Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘The Gentlemen’ and more

Jan. 21

Gauguin From the National Gallery, London

Documentary about the life and times of the French post-Impressionist painter includes a survey of a new exhibition of portraits of the artist. Dominic West narrates. (1:30) NR.

Jan. 24

Color Out of Space

A family battles an alien organism after a meteorite crash lands on their farm. With Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Tommy Chong. Written by Richard Stanley and Scarlett Amaris. Directed by Stanley. (1:50) NR.

Elsewhere

A widower makes a connection with the new tenant after his former in-laws evict him from the seaside cottage he once shared with his wife. With Aden Young, Parker Posey, Ken Jeong, Beau Bridges, Jacki Weaver. Written and directed by Hernan Jimenez. (1:28) R.

Get Gone

Coworkers on a team-building exercise run afoul of a creepy family in the deep woods. With Lin Shaye, Weston Cage Coppola, Bradley Stryker, Caitlin Stryker. Written and directed by Michael Thomas Daniel. (1:31) NR.

Advertisement

The Gentlemen

An American drug kingpin in London faces threats to his empire. With Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie; story by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies. (1:53) R.

John Henry

A former gang member tries to protect two immigrant children who are on the run from his old crew. With Terry Crews, Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Jamila Velazquez, Tyler Alvarez. Written by Will Forbes, Doug Skinner. Directed by Forbes. (1:30) R.

The Last Full Measure

Fact-based drama about efforts to secure a Congressional Medal of Honor for a heroic Air Force medic who saved scores of lives during the Vietnam War. With Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Irvine, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, LisaGay Hamilton, Diane Ladd, Amy Madigan, Linus Roache, John Savage, Alison Sudol, Bradley Whitford, Grant Gustin, Michael Imperioli, Robert Pine. Written and directed by Todd Robinson. (1:50) R.

My Name Is Myeisha

A young African American woman in the Inland Empire sees her life flash before her eyes after a fatal encounter with police in this hip-hop musical fantasy. With Rhaechyl Walker, John Merchant, Dominique Toney, Dee Dee Stephens. Written by Rickerby Hinds, Gus Krieger; based on the play “Dreamscape” by Hinds. Directed by Krieger. (1:22) NR.



Advertisement

Redoubt

“Cremaster” artist and filmmaker Matthew Barney updates the tale of Diana, the Roman goddess of the hunt, setting the action in the Idaho wilderness. (2:14) NR.

Secret Zoo

A failing zoo resorts to using humans dressed in animal costumes in hopes of fooling the public. With Ahn Jae-Hong, Kang So-Ra, Park Young-Gyu. In Korean with English subtitles. Directed by Son Jae-Gon. (1:57) NR.

The Turning

A new nanny is tasked with caring for a pair of disturbed orphans at a secluded estate in rural Maine. With Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince. Written by Carey W. Hayes, Chad Hayes; based on the Henry James novella “The Turn of the Screw.” Directed by Floria Sigismondi. (1:34) PG-13.

