. thewallis.org

And in the end…

From the opening cut, “Come Together,” to the closing track, “Her Majesty,” a tribute band re-creates the Fab Four’s second-to-last studio album in “Classic Albums Live Presents: The Beatles — Abbey Road.” Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25-$50. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

L.A.-based dance company String Theory opens the Dance at the Odyssey festival. (Luke Rothschild)

Best feet forward

Running till Feb. 9 and featuring different companies each weekend, the fourth annual Dance at the Odyssey festival kicks off with “Landscapes and Layers.” L.A.-based String Theory explores the intersection of movement and sound in this world premiere. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com

Artistic director Andreas Mitisek and Long Beach Opera present a new staging of Purcell’s “King Arthur.” (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Arthurians, assemble

Long Beach Opera, Baroque orchestra Musica Angelica and veteran Chicano comedy trio Culture Clash join forces for Henry Purcell’s “King Arthur.” The king of the Britons gets a superhero-style makeover in this world-premiere staging of the 17th century British composer’s musical drama. Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 2:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Jan. 19. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org

All the right moves

Back for another year, the four-day showcase Dance Camera West features 50-plus dance-themed documentaries, shorts and experimental films from around the world. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday; noon, 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $12; passes, $72. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org. Also at Downtown Independent Cinema, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Noon Sunday. Free with RSVP. dancecamerawest.org

Liv and let Liv

Pittance Chamber Music invites you to “Liv a Little!” Soprano Liv Redpath and members of the L.A. Opera Orchestra share the stage in a program that includes works by Schubert, Mendelssohn and Brahms. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave. 3 p.m. Saturday. $10-$35. PittanceChamberMusic.org

The price is right

What’s better than paying to look at art? Looking at art for free. The Museum of Contemporary Art makes the switch to free general admission with a family-friendly festival spread over its two DTLA locations. Performances, DJ sets, guided tours, arts and crafts activities and food trucks are part of the scene. A free shuttle will run between the two locations. MOCA Grand Avenue, 250 S. Grand Ave., and the Geffen Contemporary, 152 N. Central Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

