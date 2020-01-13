Queen Elizabeth II supports Harry and Meghan’s desire to step back

Queen Elizabeth II says that she and the royal family had “very constructive discussions” on Monday regarding the future of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their bombshell announcement last week that they would be stepping back from royal duties, working to become financially independent and splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old monarch’s statement said. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family remaining a valued part of my family.”

The queen, who had not been notified of the couple’s decision in advance, did not refer to them by their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but simply by their first names and the “Sussexes.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” she added before echoing a statement issued last week following the couple’s surprise announcement.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” the statement said.

The statement comes after a summit at the queen’s Sandringham Estate that is said to have included Harry and other senior royals such as his elder brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles.