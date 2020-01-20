What’s on TV Tuesday, Jan. 21: ‘The Conners’ on ABC

SERIES
NCIS When a body is found in rubble at a test site for an unmanned aerial vehicle, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team investigate to determine whether the death was an accident or murder. Also, Palmer (Brian Dietzen) brings an almost comical level of intensity to his interviews of medical examiner assistant candidates. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Arrow This new episode is a pilot for a planned (but not yet ordered) spinoff set in Star City, circa 2040, and starring Katherine McNamara as the daughter of Oliver and Felicity (Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards). Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Conners Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) new boyfriend (Tim Baltz) is a Green Bay Packers fan but Dan (John Goodman) and the rest of the family are die-hard Chicago Bears fanatics in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident After meeting a high-profile soccer player with baffling symptoms, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) is back at Chastain, where an angry Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang) confronts him in a new episode of the medical drama. Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Emily VanCamp also star with guest star Corbin Bernsen. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. This new episode explores the Jewish heritages of Jeff Goldblum, Terry Gross (NPR) and Marc Maron. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Bless This Mess Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) must decide what crop to start growing on their farm. David Koechner, JT Neal, Lennon Parham, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow A documentary crew boards the Waverider to film the team as they investigate strange new blips in the timeline in the first of a two-part story. Constantine (Matt Ryan) soon thinks he knows the source of the blips, and it’s not good. Caity Lotz and Brandon Routh also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. The CW
Secrets of the Dead The new episode “Bombing Auschwitz” revisits a tense dilemma that arose in 1944 after a pair of Jewish prisoners managed to escape from the Nazi death camp and revealed details of the atrocities committed there. The Allies debated bombing the camp, a position passionately supported by War Refugee Board director John Pehle (portrayed in re-enactments by Daniel Caltagirone). Others argued such a move could also kill the Jewish prisoners they were trying to save. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Austin City Limits This new episode features performances from experimental rockers Mitski and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. 9 p.m. KVCR
black-ish The family goes on vacation at a beach resort in paradise where Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) meet a couple without kids. Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Emergence Jo (Allison Tolman) makes a high-stakes deal to take down Helen (Rowena King) and keep Piper (Alexa Swinton) safe in the first of a two-part story. 10 p.m. ABC
Project Blue Book Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) follow Gen. James Harding (Neal McDonough) to Roswell, N.M., where a local civilian has threatened to expose to the world evidence that an extraterrestrial craft crash-landed in the area in the season premiere. 10 p.m. History
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Zachary Quinto lands with Grylls in the Panama Jungle in this new episode of the adventure series. 10 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning A preview of the Jonas Brothers on “The Gayle King Grammy Special”; Oprah Winfrey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Candace Cameron-Bure; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”); Harvey Levin (“TMZ”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Goldwyn; Brandon Routh (“Crisis on Infinite Earths”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ken Jeong. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paul Reiser. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The latest charges against Harvey Weinstein; an interview with Heather Kerr (“The Facts of Life”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard (“Bless This Mess”); Nicole Avant. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kron Moore (“The Oval”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jeff Goldblum. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short; YouTuber David Dobrik; Yola performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Lewis Black; Eric Swalwell; Adam Marcello performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh RuPaul. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Georgia visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Kansas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Northwestern, 4 p.m. FS1; Miami visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN; St. John’s visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime
2020 Australian Open Tennis Second round: 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2
