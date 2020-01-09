What’s on TV Friday: ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ on NBC

SERIES

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) tags along with Danny (Scott Caan) when he tracks down the father of a boy who has been bullying Charlie (Zach Sulzbach) in this new episode of the crime drama. 8 p.m. CBS

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Based on Jeffery Deaver’s crime thriller “The Bone Collector,” this new drama stars Russell Hornsby as a retired and disabled NYPD detective and forensics expert helping investigate the return of a notorious serial killer following three years of dormancy. Arielle Kebbel, Brian F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington and Michael Imperioli also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Magnum P.I. Magnum and T.C. (Jay Hernandez, Stephen Hill) go undercover as efficiency experts when a corporate manager is murdered and everyone in the office is a suspect. Also, Rick (Zachary Knighton) wonders why Higgins (Perdita Weeks) faked an injury to get out of working the case. 9 p.m. CBS

20/20 Pamela Smart, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for her involvement in the 1990 murder of her husband, talks about the case and her hope for release. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri visits a Cuban restaurant in Los Angeles that serves plantains and stuffs avocado with fresh fish. 9 p.m. Food Network

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers Veteran comic Bill Burr is host and producer of this new stand-up comedy series which spotlights three rising comics each week. Featured in the premiere are Rosebud Baker, Jordan Temple and Josh Adam Meyers. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Written on the Wind Dorothy Malone won an Academy Award as best supporting actress for her performance in director Douglas Sirk’s 1956 melodrama inspired by a real-life scandal. Malone and Robert Stack star as the alcoholic offspring of a Texas oil baron (Robert Keith), while Rock Hudson plays an oil company geologist who harbors a secret desire for the wife (Lauren Bacall) of Stack’s character. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Christy Harrison. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Larry David; beauty; Camila McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk; members of U.S. Women’s Gold Medal Hockey team. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Martin Lawrence (“Bad Boys for Life”); Jason Biggs (“Outmatched”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Jennifer Ashton (“The Self-Care Solution: A Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier and Fitter”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jennifer Coolidge (“Like a Boss”); Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Joseline Hernandez (“Joseline’s Cabaret”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk RuPaul. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Sandra Lee; Suzanne Somers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Octavia Spencer; David Dobrik. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Siblings barricade themselves in their rooms at night because of their brother’s violent outbursts. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Randy Fenoli (“Say Yes to the Dress America”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Internet adoption; the flu; Justin Bieber gets a vitamin drip; a smoothie to improve focus. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Conflict with Iran; impeachment with: Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Jake Sherman, Politico; Nancy Youssef, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Lawrence; Matthew Lopez; Kyle Soller; Karol G. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laura Dern; Kesha performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christian Slater; Kaitlyn Dever; Gary Clark Jr. performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Casey Wilson; Jon Pardi performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tyler Perry. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the New York Knicks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN; the Golden State Warriors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

College Basketball Northern Kentucky visits Illinois-Chicago, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Iowa, 4 p.m. FS1; Butler visits Providence, 6 p.m. FS1

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.