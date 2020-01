Ovation Awards for Fountain’s ‘Cost of Living’ and Pasadena Playhouse’s ‘Ragtime’

As the 2020 Ovation Awards celebrated its 30th annual ceremony, it handed top honors to Pasadena Playhouse’s “Ragtime” for best production and direction of a musical and to Fountain Theatre’s production of “Cost of Living” as best play in an intimate theater.

The festivities, held Monday night by the nonprofit L.A. Stage Alliance, took place at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and were hosted by actor George Salazar. Thirty-six awards were given to 13 Southern California theater companies. Winners were selected by local producers, directors, actors and other theater professionals chosen through an application process.

Fountain Theatre emerged as the night’s biggest winner after receiving the award for best season for a calendar of productions including “Cost of Living,” “Daniel’s Husband” and “Hype Man: A Break Beat Play.”

Other companies honored included Geffen Playhouse, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, Skylight Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

This year 199 nominations came from 64 productions presented by 43 organizations.

Winners are listed in bold among the other nominees.

Best season

BOSTON COURT PASADENA, “Everything That Never Happened,” “Ladies,” “The Judas Kiss”

CENTER THEATRE GROUP, “Dana H.,” “Lackawanna Blues,” “Linda Vista,” “Quack,” “Sweat,” “Valley of the Heart”

FOUNTAIN THEATRE, “Cost of Living,” “Daniel’s Husband,” “Hype Man: A Break Beat Play”



::

Best production of a play — intimate theater

ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, The Actors’ Gang Theater

AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING, Sophina Brown

COST OF LIVING, Fountain Theatre

DANIEL’S HUSBAND, Fountain Theatre

EVERYTHING THAT NEVER HAPPENED, Boston Court Pasadena

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE, Angela Nicholas

THE WOLVES, The Echo Theater Company



::

Best production of a play — large theater

CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Geffen Playhouse

DANA H., Center Theatre Group

LACKAWANNA BLUES, Center Theatre Group

LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL, Garry Marshall Theatre

LINDA VISTA, Center Theatre Group

::

Best production of a musical — intimate theater

LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL, Chance Theater

THE LAST FIVE YEARS: A MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCE, After Hours Theatre Company

THE PRODUCERS, Celebration Theatre

::

Best production of a musical — large theater

RAGTIME, Pasadena Playhouse

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

WITNESS UGANDA, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

::

Best presented production

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

AIN’T TOO PROUD, Center Theatre Group

AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

::

Acting ensemble of the play

AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING, Sophina Brown

COST OF LIVING, Fountain Theatre

DANIEL’S HUSBAND, Fountain Theatre

LINDA VISTA, Center Theatre Group

RADIANT VERMIN, Door Number 3 Theatre

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE, Angela Nicholas

THE WOLVES, the Echo Theater Company

::

Acting ensemble of a musical

LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE, Geffen Playhouse

LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL, Chance Theater

RAGTIME, Pasadena Playhouse

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

WITNESS UGANDA, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

::

Choreography

EDGAR GODINEAUX & JARED GRIMES, ‘LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE,’ Geffen Playhouse

ABDUR-RAHIM JACKSON, ‘WITNESS UGANDA,’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

SPENCER LIFF, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

JEFFREY SCOTT PARSONS, ‘DAMES AT SEA,’ Sierra Madre Playhouse

JOHN PENNINGTON, ‘A PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY,’ A Noise Within

STEPHANIE SHROYER, ‘ARGONAUTIKA,’ A Noise Within

JOHN TODD, ‘THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND,’ Reprise 2.0

::

Music direction

DARRYL ARCHIBALD, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

MATT GOULD, ‘WITNESS UGANDA,’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

KEITH HARRISON, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

JENNIFER LIN, ‘THE LAST FIVE YEARS: A MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCE,’ After Hours Theatre Company

GERALD STERNBACH, ‘THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND,’ Reprise 2.0

::

Book for an original musical

DENNIS HACKIN, ‘BRONCO BILLY – THE MUSICAL,’ Skylight Theatre Company

DOUG HAVERTY, ‘A CAROL CHRISTMAS,’ The Group Rep

FLORIAN KLEIN, ‘SHOOTING STAR – A REVEALING NEW MUSICAL,’ Shooting Star Productions

::

Lyrics/composition for an original musical

MICHELE BROURMAN, CHIP ROSENBLOOM & JOHN TORRES, ‘BRONCO BILLY – THE MUSICAL,’ Skylight Theatre Company

BRUCE KIMMEL, ‘A CAROL CHRISTMAS,’ The Group Rep

ERIK RANSOM & THOMAS ZAUFKES, ‘SHOOTING STAR – A REVEALING NEW MUSICAL,’ Shooting Star Productions

::

Playwriting for an original play

MALCOLM BARRETT, ‘BRAIN PROBLEMS,’ Ammunition Theatre Company

JAMI BRANDLI, ‘BLISS (OR EMILY POST IS DEAD!),’ Moving Arts

JONATHAN CAREN, ‘CANYON,’ IAMA Theatre Company

ELIZA CLARK, ‘QUACK,’ Center Theatre Group

NATE RUFUS EDELMAN, ‘DESERT RATS,’ The Latino Theater Company

LUCAS HNATH, ‘DANA H.,’ Center Theatre Group

ANNA MOENCH, ‘MAN OF GOD,’ East West Players

::

Direction of a musical

JOCELYN BROWN ‘LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL,’ Chance Theater

JOSEPH LEO BWARIE, ‘THE ROOT BEER BANDITS,’ Garry Marshall Theatre

DAVID LEE, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

SPENCER LIFF, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

GRIFFIN MATTHEWS, ‘WITNESS UGANDA,’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

::

Direction of a play

MICHAEL ARDEN, ‘CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL,’ Geffen Playhouse

ALANA DIETZE, ‘THE WOLVES,’ The Echo Theater Company

WILL THOMAS MCFADDEN, ‘ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST,’ the Actors’ Gang Theater

RUBEN SANTIAGO-HUDSON, ‘LACKAWANNA BLUES,’ Center Theatre Group

MICHELE SHAY, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

JOHN VREEKE, ‘COST OF LIVING,’ Fountain Theatre

LES WATERS, ‘DANA H.,’ Center Theatre Group

::

Lead actor in a musical

CLIFTON DUNCAN, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

MARC GINSBURG, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

DULÉ HILL, ‘LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE,’ Geffen Playhouse

MICHAEL STARR, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

JAMIE TORCELLINI, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

::

Lead actress in a musical

KIMBERLY IMMANUEL, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

SARA KING, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

APRIL NIXON, ‘THE COLOR PURPLE,’ Greenway Arts Alliance

MONIKA PEÑA, ‘LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL,’ Chance Theater

SHANNON WARNE, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

::

Lead actor in a play

TIM CUMMINGS, ‘DANIEL’S HUSBAND,’ Fountain Theatre

JEFFERSON MAYS, ‘CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL,’ Geffen Playhouse

ROB NAGLE, ‘THE JUDAS KISS,’ Boston Court Pasadena

RUBEN SANTIAGO-HUDSON, ‘LACKAWANNA BLUES,’ Center Theatre Group

FELIX SOLIS, ‘COST OF LIVING,’ Fountain Theatre

BOB TURTON, ‘ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST,’ The Actors’ Gang Theater

::

Lead actress in a play

CHERISE BOOTHE, ‘AMERICAN SAGA – GUNSHOT MEDLEY: PART 1,’ Rogue Machine

DEIDRIE HENRY, ‘LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL,’ Garry Marshall Theatre

CASEY KRAMER, ‘THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE,’ Angela Nicholas

MILDRED LANGFORD, ‘AMERICAN SAGA – GUNSHOT MEDLEY: PART 1,’ Rogue Machine

ELLEN LAUREN, ‘BACCHAE,’ the Getty Villa

ANGELA NICHOLAS, ‘THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE,’ Angela Nicholas

DEIDRE O’CONNELL, ‘DANA H.,’ Center Theatre Group

KATY SULLIVAN, ‘COST OF LIVING,’ Fountain Theatre

::

Featured actor in a musical

RICK BATALLA, ‘JULIUS WEEZER,’ Troubadour Theater Company

JOSH GRISETTI, ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

ADAM LENDERMON, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

DYLAN SAUNDERS, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

MICHAEL A. SHEPPERD, ‘THE PRODUCERS,’ Celebration Theatre

PHILLIP TARATULA, ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

DANIEL J. WATTS, ‘LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE,’ Geffen Playhouse

::

Featured actress in a musical

LEDISI, ‘WITNESS UGANDA,’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

GISELA ADISA, ‘LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE,’ Geffen Playhouse

BRYCE CHARLES, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

AMBER IMAN, ‘WITNESS UGANDA,’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

JENNIFER KNOX, ‘DAMES AT SEA,’ Sierra Madre Playhouse

RUBY LEWIS, ‘LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE,’ Geffen Playhouse

ZONYA LOVE, ‘LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE,’ Geffen Playhouse

::

Featured actor in a play

TOBIAS FORREST, ‘COST OF LIVING,’ Fountain Theatre

TIM HILDEBRAND, ‘THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE,’ Angela Nicholas

WESLEY MANN, ‘ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD,’ A Noise Within

ALEX MORRIS, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

ROB NAGLE, ‘THE LITTLE FOXES,’ Antaeus Theatre Company

MAURY STERLING, ‘THE JOY WHEEL,’ Ruskin Group Theatre Co

ADOLPHUS WARD, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

::

Featured actress in a play

JENNY O’HARA, ‘DANIEL’S HUSBAND,’ Fountain Theatre

NIJA OKORO, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

XOCHITL ROMERO, ‘COST OF LIVING,’ Fountain Theatre

JAQUITA TA’LE, ‘TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET,’ Sacred Fools Theater Company

JOCELYN TOWNE, ‘THE LITTLE FOXES,’ Antaeus Theatre Company

CORA VANDER BROEK, ‘LINDA VISTA,’ Center Theatre Group

DENISE YOLÉN, ‘SCRAPS,’ The Matrix Theatre Company

::

Costume design — intimate theater

NAILA ALADDIN-SANDERS, ‘TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET,’ Sacred Fools Theater Company

ALLISON DILLARD, ‘BLISS (OR EMILY POST IS DEAD!),’ Moving Arts

ELENA FLORESSEÑOR, ‘PLUMMER’S FINAL FIESTA,’ Rogue Artists Ensemble

DIANNE GRAEBNER, ‘THE JUDAS KISS,’ Boston Court Pasadena

TERRI A. LEWIS, ‘THE LITTLE FOXES,’ Antaeus Theatre Company

RACHAEL LORENZETTI, ‘LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL,’ Chance Theater

MYLETTE NORA, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

::

Costume design — large theater

KATE BERGH, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

JESSICA CHAMPAGNE-HANSEN, ‘THE ROOT BEER BANDITS,’ Garry Marshall Theatre

JENNY FOLDENAUER, ‘ARGONAUTIKA,’ A Noise Within

CARLTON JONES, ‘WITNESS UGANDA,’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

DANE LAFFREY, ‘CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL,’ Geffen Playhouse

SHON LEBLANC, ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN,’ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

KAREN PERRY, ‘BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA,’ Geffen Playhouse

::

Fight direction

JEN ALBERT, ‘SUCKER PUNCH,’ Coeurage Theatre Company

AARON AOKI & THOMAS ISAO MORINAKA, ‘VIETGONE,’ East West Players

AHMED BEST, ‘SCRAPS,’ The Matrix Theatre Company

MICHAEL CALACINO, ‘ROPE,’ Actors Co-op

ANDY LOWE, ‘MAN OF GOD,’ East West Players

MIKE MAHAFFEY, ‘DEFINITION OF MAN,’ DConstruction Arts

JESSE JAMES THOMAS, ‘TWO NOBLE KINSMEN,’ The Porters of Hellsgate

::

Lighting design — intimate theater

CHU-HSUAN CHANG, ‘HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY,’ Fountain Theatre

JENNIFER EDWARDS, ‘DANIEL’S HUSBAND,’ Fountain Theatre

BRIAN GALE, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

JOHN GAROFALO, ‘COST OF LIVING,’ Fountain Theatre

JARED SAYEG, ‘THE LITTLE FOXES,’ Antaeus Theatre Company

ANDREW SCHMEDAKE, ‘THE LAST FIVE YEARS: A MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCE,’ After Hours Theatre Company

JAYMI SMITH, ‘EVERYTHING THAT NEVER HAPPENED,’ Boston Court Pasadena

::

Lighting design — large theater

ELIZABETH HARPER, ‘MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES,’ Geffen Playhouse

THOMAS ONTIVEROS, ‘LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL,’ Garry Marshall Theatre

JARED SAYEG, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

JARED SAYEG, ‘THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND,’ Reprise 2.0

JENNIFER SCHRIEVER, ‘LACKAWANNA BLUES,’ Center Theatre Group

BEN STANTON,’ CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL,’ Geffen Playhouse

PAUL TOBEN, ‘DANA H.,’ Center Theatre Group

::

Scenic design — intimate theater

FRANCOIS-PIERRE COUTURE, ‘EVERYTHING THAT NEVER HAPPENED,’ Boston Court Pasadena

JOEL DAAVID, ‘A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE,’ Dance On Productions

STEPHEN GIFFORD, ‘THE PRODUCERS,’ Celebration Theatre

MATTHEW G. HILL, ‘SEÑOR, ‘PLUMMER’S FINAL FIESTA,’ Rogue Artists Ensemble

JOHN IACOVELLI, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

JOHN IACOVELLI, ‘THE LITTLE FOXES,’ Antaeus Theatre Company

DEANNE MILLAIS, ‘DANIEL’S HUSBAND,’ Fountain Theatre

::

Scenic design — large theater

BRETT J. BANAKIS, ‘MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES,’ Geffen Playhouse

MIKE BILLINGS, ‘HEISENBERG,’ Rubicon Theatre Company

ANDREW BOYCE, ‘DANA H.,’ Center Theatre Group

TOM BUDERWITZ, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

DANE LAFFREY, ‘CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL,’ Geffen Playhouse

DANE LAFFREY, ‘QUACK,’ Center Theatre Group

TODD ROSENTHAL, ‘LINDA VISTA,’ Center Theatre Group

::

Sound design — intimate theater

MALIK ALLEN, ‘HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY,’ Fountain Theatre

JEFF GARDNER, ‘AMERICAN SAGA – GUNSHOT MEDLEY: PART 1,’ Rogue Machine

JEFF GARDNER, ‘AUGUST WILSON’S TWO TRAINS RUNNING,’ Sophina Brown

JEFF GARDNER, ‘SCRAPS,’ The Matrix Theatre Company

ADAM MACIAS, ‘ROPE,’ Actors Co-op

CHRISTOPHER MOSCATIELLO, ‘RADIANT VERMIN,’ Door Number 3 Theatre

CRICKET MYERS, ‘THE LAST FIVE YEARS: A MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCE,’ After Hours Theatre Company

::

Sound design — large theater

PHILIP ALLEN, ‘LACKAWANNA BLUES,’ Center Theatre Group

PHILIP ALLEN, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

ROBERT ARTURO RAMIREZ, ‘LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL,’ Garry Marshall Theatre

MIKHAIL FIKSEL, ‘DANA H.,’ Center Theatre Group

HOWARD HO, ‘MAN OF GOD,’ East West Players

ROBERT ORIOL, ‘ARGONAUTIKA,’ A Noise Within

JOSHUA D. REID, ‘CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL,’ Geffen Playhouse

::

Video/projection design — intimate theater

MATTHEW G. HILL, ‘THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE,’ 24th Street Theatre

DAVID MURAKAMI,’ BRONCO BILLY – THE MUSICAL,’ Skylight Theatre Company

DALLAS NICHOLS, ‘SEÑOR, ‘PLUMMER’S FINAL FIESTA,’ Rogue Artists Ensemble

CIHAN SAHIN, ‘ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST,’ The Actors’ Gang Theater

NICHOLAS SANTIAGO, ‘COST OF LIVING,’ Fountain Theatre

::

Video/projection design — large theater

HANA KIM, ‘RAGTIME,’ Pasadena Playhouse

LUCY MACKINNON, ‘CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL,’ Geffen Playhouse

YEE EUN NAM, ‘THE MOTHER OF HENRY,’ The Latino Theater Company

::

Ovations Honors recipients

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A PLAY: ROMERO MOSLEY, ‘HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY,’ Fountain Theatre

PUPPET DESIGN: DILLON NELSON & ERIN WALLEY, ‘ARGONAUTIKA,’ A Noise Within