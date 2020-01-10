What’s on TV This Week: ‘Sanditon,’ ‘The New Pope’ and more

SUNDAY

Martin Scorsese’s underworld drama “The Irishman” leads the film categories at the “25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.” Taye Diggs hosts the festivities in Santa Monica. 7 p.m. The CW

A new edition of the docu-series “Scandalous” looks back at the 1992 Ruby Ridge standoff between federal law-enforcement officials and white separatist Randy Weaver and his family. 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

“Desperate Housewives’” Jesse Metcalfe is on the case in the new TV movie “A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery.” With Sarah Lind. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

It’ll be a sweet-16 birthday bash to die for, thanks to the “Psycho Party Planner” her mom hired, in this new thriller. With Lindsey McKeon and Katrina Begin. 8 p.m. Lifetime

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s unfinished novel “Sanditon” is now a new romantic miniseries airing on “Masterpiece.” With Rose Williams and Theo James. 9 p.m. KOCE

Unusual suspect: “Arrested Development’s” Jason Bateman plays a Little League coach implicated in a brutal murder in “The Outsider,” a new limited series based on the Stephen King supernatural thriller. With Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Advertisement

It’s the Clemson Tigers versus the LSU Fighting Tigers for all the marbles at the “College Football Playoff National Championship.” From the Superdome in New Orleans. 5:15 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

“Frontline” surveys the national political landscape ahead of the 2020 presidential election in the new two-night episode “America’s Great Divide: Obama to Trump.” 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Tue.

Jude Law, left, and John Malkovich costar in “The New Pope” on HBO. (Gianni Fiorito / HBO)

Meet “The New Pope,” not the same as “The Young Pope.” With Jude Law’s character from the original series still in a coma, a successor (John Malkovich) is appointed in this sequel. With Sharon Stone. 9 p.m. HBO

“Meet the Frasers,” a twenty-something psychic and his pageant queen girlfriend, in this new reality series. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

A stand-up gal: A former “SNL” cast member takes it to the stage in the new special “Leslie Jones: Time Machine.” Anytime, Netflix

Crossover alert! The five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” storyline that kicked off last month on “Supergirl” continues on “Arrow” then concludes on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Queen Latifah and “Westworld’s” Jeffrey Wright shake their respective family trees on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Gal pals forever: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are still “Grace & Frankie” in new episodes of their women-of-a-certain-age sitcom. Anytime, Netflix

If you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it in “Listing Impossible,” a new reality series about L.A.’s high-end real-estate market. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Who’s a good dog? Find out in the new star-studded special “The CW Dog Honors.” Mario Lopez hosts. 8 p.m. The CW

“Nature” gets up close and personal with some hungry, hungry hippos in the new episode “Hippos: Africa’s River Giants.” David Attenborough narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE

Hot enough for you? The debut installment of “Expedition With Steve Backshall” sends the intrepid naturalist deep into the desert in Oman. 10 p.m. KOCE

U.S. Army medics in Afghanistan will have you in stitches in the new dramedy “68 Whiskey.” With Sam Keeley and Gage Golightly. 10 p.m. Paramount Network

Advertisement

Abracadabra! The fantasy drama “The Magicians” conjures up a fifth season. 10 p.m. Syfy

THURSDAY

Zoey (Yara Shahidi) readies for her junior year at college as the “Black-ish” spin-off “Grown-ish” starts its third season. 8 p.m. Freeform

Kayla Cromer, left, Maeve Press and Josh Thomas costar in the new drama “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” on Freeform. (Tony Rivetti / Freeform)

When their father is diagnosed with cancer, a 20-something (Josh Thomas) steps up to care for his two teenage half-sisters in the new comedy-drama “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.” 8:30 and 9:31 p.m. Freeform

The new special “The Last Days of Richard Pryor” remembers the famously funny and foul-mouthed stand-up comic and sometime movie star. 9 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

A 12-year-old Cuban American girl (Tess Romero) plots her path to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in the new sitcom “Diary of a Future President.” With Gina Rodriguez. Anytime, Disney+

They’re coming to “Little America” … today! The real-life stories of immigrants are dramatized in this new anthology series. Anytime, Apple TV+

It’s all about the birds and the bees as the coming-of-age comedy “Sex Education” returns for Season 2. With Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield. Anytime, Netflix

A quirky young girl (“Captain Marvel’s” Mckenna Grace) in 1970s Georgia gathers allies in her quest to win a talent competition in the new comedy “Troop Zero.” With Jim Gaffigan, Viola Davis and Allison Janney. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Hell hath no fury like a woman scammed in the new romantic thriller/courtroom drama “Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace.” With Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson. Anytime, Netflix

“True Detective’s” Michelle Monaghan portrays a crusading immigration attorney dubbed “Saint Judy” in this fact-based 2019 drama. With Alfred Molina. 7:12 p.m. Starz

The sad saga of Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead is recalled on a new “Hopelessly in Love.” 9 p.m. Lifetime

SATURDAY

Calling all kaiju! Mothra, Rodan, Ghidorah and the big guy himself assemble for the 2019 sequel “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” With Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown. 8 p.m. HBO

The 2019 creature feature “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” airs on HBO. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

A teen learns a shocking secret about the woman who raised her in the new fact-based TV movie “Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story.” With Silvana Estifanos and Niecy Nash. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The aforementioned David Attenborough narrates the globe-spanning nature series “Seven Worlds, One Planet.” 9 p.m. BBC America; also AMC, IFC, SundanceTV

A tourist chills out with a former flame in the new TV movie “Love on Iceland.” With Kaitlin Doubleday and Colin Donnell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel