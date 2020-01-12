Classic movies in L.A. this week: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Gold Rush’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for Jan. 12-19:

And Now, Love Documentary tells the story of Dr. Bernard W. Bail, a Jewish WWII veteran and former POW turned psychoanalyst; a Q&A with Bail follows. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Michelle Memran: The Rest I Make Up CalArts Center for New Performance/Duende CalArts presents Memran’s documentary profile of influential Cuban American playwright María Irene Fornés. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Black Orpheus The ancient Greek myth get a bossa nova-infused, Carnival-style makeover in this Oscar-winning 1959 fantasy tale from Brazil directed by Marcel Camus; in Portuguese with English subtitles; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. UCLA Hammer Museum, Bing Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

What’s Up, Doc? Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal meet kooky in Peter Bogdanovich’s 1972 rom-com. With Madeline Kahn. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Raging Bull Oscar winner Robert De Niro portrays boxer Jake LaMotta in Martin Scorsese’s powerful black-and-white 1980 bio-drama. With Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 1 p.m. $8. americancinematheque.com

Bernard-Henri Lévy The philosopher, activist and filmmaker appears with screenings of his war-themed documentaries including “Peshmerga” and “The Battle of Mosul.” Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1:20, 4:20 and 7 p.m. $9.50, $12.50. landmarktheatres.com

The Thin Man Festival William Powell and Myrna Loy play Dashiell Hammett’s married, high-society sleuths in the 1934 mystery comedy “The Thin Man” and its sequels “After the Thin Man,” “Another Thin Man” and “Shadow of the Thin Man.” Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Fri., 8:15 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $8, $10. oldtownmusichall.org

The Gold Rush 35mm screening of Charles Chaplin’s classic 1925 silent comedy about the misadventures of a prospector in Alaska; presented with live, improvised piano accompaniment. American Legion Hollywood Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sat., p.m. $20-$40. eventbrite.com

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea James Mason and Kirk Douglas star in Disney’s 1954 adaptation of the Jules Verne sci-fi novel about a Victorian-era madman with his very own submarine. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 3 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Legend Tom Cruise tries to save Mia Sara, some unicorns and the world from the clutches of Tim Curry’s dark lord in Ridley Scott’s atmospheric 1985 fantasy tale. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 1 p.m. $12. drafthouse.com