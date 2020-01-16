What’s on TV Friday, Jan. 17: ‘Dynasty’ on the CW

SERIES

America’s Most Musical Family Blanco Brown performs in the opener of the two-episode season finale. Then, the three finalists perform for judges Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson, who will pick the winner. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector While Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) hunt for a killer inspired by Greek mythology, the Bone Collector (Brían F. O’Byrne) prepares a terrifying gift to celebrate Lincoln’s return to work. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) make a startling discovery that turns their world upside down in this new episode of the supernatural series. Also, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) has a chance encounter with an investor (guest star Eric Balfour) in SafeSpace that takes an unexpected turn. Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. 8 p.m. CW

Dynasty As the trial of Blake Carrington (Grant Show) continues, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) shocks the jury with her testimony. Elizabeth Gillies also stars in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 “Overboard,” a new episode of the documentary series, recalls the 2004 murder of a couple preparing to sell the yacht they had been living on so they could move closer to their new grandchild. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode host Guy Fieri celebrates a variety of meat dishes. He starts out in Ottawa for sandwiches made with duck. In Richmond, Va., a taco stand has customers lining up for oxtail, and a cider house in Burlington, Vt., offers a lamb French dip. 9 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

Donnybrook Writer-director Tim Sutton’s character-driven 2018 American-French drama stars Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) as a former Marine living in a trailer park with a wife and two children. Desperate to get his family out of this dead-end existence he enters a brutal bare-knuckle fight. Frank Grillo and James Badge Dale also star. 8:05 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chef Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dangers with dating apps; Noah Poses. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Vanessa Hudgens; Kim Petras performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. “Troop Zero” cast members; “9-1-1: Lone Star” cast members. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens (“Bad Boys for Life”); Omari Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Alicia Menendez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Football fans compete at cooking; nachos with a twist. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kate the Chemist performs science experiments. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk John Cena; Katja Herbers; Aasif Mandvi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tyler Perry, Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox and Bresha Webb (“A Fall From Grace”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Celebrity health news: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, NeNe Leakes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tyler Perry; Ben Platt performs with Kelly. 2 p.m. KNBCC

Dr. Phil Two 20-year-olds make social media comments that cause them to lose their careers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen; guest hosts Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A smile makeover; celebrities ask medical questions; prison inmates sue; superbugs in the ER. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Trade deals; Democratic debate; impeachment: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Burgess Everett, Politico; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (Season premiere) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.); Kara Swisher, Recode; author Jon Meacham (“Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation.”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Hugh Grant; Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael B. Jordan; January Jones; Cigarettes After Sex. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Wiz Khalifa; Zach Woods; Sara Bareilles performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elizabeth Warren; David Byrne; H.E.R. performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Comic Chelsea Handler. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Dayton visits St. Louis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Wisconsin visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; Michigan visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.