What’s on TV Saturday: ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ on HBO

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode visits Osteria Bigoli for rigatoni carbonara and warm spinach bread. Then Jessica makes lamb sloppy joes and visits Seed Bakery for fresh baked bread. 8 p.m. The CW

MOVIES

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum This 2019 entry in the Keanu Reeves action thriller franchise picks up just one hour after the events of the second “Wick” film with the ex-hitman on the run, pursued by legions of assassins eyeing the $14 million contract placed on his head. Ian McShane, Mark Dacascos, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Psycho Nurse Mira and Todd (Abbie Cobb, Sean Faris) feel overwhelmed when their young son is diagnosed with a rare condition that requires a carefully monitored diet and treatment and hire a live-in nurse (Lyndon Smith) in this 2019 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love in Winterland Italia Ricci (“Designated Survivor”) stars in this new romance as a luxury hotel manager who is a finalist on a TV dating show. When she goes back to her hometown for a last date with her TV suitor (Jack Turner), her former boyfriend (Chad Michael Murray) is running the hotel where the show’s cast and crew is staying. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Snowman Tomas Alfredson’s 2017 British crime thriller stars Michael Fassbender as a police inspector in Oslo, Norway, who begins to receive messages from a serial killer who uses snowmen as a macabre calling card. Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons and Val Kilmer also star. 10 p.m. FXX

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Larry King. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Workplace discrimination against pregnant women; Gary Clark Jr.; the octopus; Kim Novak. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Iran: Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Iran; impeachment: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); 2020; impeachment: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Panel: Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.); Rick Santorum; Wajahat Ali; Mia Love. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Fallout from America’s targeted killing of Soleimani: Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, the Guardian; Mina Al-Oraibi, the National; Seyed Mohammad Marandi, University of Tehran. U.S.-Iran relations: Author Reuel Marc Gerecht (“The Wave: Man, God, and the Ballot Box in the Middle East”); author Trita Parsi (“Losing and Enemy: Obama, Iran, and the Triumph of Democracy”). Western power and influence in Iraq and Iran: Author Bernard-Henri Levy (“The Empire and the Five Kings: America’s Abdication and the Fate of the World”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Steve Bannon. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Secretary of Defense Mark Esper; former Secretary of State John F. Kerry; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; David French, Time Magazine; Steve Inskeep, NPR; Andrea Mitchell. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Impeachment; Iran: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Iran: National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Panel: Chris Christie; Rachael Bade, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, Time Magazine; Patrick Gaspard. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Jonah Goldberg; Donna Brazile; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Media coverage of US-Iran tensions: James Fallows, the Atlantic; John Kirby. Right-wing media: Presidential candidate former Gov. Bill Weld (R-Mass.). Americans who are on a “tightrope”: Authors Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, (“Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope”). Coverage of Harry and Meghan in the British tabloid press: Hadas Gold. Reporting in regions of conflict: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Podcaster Gayle Trotter (“Right in DC”); Griff Jenkins; Rafael “Ray” Suarez; Buck Sexton; Jeanne Zaino; Katherine Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Increasingly higher tides threaten the future of Venice, Italy; Joaquin Phoenix; Rafael Nadal. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Ohio State visits Indiana, 9 a.m. Fox; Alabama visits Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits UCF, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; DePaul visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Massachusetts visits Dayton, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Baylor visits Kansas, 10 a.m. CBS; Creighton visits Xavier, 11 a.m. Fox; Louisville visits Notre Dame, 11 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits TCU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; NC State visits Virginia Tech, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Saint Joseph’s visits Davidson, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Syracuse visits Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN; Houston visits Tulsa, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits North Carolina, 1:30 p.m. FS Prime; Georgia visits Auburn, 3 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Mississippi State visits LSU, 5 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Iowa State, 5 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: The Minnesota Vikings visit the San Francisco 49ers, 1:30 p.m. NBC; the Tennessee Titans visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. CBS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.