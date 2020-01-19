What’s on TV Monday, Jan. 20: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Fox

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Ten acts perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Aware that Dillon (Jalyn Hall) is upset that he hasn’t been around more, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to make amends by helping him sell tickets for Coop’s (Bre-Z) show, only to wind up facing the police in a new episode. Taye Diggs and Michael Evans Behling also star with guest stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kareem J. Grimes. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Peter tries to put the drama behind him by focusing on a country line-dancing date in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star The crew faces a mercury poisoning outbreak and a disaster at a wave pool in this new episode of the spinoff drama. Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler star. 8 p.m. Fox

Brain Games Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”) and Dax Shepard (“Bless This Mess”) face off in games designed to illustrate the differences between female and male brains in the season premiere of this Hollywood reboot of the quiz show. Keegan-Michael Key hosts. Ted Danson appears in a second new episode. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) annoys Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) with unwelcome advice about how to parent her son. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Vernee Watson also star with guest stars Tony Tambi, Kimberly Scott and Bayo Akinfemi. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) copes with the aftermath of the Red Wave. Christine Adams, China Anne McClain and Jahking Guillory also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Prodigal Son Malcolm’s (Tom Payne) police comrades work with the FBI to rescue him from the Junkyard Killer (Michael Raymond-James), who reveals harrowing details about those childhood camping trips that have been haunting Malcolm, as this thriller returns with new episodes. Lou Diamond Phillips, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Halston Sage also star. 9 p.m. Fox

No Passport Required This new episode explores the Armenian community of Los Angeles, focusing on its history and traditional cuisine. 9 p.m. KOCE

The New Pope Cardinals Voiello, Gutierrez and Assente (Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara and Maurizio Lombardi) travel to the U.K. with Aguirre and Sofia (Ramón García, Cécile de France) to persuade Brannox (John Malkovich) to return to the Vatican in this new episode. Jude Law also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

The Good Doctor The doctors treat a 25-year-old runner. Also, two 16-year-old cancer patients are dating. Freddie Highmore, Jasika Nicole and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Eunice Lau’s documentary “Accept the Call” chronicles the story of Yusuf Abdurahman, who fled Somalia as a refugee 25 years ago to make a new start in Minnesota, and is now seeing his worst fears realized as his son is arrested in an FBI counter-terrorism sting. 10 p.m. KOCE

Spy Games Mia Kang hosts this offbeat unscripted competition series that’s inspired by an actual World War II espionage program. Here, contestants share quarters on a compound where former intelligence professionals train them in spycraft, which they then use to gather intel on their rivals and other targets. 10 p.m. Bravo

SPECIALS

David Blaine: Beyond Magic The magician astonishes celebrities with his signature brand of street magic. Among those featured are David Beckham, Johnny Depp, Drake, Steph Curry, Dave Chappelle, John Travolta, Patrick Stewart, Emma Stone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. 7 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

Amazing Winter Romance A writer (Jessy Schram) returns to her hometown to find inspiration and learns that a childhood friend (Marshall Williams) has built a giant snow maze in this new TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Emanuel Basketball star Stephen Curry is an executive producer on Brian Ivie’s documentary that revisits the horrifying 2015 mass shooting at a black church in Charleston, S.C., where 21-year-old white supremacist Dylann Roof interrupted a Bible study in progress and opened fire, murdering nine, in a bid to ignite an American race war. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Martin Luther King Jr.’s family members read one of his speeches; Michael McDonald. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America India.Arie performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) Tisha Campbell (“Outmatched”); Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard”). 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe (“Miracle Workers”); David Alan Grier (“A Soldier’s Play”); New Hope Club. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tyler Perry; Maya Rockeymoore Cummings; Billy Porter performs with school choirs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Miniature animals; a fashionable 6-year-old and a 10-year-old chef; Philly steak quesadillas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Bill Hemmer Reports The Fox News journalist anchors this daily news program in the time slot once occupied by Shepard Smith. (N) Noon FNC

The Talk George Wallace; Pam Grier; Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Savannah Guthrie (“Today”) discusses her eye injury; women on the System 20 plan. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Michael Ealy; Manny Jacinto; Theodore Leaf. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Spenser Confidential”); Black Pumas perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Crystal Fox and Bresha Webb (“Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Briana Scurry. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Josh Gad. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ken Jeong; Kate Upton; Old Dominion performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Moore; June Diane Raphael; Adam Marcello. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Awkwafina. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 2 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT

College Basketball NC State visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN

Tennis: 2020 Australian Open First Round: 11 a.m. , 6 and midnight, ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.